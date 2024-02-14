The legal dramedy So Help Me Todd is coming back for its second season with a surprising guest -- former Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna!

ET's Deidre Behar visited the Vancouver set of the CBS series, and spoke with stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin about their forthcoming season, and Rinna's role in the premiere episode.

"She's fantastic! Lisa Rinna in her sunglasses and her fabulous self," Harden marveled. "She was so much fun to work with."

According to Harden, the way the cast blows off steam and spends time between set-ups largely includes the word game Bananagrams -- and they take it fairly seriously.

"We were playing Bananagrams, which we have an ongoing game of Bananagrams here... We're like, 'Lisa, come on and play Bananagrams!' And here she came from her little dressing room over to ours and we all had a big game of Bananagrams. And she was like, the end of it, she said, 'I'm exhausted. I have to go take a nap.'"

Harden also revealed that Rinna shared stories from her days on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and was fascinated by the tales.

"I have never watched it," Harden said of RHOBH. "So hearing Lisa tell some stories was fascinating... she gave me some juicy juice, juice... Some concentrated juice."

While Rinna is only confirmed for the first episode of season 2, Astin said this might not be the last fans see of her.

"She might actually be coming back," Astin teased. "There's definitely a door open. She's alive."

In So Help Me Todd, Astin stars as the eponymous Todd, a brash but intelligent former private detective who reluctantly goes to work for his mother, Margaret (Harden), at her law firm, after hitting rock bottom.

"I think Margaret and Todd are the ultimate dynamic duo. They are Batman and Robin, you know? They are Laverne and Shirley in many ways," Astin shared. "And there's so much love underneath, and that's something that was so important to establish with Marcia and I in season 1."

"[Now], what is ever apparent in season 2 is that, as much as they bicker, they do love and they do now really respect each other and understand what each other does individually and does for the other person," Astin shared.

Season 2 of So Help Me Todd premieres Feb. 15 on CBS.

