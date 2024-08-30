Shop
Good American’s Labor Day 2024 Sale Is Here — Get an Extra 50% Off Jeans, Dresses, Swimsuits and More

Good American Summer Sale
Good American
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:56 PM PDT, August 30, 2024

Shop the best Good American Labor Day deals to save on dresses, jeans, swimsuits and so much more.

Good American's Labor Day 2024 sale is one to write home about. You can score an extra 50% off sale styles and 30% off sitewide now through September 2.

One of the best places to begin your search for on-trend fall fashion is Good American. For a limited time you can save on it all, including new drops and already discounted items. Just use the code GET30 at checkout to snag savings on full-price items, and a discount on sale items is automatically applied in your cart. Save big on the brand's best-selling jeans, dresses, swimsuits, bodysuits, tees and so much more. The recent Good Demin featuring Irina Skayk drop is included. 

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you. 

Get ready for your new everyday go-to's. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out.

Always Fits Tiny Bikini Top

Always Fits Tiny Bikini Top
Good American

Always Fits Tiny Bikini Top

Crafted from Good American's Always Fits fabric, this bikini top stretches up or down a size while keeping its shape. 

$59 $18

Shop Now

The Weekender Jeans

The Weekender Jeans
Good American

The Weekender Jeans

Comfort meets fashion in this easy-to-wear pair you'll slip into every weekend. 

$159 $111

WITH CODE GET30

Shop Now

The Whip Stitch Compression Swimsuit

The Whip Stitch Compression Swimsuit
Good American

The Whip Stitch Compression Swimsuit

This one-piece bathing suit is made of lightweight compression fabric. It has a scooped neckline and cheeky rear coverage, so you can look your best on the beach or poolside.

$139 $42

Shop Now

Fit For Success Bootcut Jumpsuit

Fit For Success Bootcut Jumpsuit
Good American

Fit For Success Bootcut Jumpsuit

This one-and-done summer power suit in denim has '70s-inspired flare legs. 

$199 $139

WITH CODE GET30

Shop Now

The Denim Corset Maxi Dress

The Denim Corset Maxi Dress
Good American

The Denim Corset Maxi Dress

The ultimate date night outfit is right here. 

$229 $160

WITH CODE GET30

Shop Now

The Denim Mule Sandal

The Denim Mule Sandal
Good American

The Denim Mule Sandal

If you didn't know, Good American also makes some seriously cute shoes, like this summer pair. 

$139 $97

WITH CODE GET30

Shop Now

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit
Good American

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit

The Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit has a flattering scoop neckline and is designed to keep its shape throughout the day. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an everyday look.

$79 $55

With code GET30

Shop Now

Super Stretch Baby Tee

Super Stretch Baby Tee
Good American

Super Stretch Baby Tee

The perfect staple piece for your wardrobe, this short sleeve crewneck tee is made from soft and smooth cotton with generous stretch, providing maximum comfort and a flattering fit. 

$59 $41

With code GET30

Shop Now

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers
Good American

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers

A perfect alternative to your jeans, these wide leg trousers in a smooth scuba fabric feature a classic front pleat and a high-rise waist for a flattering relaxed fit.

$179 $125

With code GET30

Shop Now

Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit

Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit
Good American

Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit

Wear this bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans or tailored pants for the ultimate go-to outfit.

$79 $55

With code GET30

Shop Now

Always Fits Monokini

Always Fits Monokini
Good American

Always Fits Monokini

This super stretchy monokini has a comfortable fit while still looking sexy.

$119 $89

Shop Now

Fit For Success Mini Dress

Fit For Success Mini Dress
Good American

Fit For Success Mini Dress

Show off some legs and stay cool while looking hot in this mini dress that's perfect for date night or going out. It's a versatile piece you'll keep reaching for because it looks so pretty yet comes in a comfortable stretch fabric.

$179 $125

With code GET30

Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend. 

Tags: