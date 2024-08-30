Good American's Labor Day 2024 sale is one to write home about. You can score an extra 50% off sale styles and 30% off sitewide now through September 2.

One of the best places to begin your search for on-trend fall fashion is Good American. For a limited time you can save on it all, including new drops and already discounted items. Just use the code GET30 at checkout to snag savings on full-price items, and a discount on sale items is automatically applied in your cart. Save big on the brand's best-selling jeans, dresses, swimsuits, bodysuits, tees and so much more. The recent Good Demin featuring Irina Skayk drop is included.

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.

Get ready for your new everyday go-to's. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out.

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit Good American Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit The Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit has a flattering scoop neckline and is designed to keep its shape throughout the day. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an everyday look. $79 $55 With code GET30 Shop Now

Super Stretch Baby Tee Good American Super Stretch Baby Tee The perfect staple piece for your wardrobe, this short sleeve crewneck tee is made from soft and smooth cotton with generous stretch, providing maximum comfort and a flattering fit. $59 $41 With code GET30 Shop Now

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers Good American Scuba Wide Leg Trousers A perfect alternative to your jeans, these wide leg trousers in a smooth scuba fabric feature a classic front pleat and a high-rise waist for a flattering relaxed fit. $179 $125 With code GET30 Shop Now

Fit For Success Mini Dress Good American Fit For Success Mini Dress Show off some legs and stay cool while looking hot in this mini dress that's perfect for date night or going out. It's a versatile piece you'll keep reaching for because it looks so pretty yet comes in a comfortable stretch fabric. $179 $125 With code GET30 Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

