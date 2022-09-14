Shopping

Stay Stylish and Cozy with The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
That fall weather that's around the corner already has us in shopping mode for cute and lightweight jackets right now. With cozy textures, autumn tones, and all the outfit options to wear with them, jackets make fall the best season for unleashing your inner stylist. We're eagerly waiting for it to officially be that in-between time of year when we get to play with layers, making fall jackets and coats an everyday essential in our wardrobes. 

Comfort is always in season and outerwear is the type of clothing that will last for years. A lightweight jacket is the finishing piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear over a dress, sweater, or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whether you prefer puffers, shackets, leather jackets, or classic denim, we've rounded up the best fall jackets and coats for women to shop from top fashion brands like J.Crew, Everlane, Alex Mill, The North Face, Levi's and more. 

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best women's fall jackets and be sure to check out more fall style inspo, including the best cardigansboots under $100, and some Western-inspired pieces

Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket
Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket
Alex Mill
Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket

Selena Gomez sported this comfy Sherpa Work Jacket from Alex Mill in On­ly Mur­ders in the Build­ing. The fleece-lined jacket with contrasting corduroy at the pockets and collar will give you that extra warmth needed on the chilly days to come.

$195
J.Crew Quilted Louisa Puffer Lady Jacket
J.Crew Quilted Louisa Puffer Lady Jacket
J.Crew
J.Crew Quilted Louisa Puffer Lady Jacket

A roomy quilted jacket is perfect for layering as temps start to dip. This J Crew piece is sustainably made with recycled material.

$188$110
North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket
North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket
The North Face
North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket

A rain jacket is always smart to have on hand, especially during the transitions of summer to fall and fall to winter. You never know when a rain shower might surprise you, and this North Face rain jacket will keep you dry.

$159
Everlane The Oversized Shirt Jacket
Everlane The Oversized Shirt Jacket
Everlane
Everlane The Oversized Shirt Jacket

The Oversized Shirt Jacket from Everlane is a far cry from the plaid shacket we expect from lumberjacks. You'll wear this one through fall, winter and into spring. 

$98$24
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket
Boohoo
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket

Save on this sporty, cool-girl oversized varsity jacket. 

$115$46
Barbour Betty Quilted Vest
Barbour Betty Quilted Vest
Nordstrom
Barbour Betty Quilted Vest

Some days, a quilted vest is all you need to complete your outfit.

$145
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

Have options this fall when you add this Levi's Leather Jacket to your wardrobe.

$104$90
Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket
Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket
The Tanming Store via Amazon
Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket

This soft shacket comes in nine colors, including this wardrobe-complementing khaki. 

$43$30
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 

$90$80
Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Amazon
Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt

This corduroy button down shirt jacket hybrid is a bestseller on Amazon.

$46$36
Everlane The ReNew Anorak
Everlane The ReNew Anorak
Everlane
Everlane The ReNew Anorak

A lightweight and water-resistant jacket which features a hood, a double-zip front, easy snap closures, and a hidden drawstring so that you can tighten it at the waist for a more fitted look. 

$118
Pilcro Draped Denim Duster Jacket
Pilcro Draped Denim Duster Jacket
Anthropologie
Pilcro Draped Denim Duster Jacket

You don't have to trade in your classic denim jacket, but maybe this denim shacket will convince you to put off wearing it for a little longer.

$178

