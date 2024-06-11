With summer almost here, we're trying to find ways to spend less time on our routines and spend more time outdoors. That's why summer is the perfect time to appreciate the convenience of an all-in-one tinted moisturizer with SPF. It will hydrate skin, perfect with a sheer wash of coverage, and provide sunscreen in just one product, meaning you are onto mascara and out the door in no time flat. Here’s to lazy girl spring.

As the beauty industry knows us better than ourselves at times, there are strong products to choose from in this field. Whether a die-hard Laura Mercier, Rare Beauty, or Ilia fan, there are picks sure to work for you. But we also take a look at some newcomers that might just steal your attention. These products are suitable for everyday use, though you may want to double up on sunscreen when spending the day at the beach or other outdoor activity. Either way, we are here for our SPF pulling double duty by also helping our skin look more hydrated and flawless.

Whether you have oily skin, mature skin, or sensitive skin, read on to find the best tinted moisturizer with sunscreen for you. We also flag a few brands with key ingredients that you may be looking for, like hyaluronic acid or mineral SPF.

