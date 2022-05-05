Shopping

The Best Self Tanners for A Streak-Free, Healthy Glow This Summer

By Katy Lindenmuth‍, Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best self tanner
Amazon, Sephora and ET Online

Spending lots of time indoors gives you plenty of opportunities to indulge in self-care, but it can also leave you slightly paler than you'd like to be. With all your spring and summer plans mapped out (and the weather warming up), now's the perfect time to grab some self tanner and get your faux glow back ahead of summer.

While self tanner has a reputation for being tricky to apply — it can end up developing unevenly, in streaks or in an outrageously orange shade — the are tons of high-quality self tanners that will leave your skin glowing, faux-sun-kissed and streak-free.

These days, sunless tanner comes in tons of formulas: spray mist, mousse, serum, lotion and towelettes. Depending on your preference, choose the one that you're most comfortable applying, give yourself a thorough body scrub to slough off dead skin cells, dry your skin completely and then follow the instructions on your chosen bottle. Plus, accessories like the Tarte Application Mitt can help with the application process. Remember, when it comes to applying self tanner, hydrated skin and a good moisturizer are essential.

If you need help finding the right self tanner for you, ET has picked out plenty of easy-to-apply tanners — including some specifically for your face. Below, shop the best self tanners to give you streak-free, glowy skin this summer and all year long. 

Bondi Sands GLO Gloss Finishing Glow
Bondi Sands GLO Gloss Finishing Glow
Amazon
Bondi Sands GLO Gloss Finishing Glow

An Addison Rae fave, Bondi Sands GLO is perfect for an instant, one day touch up of glow.

$16
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist
ST. TROPEZ Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist
Sephora
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist

Well-loved tanning line St Tropez's Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist is indeed a classic product for achieving a natural glow. It's lightweight, oil-free and goes on evenly, plus the bottle lasts seemingly forever. Give it up to eight hours to develop into the perfect-for-you shade.

$35
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self Tanner For Face
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self Tanner For Face
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self Tanner For Face

The Dr Dennis Glow Pad Self Tanner adds a soft bronzed look to your face. Thanks to its anti-aging properties and hydrating ingredients, such as vitamin D and glycerin, these glow pads also act as a skincare treatment. 

$38
Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self Tan Drops
Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self Tan Drops
Sephora
Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self Tan Drops

The Tan Luxe Illuminating Self Tan Drops are perfect for giving your face and neck a dewy, glittery summer glow. This self tan formula is also hydrating, cruelty-free and ideal for every skin type (including sensitive skin). Since the formula is hydrating, it helps prevent uneven texture and overall streakiness. 

 

$50
Bondi Sands PURE Self-Tanning Foaming Water
Bondi Sands PURE Self-Tanning Foaming Water
Amazon
Bondi Sands PURE Self-Tanning Foaming Water

Bondi's self-tanner is going viral on TikTok. The fast-acting, lightweight formula features Hyaluronic Acid for hydration, Vitamin C for radiance, and Vitamin E for rejuvenation.

$27$24
Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion
Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion
Amazon
Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion

This sunless tanner is a budget-friendly formula that gradually gives you an even bronzed look within three days (as long as you apply a light and even amount every day during those three days). Plus, the Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion contains hydrating ingredients, like vitamin E, to keep your skin looking healthy and moisturized.

$10
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
Amazon
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

Use a self tanning mitt to apply the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam to achieve an effortlessly bronzed look, without spending hours in the sun. This tanning product is infused with aloe vera and coconut, which helps moisturize your skin to give you a streak-free self tan. 

$24$22
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse
Amazon
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse

The Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse isn't just a great fake sun tan in a bottle. It also acts an an anti-cellulite and anti-aging product. Plus, if you've always wanted to try the faux freckles beauty trend, Coco & Eve suggests using this self tanner mouse along with a fine-tipped brush or a freckle stencil to create some cute fake freckles on your face or shoulders.

$35
Isle of Paradise Light Self Tanning Drops for Face and Body
Isle of Paradise Light Self Tanning Drops for Face and Body
Amazon
Isle of Paradise Light Self Tanning Drops for Face and Body

Create a custom self tanning system by adding the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops to your daily skincare routine. The product also claims to provide you with a lighter tan, thanks to the peach color correcting active ingredient. According to Amazon, this product is great for those who have pale skin, fair skin or want to create a very subtle glow. 

$32
Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse
Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse
Ulta
Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse

The Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse has a lightweight formula that creates a natural-looking fake tan. It's perfect for anyone who wants to add a deeper bronzed glow to their skin. This formula also contains anti-aging ingredients, like coffee seed extract and pomegranate extract. 

$31
L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops for Face
L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops for Face
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops for Face

Your sunless tan isn't complete without giving your face and neck a touch of bronze. The L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops will mix seamlessly into your daily moisturizer for a gradual glowy, bronzed look.

$14
Beauty by Earth Self Tanner
Beauty by Earth Self Tanner
Amazon
Beauty by Earth Self Tanner

This hydrating self tanning lotion has become a favorite on Amazon, with a 4.3-star rating based on 17,000 reviews. Customers love it for the natural ingredients and the effective finish.

$29
The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan
The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan
Amazon
The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan

Use The Organic Pharmacy's self tanner for your face, your body or both! It's easy to use and claims to leave you with soft, hydrated skin — it's basically a fake tan and a moisturizer in one product. What more could you need?

$69
Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel
Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel
Clarins
Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel

Clarins' Self Tanning Instant Gel is a mistake-proof self tanning gel for your face and body. With ingredients like aloe vera, you can keep your skin hydrated while you wait for the gradual sun-kissed glow to kick in. 

$40
Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum
Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum
Revolve
Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum

Look tan and feel hydrated with this body treatment formulated with hyaluronic acid, caffeine and antioxidant-rich superfoods. Apply up to six pumps of the Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum per body area, then massage into your skin with circular motions.

$49
Bioderma Photoderm Self Tanner
Bioderma Photoderm Self Tanner
SkinStore
Bioderma Photoderm Self Tanner

A mist opportunity! Bioderma's entire Photoderm line adapts to various skin types, and this moisturizing, self tanning mist was designed for sensitive skin. Simply spray on your skin and wait for your new summer-ready fake tan to appear.

$22
Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Face
Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster
Ulta
Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Face

The Clarins Golden Glow Booster for Face is a great buildable formula. You add a few drops to your moisturizer of choice, then apply it to your face for a gradual glowy look. Plus, this Clarins self tanning product contains aloe vera extract and glycerin to keep your face extra hydrated.

 

$34
James Read Fool Proof Bronzing Mousse for Face and Body
James Read Fool Proof Bronzing Mousse for Face and Body
Amazon
James Read Fool Proof Bronzing Mousse for Face and Body

The James Read Fool Proof Bronzing Mousse for the face and body gradually allows your self tan to come alive in 6-8 hours. And since this product is an easy-to-use foam, you won't have to worry about streaking — that's a win for us.

$28
B.tan Love at First Tan
B.tan Love at Frist Tan
Walmart
B.tan Love at First Tan

Develop a deeper tan in the span of one hour with this easy-to-use, user-friendly tanning mouse (which comes with a tan mitt) from B.tan. And since this product has a violet hue, it'll balance out the orange tones for a more realistic finish.

$10
Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist
COOLA Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist
Amazon
Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist

Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist is a self tanner leaves zero mess and is streak-free. This body mist is organic and smells lovely like piña colada.  This product allows you to stay tan for 3 days, so it is short-acting yet looks lovely instantly.

$46

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Tula Is Now Offering a Secret Deal on Their Celeb-Loved Skincare

14 Mother's Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Tata Harper, NuFace and More

Emma Chamberlain's Skincare Wand Is 25% Off

Stock Up On Supergoop Sunscreen While It’s On Sale for 20% Off

The Sunscreen Loved By Hailey Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian Is 20% Off

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

Tatcha Launched a Sunscreen Version of Its Famous Silk Cream

Alicia Keys Debuted Her New Makeup Line at the 2022 Met Gala

 