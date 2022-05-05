The Best Self Tanners for A Streak-Free, Healthy Glow This Summer

Spending lots of time indoors gives you plenty of opportunities to indulge in self-care, but it can also leave you slightly paler than you'd like to be. With all your spring and summer plans mapped out (and the weather warming up), now's the perfect time to grab some self tanner and get your faux glow back ahead of summer.

While self tanner has a reputation for being tricky to apply — it can end up developing unevenly, in streaks or in an outrageously orange shade — the are tons of high-quality self tanners that will leave your skin glowing, faux-sun-kissed and streak-free.

These days, sunless tanner comes in tons of formulas: spray mist, mousse, serum, lotion and towelettes. Depending on your preference, choose the one that you're most comfortable applying, give yourself a thorough body scrub to slough off dead skin cells, dry your skin completely and then follow the instructions on your chosen bottle. Plus, accessories like the Tarte Application Mitt can help with the application process. Remember, when it comes to applying self tanner, hydrated skin and a good moisturizer are essential.

If you need help finding the right self tanner for you, ET has picked out plenty of easy-to-apply tanners — including some specifically for your face. Below, shop the best self tanners to give you streak-free, glowy skin this summer and all year long.

Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion Amazon Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion This sunless tanner is a budget-friendly formula that gradually gives you an even bronzed look within three days (as long as you apply a light and even amount every day during those three days). Plus, the Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion contains hydrating ingredients, like vitamin E, to keep your skin looking healthy and moisturized. $10 Buy Now

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Amazon Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Use a self tanning mitt to apply the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam to achieve an effortlessly bronzed look, without spending hours in the sun. This tanning product is infused with aloe vera and coconut, which helps moisturize your skin to give you a streak-free self tan. $24 $22 Buy Now

Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse Ulta Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse The Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse has a lightweight formula that creates a natural-looking fake tan. It's perfect for anyone who wants to add a deeper bronzed glow to their skin. This formula also contains anti-aging ingredients, like coffee seed extract and pomegranate extract. $31 Buy Now

The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan Amazon The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan Use The Organic Pharmacy's self tanner for your face, your body or both! It's easy to use and claims to leave you with soft, hydrated skin — it's basically a fake tan and a moisturizer in one product. What more could you need? $69 Buy Now

Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel Clarins Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel Clarins' Self Tanning Instant Gel is a mistake-proof self tanning gel for your face and body. With ingredients like aloe vera, you can keep your skin hydrated while you wait for the gradual sun-kissed glow to kick in. $40 Buy Now

Bioderma Photoderm Self Tanner SkinStore Bioderma Photoderm Self Tanner A mist opportunity! Bioderma's entire Photoderm line adapts to various skin types, and this moisturizing, self tanning mist was designed for sensitive skin. Simply spray on your skin and wait for your new summer-ready fake tan to appear. $22 Buy Now

Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Face Ulta Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Face The Clarins Golden Glow Booster for Face is a great buildable formula. You add a few drops to your moisturizer of choice, then apply it to your face for a gradual glowy look. Plus, this Clarins self tanning product contains aloe vera extract and glycerin to keep your face extra hydrated. $34 Buy Now

B.tan Love at First Tan Walmart B.tan Love at First Tan Develop a deeper tan in the span of one hour with this easy-to-use, user-friendly tanning mouse (which comes with a tan mitt) from B.tan. And since this product has a violet hue, it'll balance out the orange tones for a more realistic finish. $10 Buy Now

Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist Amazon Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist is a self tanner leaves zero mess and is streak-free. This body mist is organic and smells lovely like piña colada. This product allows you to stay tan for 3 days, so it is short-acting yet looks lovely instantly. $46 Buy Now

