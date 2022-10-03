'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Kyle Richards Shares Her Skincare and Makeup Must-Haves for Fall
The temperatures are finally dropping, which means it's not only time to adjust our wardrobes, but our skincare and makeup as well. While the blazing heat of summer and drying chill of winter might cause the most skincare concerns, fall's mild weather stirs up its own challenges.
Dry skin, eczema, and sun damage are something to watch out for during these transitional months, so be sure to adjust your beauty routine accordingly. To help you pick out your fall makeup and skincare wardrobe, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her daughter Sophia Umansky shared their beauty essentials for fall 2022 — all available to shop on Amazon.
In an Amazon live broadcast, which you can watch here, the mother-daughter duo talked all things beauty and showed us their favorites for fall. Some of the most popular items included Laneige's water bank moisturizer, which Umansky uses every night, as well as Isle of Paradise self-tanning drops for a sun-free glow and Tatcha's luxurious water cream.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best products recommended by Kyle Richards to add to your fall beauty routine, from hydrating skincare to makeup must-haves and even home fragrance.
A lush cream moisturizer that replenishes your dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.
These self tanning glow drops will give you an effortless, streak-free self tan even during the colder months.
This tinted moisturizer with sun protection is the holy grail for those who struggle with sensitive skin or redness.
Keeping your skin smooth and supple throughout the colder months is well worth the splurge, and this oil-free anti-aging cream — loved by Kyle Richards — uses a blend of powerful Japanese nutrients to hydrate and tone.
Micellar water is a staple for removing stubborn makeup. Simply soak a cotton round with the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water and gently glide the cotton round across your face to clean it.
A creamy blush that'll melt at the touch of your fingertips for a smooth, streak-free blend to create a natural flush on any skin tone.
Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.
This candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.
Easily cover up the appearance of enlarged pores with this clay-centric primer.
For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.
