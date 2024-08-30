Shop the best Good American Labor Day deals to save on dresses, jeans, swimsuits and so much more.
Good American's Labor Day 2024 sale is one to write home about. You can score an extra 50% off sale styles and 30% off sitewide now through September 2.
One of the best places to begin your search for on-trend fall fashion is Good American. For a limited time you can save on it all, including new drops and already discounted items. Just use the code GET30 at checkout to snag savings on full-price items, and a discount on sale items is automatically applied in your cart. Save big on the brand's best-selling jeans, dresses, swimsuits, bodysuits, tees and so much more. The recent Good Demin featuring Irina Skayk drop is included.
Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.
Get ready for your new everyday go-to's. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out.
Always Fits Tiny Bikini Top
Crafted from Good American's Always Fits fabric, this bikini top stretches up or down a size while keeping its shape.
The Weekender Jeans
Comfort meets fashion in this easy-to-wear pair you'll slip into every weekend.
The Whip Stitch Compression Swimsuit
This one-piece bathing suit is made of lightweight compression fabric. It has a scooped neckline and cheeky rear coverage, so you can look your best on the beach or poolside.
Fit For Success Bootcut Jumpsuit
This one-and-done summer power suit in denim has '70s-inspired flare legs.
The Denim Corset Maxi Dress
The ultimate date night outfit is right here.
The Denim Mule Sandal
If you didn't know, Good American also makes some seriously cute shoes, like this summer pair.
Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit
The Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit has a flattering scoop neckline and is designed to keep its shape throughout the day. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an everyday look.
Super Stretch Baby Tee
The perfect staple piece for your wardrobe, this short sleeve crewneck tee is made from soft and smooth cotton with generous stretch, providing maximum comfort and a flattering fit.
Scuba Wide Leg Trousers
A perfect alternative to your jeans, these wide leg trousers in a smooth scuba fabric feature a classic front pleat and a high-rise waist for a flattering relaxed fit.
Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit
Wear this bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans or tailored pants for the ultimate go-to outfit.
Always Fits Monokini
This super stretchy monokini has a comfortable fit while still looking sexy.
Fit For Success Mini Dress
Show off some legs and stay cool while looking hot in this mini dress that's perfect for date night or going out. It's a versatile piece you'll keep reaching for because it looks so pretty yet comes in a comfortable stretch fabric.
