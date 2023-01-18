Here at ET, we'll take any excuse we can get to buy a new pair of shoes. Luckily for us, the Zappos Winter Sale is here with best-selling footwear up to 70% off. Now through Monday, January 23, you can save big on winter boots, slippers, and workout shoes from top brands such as Madewell, Steve Madden, adidas, UGG, Superga, Sam Edelman and so much more.

Shop Zappos Winter Sale

With thousands of sale items to choose from, you might want some help finding the shoes actually worth shopping during the Zappos Winter Sale. To help you out, we've tracked down the best shoe deals to snag — before your favorite styles sell out. From the sneaker brand Kate Middleton can't stop wearing to genuine leather boots and TikTok-famous UGG slippers under $100, there are so many sought-after items on sale.

Below, shop 16 of our favorite boots, sneaker and slippers on sale now at Zappos. For even more savings, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and REI's best deals on Hoka running shoes.

Women's Boots Deals at Zappos' Winter Sale

Sperry Saltwater Emboss Wool Zappos Sperry Saltwater Emboss Wool The versatile Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots have you covered with adaptable, all-weather comfort, so there's no need to pack a bunch of different shoes just in case you run into inclement conditions. $110 $53 Shop Now

Dirty Laundry Upwind Zappos Dirty Laundry Upwind Cowboy boots are having a major moment this year, and this black pair is incredibly easy to style. $100 $40 Shop Now

GUESS Dayton Zappos GUESS Dayton If you're looking for a pair of going-out shoes for the winter, these 3.5-inch heeled patent boots are a gorgeous option. $169 $89 Shop Now

Women's Sneaker Deals at Zappos' Winter Sale

Zappos Deals on Women's Slippers

UGG Coquette Zappos UGG Coquette Get in on the Ugg trend with this pair of olive sheepskin slippers. $120 $88 Shop Now

UGG Dakota Zappos UGG Dakota This bright pink moccasin-style slipper has a molded rubber sole and water-resistant exterior for added durability. $100 $70 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2023

The Best Winter Boots for Women That Are Stylish, Functional and Warm

Celebrate The Lunar New Year with lululemon's Lucky New Collection

The Best Winter Boots on Sale to Get You Through The Slushiest Season

Save Up to 60% on UGG Boots and Slippers to Stay Cozy All Winter Long

Save Up to 40% On Patagonia's Winter Weather Essentials at REI

Save Up to 50% on Hoka's Hottest Running Shoes for Men and Women

Adidas Ultraboosts Are Up to 60% Off: Shop The Best Running Shoe Deals

The Best Running Shoes for Men This Winter 2023

The Best Running Shoes for Women