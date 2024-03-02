Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Spotted Together Amid Separation

Reunited and it feels ... like a co-parenting kinda night.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky put on a united front when they reunited Thursday in Beverly Hills to celebrate their daughter Portia's 16th birthday. One photo shows the Buying Beverly Hills star holding what appears to be a cake, while the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star follows behind him. They opted for a casual look that night, with Richards opting for jeans and a cream turtleneck sweater. The real estate mogul also looked pretty caj in black jeans and a black shirt under a black jacket and sneakers.

They appeared amicable, based on the fact they were also seen riding in the same car together with Richards behind the wheel. That being said, they also looked serious based on the pics snapped by paps.

The 90210 outing comes the same week Richards, 55, shot down rumors that she and her country gal pal, Morgan Wade, will debut their relationship on the cover of a magazine. That rumor started swirling following an anonymous submission to a celebrity gossip Instagram account.

"That is not true. That blind item was not about me," said Richards in response to the fan's question during an Amazon Live session. "And that's not about ... no. It's gotta be about somebody else. So, I wonder who it is. Now you got me curious."

Meanwhile, fans will seemingly get a closer look at the marriage's breakdown when season 2 of Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills premieres on March 22. The separation appears to be at the forefront of the series, as underscored in the season 2 trailer. It's in that trailer where Umansky sits down with his three eldest daughters -- Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Farrah, 35 -- and things get emotional as he reveals the extent of his issues with their mom.

Filmsbyjosh / BACKGRID

Filmsbyjosh / BACKGRID

"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, and I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," Umansky shares. "Your mom came and she talked to me and said, 'I think I need space.'"

"She said to me, 'Listen, the rules are: you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I'm not going to be asking you what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. We are separated,'" he continues, as his daughters wipe tears from their eyes.

Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah work with their father at his firm, The Agency, and star together on Buying Beverly Hills. Throughout the separation, Umansky and Richards have remained living together under the same roof at their home in Encino, California, with their kids.

Just last month, Richards spoke to ET and insisted she's being "open and honest" with her fans and castmates as her marriage plays out on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I'm not hiding anything from anybody," Richards told ET. "I'm working through things myself, and I'm going through something, and I want to be able to be as open as I possibly can, and I will be -- when I figure it all out."

RELATED CONTENT: