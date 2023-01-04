So Many Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now to Keep You Cozy All Winter Long
It's the frigid start of the new year that makes us thankful UGGs made a comeback. With the winter in full swing, at the top of our wish list are cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers. While UGGS have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe, especially with Nordstrom and Amazon's best UGG deals.
To keep you warm and cozy this season, shoppers can save up to 60%on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to embrace the cold and shop the best UGG deals, no matter where the winter takes you.
The Best UGG Boots on Sale Now
This timeless UGG boot is comfier and cozier than ever, with a soft lining crafted from genuine shearling.
The Classic Ultra Mini updates UGG's most iconic silhouette with easy on-off and enhanced versatility. Pre-treated to keep it looking better for longer, this Classic features everything you love about the original like signature UGG sheepskin and a flexible, lightweight sole.
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
Hit the streets in comfy, modern style with these UGG sheepskin boots, crafted with fluffy UGGplush lining and a grippy, flexible Treadlite outsole.
A standout from the 2023 UGG sale is UGG's Oh Fluffita Slipper which is the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Merging the Oh Yeah and Fluffita, UGG Oh Fluffitas offer the best of both worlds with a strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole. Right now, these UGG slippers are 45% off at Amazon.
Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.
The Best UGG Slippers on Sale Now
Save 30% on these UGG slippers that make the perfect cozy addition to your mornings and nights around the house.
UGGs are making a comeback, and these ultra-soft slippers are perfect for lounging around the house.
Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides.
You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.
With a sole made for indoor and outdoor wear, the UGG Tasman slippers also have a top-quality suede upper that hugs your feet.
Let this be the fall of fluffy slippers. This updated take on the Oh Yeah is crafted from fluffy, marble-print sheepskin, adding a colorful statement to any outfit.
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 40% On The North Face Jackets to Brave The Winter
15 Puffer Jackets for Women to Keep You Warm and Stylish This Winter
The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep
The Best Slippers for Men to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Winter
15 Purposeful Gifts from Michael Stars to Keep Them Cozy This Winter
The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit
Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code
The 16 Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now — The North Face, Patagonia, Canada Goose and More
Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas