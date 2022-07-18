This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is On Sale for 50% Off Today Only
Coach's famous Pillow Tabby Bag is on sale right now in this can't-miss Coach sale. Jennifer Lopez posed with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag this spring and now it is 50% off. The Coach Summer Sale ends tonight, July 18, and since the Pillow Tabby has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your bag for half price while you can.
The pewter silver metal clasps and the aqua pillow-soft leather fabric are the perfect combo. The internet-famous Pillow Tabby reimagines the structured silhouette of an archival 1970s Coach design and is a year-round compliment magnet.
The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple and plush, pillow bags continue to be a huge trend for spring and summer. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.
If you like a smaller bag, the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 is also 50% off.
Complete your summer outfit with a Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 .
