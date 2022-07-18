Coach's famous Pillow Tabby Bag is on sale right now in this can't-miss Coach sale. Jennifer Lopez posed with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag this spring and now it is 50% off. The Coach Summer Sale ends tonight, July 18, and since the Pillow Tabby has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your bag for half price while you can.

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 The pewter silver metal clasps and the aqua pillow-soft leather fabric are the perfect combo. The internet-famous Pillow Tabby reimagines the structured silhouette of an archival 1970s Coach design and is a year-round compliment magnet. $495 $248 Buy Now

The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple and plush, pillow bags continue to be a huge trend for spring and summer. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.