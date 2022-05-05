The Best Self Tanners for A Streak-Free, Healthy Glow This Summer
Spending lots of time indoors gives you plenty of opportunities to indulge in self-care, but it can also leave you slightly paler than you'd like to be. With all your spring and summer plans mapped out (and the weather warming up), now's the perfect time to grab some self tanner and get your faux glow back ahead of summer.
While self tanner has a reputation for being tricky to apply — it can end up developing unevenly, in streaks or in an outrageously orange shade — the are tons of high-quality self tanners that will leave your skin glowing, faux-sun-kissed and streak-free.
These days, sunless tanner comes in tons of formulas: spray mist, mousse, serum, lotion and towelettes. Depending on your preference, choose the one that you're most comfortable applying, give yourself a thorough body scrub to slough off dead skin cells, dry your skin completely and then follow the instructions on your chosen bottle. Plus, accessories like the Tarte Application Mitt can help with the application process. Remember, when it comes to applying self tanner, hydrated skin and a good moisturizer are essential.
If you need help finding the right self tanner for you, ET has picked out plenty of easy-to-apply tanners — including some specifically for your face. Below, shop the best self tanners to give you streak-free, glowy skin this summer and all year long.
An Addison Rae fave, Bondi Sands GLO is perfect for an instant, one day touch up of glow.
Well-loved tanning line St Tropez's Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist is indeed a classic product for achieving a natural glow. It's lightweight, oil-free and goes on evenly, plus the bottle lasts seemingly forever. Give it up to eight hours to develop into the perfect-for-you shade.
The Dr Dennis Glow Pad Self Tanner adds a soft bronzed look to your face. Thanks to its anti-aging properties and hydrating ingredients, such as vitamin D and glycerin, these glow pads also act as a skincare treatment.
The Tan Luxe Illuminating Self Tan Drops are perfect for giving your face and neck a dewy, glittery summer glow. This self tan formula is also hydrating, cruelty-free and ideal for every skin type (including sensitive skin). Since the formula is hydrating, it helps prevent uneven texture and overall streakiness.
Bondi's self-tanner is going viral on TikTok. The fast-acting, lightweight formula features Hyaluronic Acid for hydration, Vitamin C for radiance, and Vitamin E for rejuvenation.
This sunless tanner is a budget-friendly formula that gradually gives you an even bronzed look within three days (as long as you apply a light and even amount every day during those three days). Plus, the Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion contains hydrating ingredients, like vitamin E, to keep your skin looking healthy and moisturized.
Use a self tanning mitt to apply the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam to achieve an effortlessly bronzed look, without spending hours in the sun. This tanning product is infused with aloe vera and coconut, which helps moisturize your skin to give you a streak-free self tan.
The Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse isn't just a great fake sun tan in a bottle. It also acts an an anti-cellulite and anti-aging product. Plus, if you've always wanted to try the faux freckles beauty trend, Coco & Eve suggests using this self tanner mouse along with a fine-tipped brush or a freckle stencil to create some cute fake freckles on your face or shoulders.
Create a custom self tanning system by adding the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops to your daily skincare routine. The product also claims to provide you with a lighter tan, thanks to the peach color correcting active ingredient. According to Amazon, this product is great for those who have pale skin, fair skin or want to create a very subtle glow.
The Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse has a lightweight formula that creates a natural-looking fake tan. It's perfect for anyone who wants to add a deeper bronzed glow to their skin. This formula also contains anti-aging ingredients, like coffee seed extract and pomegranate extract.
Your sunless tan isn't complete without giving your face and neck a touch of bronze. The L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops will mix seamlessly into your daily moisturizer for a gradual glowy, bronzed look.
This hydrating self tanning lotion has become a favorite on Amazon, with a 4.3-star rating based on 17,000 reviews. Customers love it for the natural ingredients and the effective finish.
Use The Organic Pharmacy's self tanner for your face, your body or both! It's easy to use and claims to leave you with soft, hydrated skin — it's basically a fake tan and a moisturizer in one product. What more could you need?
Clarins' Self Tanning Instant Gel is a mistake-proof self tanning gel for your face and body. With ingredients like aloe vera, you can keep your skin hydrated while you wait for the gradual sun-kissed glow to kick in.
Look tan and feel hydrated with this body treatment formulated with hyaluronic acid, caffeine and antioxidant-rich superfoods. Apply up to six pumps of the Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum per body area, then massage into your skin with circular motions.
A mist opportunity! Bioderma's entire Photoderm line adapts to various skin types, and this moisturizing, self tanning mist was designed for sensitive skin. Simply spray on your skin and wait for your new summer-ready fake tan to appear.
The Clarins Golden Glow Booster for Face is a great buildable formula. You add a few drops to your moisturizer of choice, then apply it to your face for a gradual glowy look. Plus, this Clarins self tanning product contains aloe vera extract and glycerin to keep your face extra hydrated.
The James Read Fool Proof Bronzing Mousse for the face and body gradually allows your self tan to come alive in 6-8 hours. And since this product is an easy-to-use foam, you won't have to worry about streaking — that's a win for us.
Develop a deeper tan in the span of one hour with this easy-to-use, user-friendly tanning mouse (which comes with a tan mitt) from B.tan. And since this product has a violet hue, it'll balance out the orange tones for a more realistic finish.
Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist is a self tanner leaves zero mess and is streak-free. This body mist is organic and smells lovely like piña colada. This product allows you to stay tan for 3 days, so it is short-acting yet looks lovely instantly.
