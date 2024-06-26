Frankies Bikinis' Fourth of July Sale is on fire with savings on bikinis, one-pieces and clothing.
The Fourth of July has come early at Frankies Bikinis. The designer bikini brand's Fourth of July Sale is on now, and these deals are jaw-dropping. You're getting 20% off site-wide, including an extra 20% off sale styles using the code STARS. That means we're seeing sub-$30 prices on bikini separates.
Frankies Bikinis' sale couldn't come at a better time, with summer in full swing. The brand isn't messing around with this sale, which technically ends before the Fourth of July comes around. That means you can wear your new sale styles during Independence Day weekend. Pieces are already selling out now, so be sure to shop before the sale's last day on June 30.
Shop the Frankies Bikinis Sale
This Frankies sale even includes styles from the Djerf Avenue, Pamela Anderson and other fun collabs. Shop our top picks from the Frankies Bikinis Fourth of July Sale below, including bikinis, one-pieces and clothing.
Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top and Skimpy Bikini Bottom
Showcasing Frankies Bikinis' vibrant rainbow-striped rib fabric, the Rosabella bikini top pairs perfectly with the Divine bikini bottom, which is renowned for its ultra-flattering silhouette.
Bay View Shine Bralette Bikini Top and Dove Shine Classic Bikini Bottom
Capturing the vibrant essence of the season, this striking orange set showcases a timeless bralette top and bikini bottom designed with classic coverage.
Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top and Dove Floral Classic Bikini Bottom
Turn heads on the beach with this bikini, featuring a lively Forever Flower design in an array of vibrant colors.
Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
Searching for a staple one-piece for the upcoming season? The Cruise features a flattering cutout silhouette, glistening shine fabric and stylish crossover back straps.
Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
The captivating neon floral print of this bandeau bikini top instantly reminds us of a tropical paradise.
Frankies Bikinis x Djerf Avenue Sunrise Micro Bikini Top and Divine Skimpy Bikini Bottom
This neutral bikini features a touch of shine with its glistening fabric made from recycled materials from the Frankies Bikinis x Djerf Avenue collab.
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Designed with a one-shoulder neckline and a cutout that goes from front to back, this one-piece swimsuit is ready for the beach.
Tia Waffle Triangle Bikini Top and Enzo Waffle Cheeky Bikini Bottom
With its micro lace trim, dainty bows and a snowflake 'Apres Ski' print, this matching set crafted from the coziest thermal waffle fabric ensures a comfortable and stylish fit that's perfect for any season.
Frankies x Pamela Anderson Pacific Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
This high-cut, low-back one-piece has functional buttons to adjust the neckline to your liking.
Frankies x Pamela Anderson Gaia Bralette Bikini Top and Classic Bikini Bottom
Wispy tie details give this bikini an ethereal look.
Lila Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
Go from day to night in this micro lace-trimmed one-piece that easily doubles as a bodysuit.
Nick Floral Triangle Bikini Top and Dove Floral Classic Bikini Bottom
This floral 'kini comes in a soft, washed cotton.
Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top and Dove Classic Bikini Bottom
This bikini's cherry print screams summer.
Christabelle Eyelet Maxi Dress
Reviewers adore this breezy prairie dress, rating it 4.9 stars.
