'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Kyle Richards Shares Her Skincare and Makeup Must-Haves for Fall

By Lauren Gruber‍
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The temperatures are finally dropping, which means it's not only time to adjust our wardrobes, but our skincare and makeup as well. While the blazing heat of summer and drying chill of winter might cause the most skincare concerns, fall's mild weather stirs up its own challenges.

Dry skin, eczema, and sun damage are something to watch out for during these transitional months, so be sure to adjust your beauty routine accordingly. To help you pick out your fall makeup and skincare wardrobe, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her daughter Sophia Umansky shared their beauty essentials for fall 2022 — all available to shop on Amazon.

In an Amazon live broadcast, which you can watch here, the mother-daughter duo talked all things beauty and showed us their favorites for fall. Some of the most popular items included Laneige's water bank moisturizer, which Umansky uses every night, as well as Isle of Paradise self-tanning drops for a sun-free glow and Tatcha's luxurious water cream.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best products recommended by Kyle Richards to add to your fall beauty routine, from hydrating skincare to makeup must-haves and even home fragrance.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

A lush cream moisturizer that replenishes your dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.

$40
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops
Amazon
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops

These self tanning glow drops will give you an effortless, streak-free self tan even during the colder months.

$32
EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer
EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer
Amazon
EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer

This tinted moisturizer with sun protection is the holy grail for those who struggle with sensitive skin or redness. 

$35
Tatcha The Water Cream
Tatcha The Water Cream
Amazon
Tatcha The Water Cream

Keeping your skin smooth and supple throughout the colder months is well worth the splurge, and this oil-free anti-aging cream — loved by Kyle Richards — uses a blend of powerful Japanese nutrients to hydrate and tone.

$69
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover
Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover

Micellar water is a staple for removing stubborn makeup. Simply soak a cotton round with the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water and gently glide the cotton round across your face to clean it. 

$17
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
Amazon
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush

A creamy blush that'll melt at the touch of your fingertips for a smooth, streak-free blend to create a natural flush on any skin tone.

$30
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Amazon
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair

Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.

$18
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
Amazon
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle

This candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.

$46
e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
Amazon
e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer

Easily cover up the appearance of enlarged pores with this clay-centric primer.

$10
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
Amazon
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.

$40$22

