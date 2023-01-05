Shopping

Save Up to 50% on Hoka's Hottest Running Shoes to Power You Through Your Next Workout

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hoka Running Shoes
HOKA

If there’s one running shoe brand that consistently tops the charts, it’s Hoka. Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and celebs like Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon for far more than exercising. Right now, Hoka running shoes are on sale for up to 50% off at REI. These running shoes are often quite pricey, so whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just someone trying to start a new workout routine this year, we suggest snagging the Hoka deals at REI before they sell out. 

Shop HOKA Sneaker Deals

To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. Many of the brand's running shoe styles are fitted with a cushioned midsole that aims to provide more comfort and shock absorbency to better help protect the joints. The sneaker brand's unique technology also relies on a rounded sole structure, which is said to help users propel forward more easily — perfect for runners and athletes alike.

Runners and people who are on their feet all day for work rave about Hokas. The Bondi 7 is the most cushioned shoe in Hoka’s road-shoe lineup, and the men's sneaker is on sale in three different colors. With a memory foam heel collar, it conforms to your ankles to ensure a comfortable fit. 

HOKA Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes
Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes
REI
HOKA Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes

The Bondi 7 is the most cushioned shoe in the HOKA road-shoe lineup. The game-changing HOKA Bondi 7 men's running shoes take you far and wide with a smooth, balanced ride over any distance.

$160$129

Ahead, score the best deals on Hoka running shoes from this under-the-radar REI sale. Plus, check out all of our picks for the best running shoes for men and women

Hoka Men's Running Shoe Deals

HOKA Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes
REI
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes

With waterproof protection and a smooth ride, the Challenger ATR 6 GTX trail-running shoes help you tackle soggy winter trails, rocky summer scrambles and more.

$150$121
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes
REI
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes

Adaptable, grippy and up for anything, the Challenger ATR 6 trail-running shoes perform light on the trail and smooth on the street. 

$140$113
HOKA Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes
HOKA Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes
REI
HOKA Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes

Unleash dream cushion and a barely-there feel with the Clifton 8 road-running shoes. Serving up a soft ride, they're the ultimate everyday trainers. 

$140$113
HOKA Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes
Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes
Hoka
HOKA Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes

These shoes are perfect for those training for marathon and endurance races. These shoes feature engineered mesh uppers that provide breathable comfort and carefully positioned carbon fiber plate curls under the lateral toes for smooth transitions.

$180$140

Hoka Women's Running Shoe Deals

HOKA Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes
HOKA Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes
REI
HOKA Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes

The ultralight midsole foam virtually disappears to run freely while the breathable mesh upper and ultra-plush tongue enhances comfort. 

$140$113
HOKA Mach 4 Men's Road-Running Shoes
Hoka Mach 4 Men's Road-Running Shoes
REI
HOKA Mach 4 Men's Road-Running Shoes

In addition to its refined collar shape that relieves pressure on the Achilles, the anatomical pull tab makes these shoes easy to slip on and off.

$130$105
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes
REI
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes

Miles fly by on any terrain in the Challenger ATR 6 trail-running shoes.

$140$113
HOKA Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes
Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes
Hoka
HOKA Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes

Built for training miles and endurance races alike, HOKA Carbon X 2 road-running shoes for men are engineered around carbon fiber plates to deliver a speedy, responsive and propulsive ride.

$180$140

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men

The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2023

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2023

Adidas Ultraboosts Are Up to 60% Off: Shop The Best Running Shoe Deals

The Best Running Shoes for Men This Winter 2023

The Best Running Shoes for Women

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now

The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women

 