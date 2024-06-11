Get glowing this summer with a new tinted moisturizer with SPF that will save time and keep you hydrated and polished.
With summer almost here, we're trying to find ways to spend less time on our routines and spend more time outdoors. That's why summer is the perfect time to appreciate the convenience of an all-in-one tinted moisturizer with SPF. It will hydrate skin, perfect with a sheer wash of coverage, and provide sunscreen in just one product, meaning you are onto mascara and out the door in no time flat. Here’s to lazy girl spring.
As the beauty industry knows us better than ourselves at times, there are strong products to choose from in this field. Whether a die-hard Laura Mercier, Rare Beauty, or Ilia fan, there are picks sure to work for you. But we also take a look at some newcomers that might just steal your attention. These products are suitable for everyday use, though you may want to double up on sunscreen when spending the day at the beach or other outdoor activity. Either way, we are here for our SPF pulling double duty by also helping our skin look more hydrated and flawless.
Whether you have oily skin, mature skin, or sensitive skin, read on to find the best tinted moisturizer with sunscreen for you. We also flag a few brands with key ingredients that you may be looking for, like hyaluronic acid or mineral SPF.
DRMTLGY Universal Tinted Moisturizer SPF 46
If you want skin perfecting but just can’t choose a shade, try this universal tinted moisturizer that adjusts to your skin and complexion. The broad-spectrum protection is great for everyday wear.
ciele tint & PROTECT SPF 50+ tinted serum foundation
We are impressed by this buildable, non-comedogenic formula offering light to medium coverage and mineral SPF 50+ all in one. The reviews say obsession-worthy and the pretty second-skin finish just looks natural and pretty.
Iris&Romeo Weekend Skin SPF 50 + Vitamin C + Glow
If you are someone who just can’t find the right shade in tinted moisturizer, try this Iris&Romeo formula that just has three universal shades. It contains reef-safe, transparent mineral SPF 50 & stabilized vitamin C serum to protect and provide skin care benefits.
CLINIQUE Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer
Clinique’s natural coverage hydrating tint contains hyaluronic acid and activated aloe water help to keep skin dewy for up to 12 hours and has a good range of shades.
Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 with Ceramides and Peptides
The pretty pink packaging on this Kosas newcomer caught our attention but we stayed for the reef-safe, non-nano zinc mineral SPF and hyaluronic acid to soothe. This one is just a sheer wash of perfecting coverage and also works as a primer under other foundations if more coverage is desired.
Rare Beauty Positive Light Moisturizer SPF 20
This liquid-loved formula offers light coverage and a radiant, nourished finish on the skin.
Supergoop! CC Screen - SPF 50 CC Cream, 100% Mineral Color-Corrector & Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
This mineral color corrector provides broad natural coverage, all while appealing to a number of different skin types.
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
Tap into the natural-looking benefits of this full-coverage, liquid solution.
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Treat your skin to a dual-purpose touch with this fragrance-free mineral sunscreen foundation and base formula from Tower 28 Beauty.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil-Free Natural Skin Perfector
Get a Hollywood-approved glow with this top-rated solution from Laura Mercier.
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30
Neutrogena's affordable option has neutral undertones and a sheer finish to blend in with your natural skin tone.
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44
Mineral sunscreen from EltaMD's tinted formula help to conceal imperfections while protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays.
Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen
Saie's Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen offers hydration, buildable coverage and mineral UV protection to overall improve the appearance of your skin.
bareMinerals COMPLEXION RESCUE™ Tinted Moisturizer
For natural coverage and a hydrating finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
Not only does this ILIA Beauty serum skin tint offer SPF protection and radiant coverage on the skin, but it also boasts a number of active skincare ingredients within its formula, too — including hyaluronic acid.
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation
Even out skin tone and work with a buildable, sheer base with Milk Makeup's Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation.
Tarte Cosmetics BB Tinted Treatment Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tarte's cult-favorite primer boasts a triple-B complex to help minimize the appearance of fine lines while providing broad-spectrum SPF protection.
OLAY Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream with Sunscreen
Treat your skin to a sheer, non-greasy color-corrective cream that aims to refresh and purify any skin type.
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer
The NARS lightweight tinted moisturizer boasts a number of skin-brightening properties like vitamin C — plus, a protective element with SPF.
Lancôme Skin Feels Good Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 23
Leave it to Lancôme to craft a tinted facial moisturizer that's equal parts nourishing and radiant — with antioxidants, SPF and hyaluronic acid ingredients all infused into the formula.
