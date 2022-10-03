The temperatures are finally dropping, which means it's not only time to adjust our wardrobes, but our skincare and makeup as well. While the blazing heat of summer and drying chill of winter might cause the most skincare concerns, fall's mild weather stirs up its own challenges.

Dry skin, eczema, and sun damage are something to watch out for during these transitional months, so be sure to adjust your beauty routine accordingly. To help you pick out your fall makeup and skincare wardrobe, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her daughter Sophia Umansky shared their beauty essentials for fall 2022 — all available to shop on Amazon.

In an Amazon live broadcast, which you can watch here, the mother-daughter duo talked all things beauty and showed us their favorites for fall. Some of the most popular items included Laneige's water bank moisturizer, which Umansky uses every night, as well as Isle of Paradise self-tanning drops for a sun-free glow and Tatcha's luxurious water cream.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best products recommended by Kyle Richards to add to your fall beauty routine, from hydrating skincare to makeup must-haves and even home fragrance.

Tatcha The Water Cream Amazon Tatcha The Water Cream Keeping your skin smooth and supple throughout the colder months is well worth the splurge, and this oil-free anti-aging cream — loved by Kyle Richards — uses a blend of powerful Japanese nutrients to hydrate and tone. $69 Buy Now

