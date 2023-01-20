The Best Winter Boots on Sale at Nordstrom: Shop UGG, L.L.Bean and More
No, it's not your imagination — winter weather has been extremely tough this season, and it's only just begun. With multiple snow, ice, and rain storms crossing the country, we've been fearing for the warmth of our feet (and the lives of our old shoes!). Luckily, there are tons of winter boots majorly marked down at Nordstrom now.
With winter boots up to 60% off, we can finally be ready to brave the cold and walk the winter streets with finesse. Gone are the days of clunky snow boots and plastic galoshes. All-Weather Boots now come in your favorite styles, like the lug sole booties from Circus by Sam Edelman, equipped with weather-resistant fabric and ground-gripping soles, so you can stay dry, warm and fashionable all winter long.
If you need more convincing, Nordstrom's sale is filled to the brim with incredible markdowns on all the biggest shoe designers, including UGGs, which stars like Keke Palmer and Gigi Hadid can't get enough of. Or, with Valentine's Day around the corner, maybe it's time to feel that self-love and treat yourself to a pair you've been admiring for months. Whatever your style, Nordstrom has it all, and the prices have never been better!
Below, ET has gathered some of our favorite winter boots from Teva, UGG, L.L.Bean and more.
The thick lug sole and knit panels give this Chelsea bootie an extra layer of cool we didn't know we needed.
The plush faux-fur trim and water-resistant mixed-suede combination ensures you stay warm and dry all winter long.
UGG's are all the talk this winter season and now you can score a pair of chestnut boots for 40% off.
Keep your feet extra cozy this winter with quilted weather-resistant bootie, ready for anything.
If you're looking for a simple black boot, these sleek boots are the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.
We are loving these booties designed with plush faux-fur lining for winter nights.
The Mya Lug Sole Chelsea Boot is crafted with a chunky heel and durable lug sole for lasting wear.
Stay extra warm in these sturdy L.L.Bean boots, complete with plush fleece lining.
These TOMS Skylar Chelsea Boots are made with dual pull tabs, making them easy to slip on and off.
The breathable lining and sporty edge make these the perfect Chelsea boots for when you're constantly on the go or run hot.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 60% on UGG Boots and Slippers to Stay Cozy All Winter Long
The 16 Best Deals on Comfy Boots, Sneakers and Slippers Up to 70% Off
The Best Cozy Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Fabulous All Winter Long
The 12 Warmest Winter Coats for Women to Shop in 2023
The 21 Best Winter Coats and Jackets on Amazon
The 18 Best Clothing Deals to Shop from Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale
The Famous Orolay ‘Amazon Coat’ Is On Sale for 20% Off Today
Save Up to 40% On Patagonia's Winter Weather Essentials at REI
The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear This Winter
The Best Winter Boots for Women That Are Stylish, Functional and Warm
Shop The Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon
Coach's Shearling Collection Is On Sale to Stay Cozy All Season Long
The Best Winter Boots for Men: Blundstone, Dr. Martens and More
Save Up to 40% On The North Face Jackets to Brave The Winter
Shop the Best Jackets and Coats Up to 90% Off at Nordstrom Rack