Save Up to 50% on Hoka's Hottest Running Shoes to Power You Through Your Next Workout
If there’s one running shoe brand that consistently tops the charts, it’s Hoka. Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and celebs like Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon for far more than exercising. Right now, Hoka running shoes are on sale for up to 50% off at REI. These running shoes are often quite pricey, so whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just someone trying to start a new workout routine this year, we suggest snagging the Hoka deals at REI before they sell out.
To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. Many of the brand's running shoe styles are fitted with a cushioned midsole that aims to provide more comfort and shock absorbency to better help protect the joints. The sneaker brand's unique technology also relies on a rounded sole structure, which is said to help users propel forward more easily — perfect for runners and athletes alike.
Runners and people who are on their feet all day for work rave about Hokas. The Bondi 7 is the most cushioned shoe in Hoka’s road-shoe lineup, and the men's sneaker is on sale in three different colors. With a memory foam heel collar, it conforms to your ankles to ensure a comfortable fit.
Ahead, score the best deals on Hoka running shoes from this under-the-radar REI sale. Plus, check out all of our picks for the best running shoes for men and women.
Hoka Men's Running Shoe Deals
With waterproof protection and a smooth ride, the Challenger ATR 6 GTX trail-running shoes help you tackle soggy winter trails, rocky summer scrambles and more.
Unleash dream cushion and a barely-there feel with the Clifton 8 road-running shoes. Serving up a soft ride, they're the ultimate everyday trainers.
These shoes are perfect for those training for marathon and endurance races. These shoes feature engineered mesh uppers that provide breathable comfort and carefully positioned carbon fiber plate curls under the lateral toes for smooth transitions.
Hoka Women's Running Shoe Deals
The ultralight midsole foam virtually disappears to run freely while the breathable mesh upper and ultra-plush tongue enhances comfort.
In addition to its refined collar shape that relieves pressure on the Achilles, the anatomical pull tab makes these shoes easy to slip on and off.
Miles fly by on any terrain in the Challenger ATR 6 trail-running shoes.
Built for training miles and endurance races alike, HOKA Carbon X 2 road-running shoes for men are engineered around carbon fiber plates to deliver a speedy, responsive and propulsive ride.
