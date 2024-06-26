Shop
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:35 AM PDT, June 26, 2024

Frankies Bikinis' Fourth of July Sale is on fire with savings on bikinis, one-pieces and clothing.

The Fourth of July has come early at Frankies Bikinis. The designer bikini brand's Fourth of July Sale is on now, and these deals are jaw-dropping. You're getting 20% off site-wide, including an extra 20% off sale styles using the code STARS. That means we're seeing sub-$30 prices on bikini separates.

Frankies Bikinis' sale couldn't come at a better time, with summer in full swing. The brand isn't messing around with this sale, which technically ends before the Fourth of July comes around. That means you can wear your new sale styles during Independence Day weekend. Pieces are already selling out now, so be sure to shop before the sale's last day on June 30. 

Shop the Frankies Bikinis Sale

This Frankies sale even includes styles from the Djerf Avenue, Pamela Anderson and other fun collabs. Shop our top picks from the Frankies Bikinis Fourth of July Sale below, including bikinis, one-pieces and clothing.

Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top and Skimpy Bikini Bottom

Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top and Skimpy Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top and Skimpy Bikini Bottom

Showcasing Frankies Bikinis' vibrant rainbow-striped rib fabric, the Rosabella bikini top pairs perfectly with the Divine bikini bottom, which is renowned for its ultra-flattering silhouette.

$100 $80

top

Shop Now

$85 $68

bottom

Shop Now

Bay View Shine Bralette Bikini Top and Dove Shine Classic Bikini Bottom

Bay View Shine Bralette Bikini Top and Dove Shine Classic Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Bay View Shine Bralette Bikini Top and Dove Shine Classic Bikini Bottom

Capturing the vibrant essence of the season, this striking orange set showcases a timeless bralette top and bikini bottom designed with classic coverage.

$90 $72

top

Shop Now

$85 $68

bottom

Shop Now

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top and Dove Floral Classic Bikini Bottom

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top and Dove Floral Classic Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top and Dove Floral Classic Bikini Bottom

Turn heads on the beach with this bikini, featuring a lively Forever Flower design in an array of vibrant colors.

$115 $92

top

Shop Now

$90 $72

bottom

Shop Now

Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit

Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit

Searching for a staple one-piece for the upcoming season? The Cruise features a flattering cutout silhouette, glistening shine fabric and stylish crossover back straps.

$180 $144

Shop Now

Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

The captivating neon floral print of this bandeau bikini top instantly reminds us of a tropical paradise.

$95 $76

top

Shop Now

$90 $72

bottom

Shop Now

Frankies Bikinis x Djerf Avenue Sunrise Micro Bikini Top and Divine Skimpy Bikini Bottom

Frankies Bikinis x Djerf Avenue Sunrise Micro Bikini Top and Divine Skimpy Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis x Djerf Avenue Sunrise Micro Bikini Top and Divine Skimpy Bikini Bottom

This neutral bikini features a touch of shine with its glistening fabric made from recycled materials from the Frankies Bikinis x Djerf Avenue collab.

$75 $60

top

Shop Now

$80 $64

bottom

Shop Now

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit

Designed with a one-shoulder neckline and a cutout that goes from front to back, this one-piece swimsuit is ready for the beach.

$175 $42

Shop Now

Tia Waffle Triangle Bikini Top and Enzo Waffle Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Tia Waffle Triangle Bikini Top and Enzo Waffle Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Tia Waffle Triangle Bikini Top and Enzo Waffle Cheeky Bikini Bottom

With its micro lace trim, dainty bows and a snowflake 'Apres Ski' print, this matching set crafted from the coziest thermal waffle fabric ensures a comfortable and stylish fit that's perfect for any season.

$90 $22

Shop Now

$95 $23

bottom

Shop Now

Frankies x Pamela Anderson Pacific Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

Frankies x Pamela Anderson Pacific Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

Frankies x Pamela Anderson Pacific Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

This high-cut, low-back one-piece has functional buttons to adjust the neckline to your liking.

$180 $58

Shop Now

Frankies x Pamela Anderson Gaia Bralette Bikini Top and Classic Bikini Bottom

Frankies x Pamela Anderson Gaia Bralette Bikini Top and Classic Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Frankies x Pamela Anderson Gaia Bralette Bikini Top and Classic Bikini Bottom

Wispy tie details give this bikini an ethereal look.

$100 $32

top

Shop Now

$100 $32

Shop Now

Lila Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit

Lila Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

Lila Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit

Go from day to night in this micro lace-trimmed one-piece that easily doubles as a bodysuit.

$185 $44

Shop Now

Nick Floral Triangle Bikini Top and Dove Floral Classic Bikini Bottom

Nick Floral Triangle Bikini Top and Dove Floral Classic Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Nick Floral Triangle Bikini Top and Dove Floral Classic Bikini Bottom

This floral 'kini comes in a soft, washed cotton.

$75 $60

top

Shop Now

$90 $72

Shop Now

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top and Dove Classic Bikini Bottom

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top and Dove Classic Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top and Dove Classic Bikini Bottom

This bikini's cherry print screams summer.

$115 $92

top

Shop Now

$90 $72

bottom

Shop Now

Christabelle Eyelet Maxi Dress

Christabelle Eyelet Maxi Dress
Frankies Bikinis

Christabelle Eyelet Maxi Dress

Reviewers adore this breezy prairie dress, rating it 4.9 stars.

$250 $200

Shop Now

