Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style and structured lug sole boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern revamp for fall 2023.

Recently, Selena Gomez showed off her loafers in an Instagram story — and they happen to cost less than $110! The trendy leather loafers are selling fast, so be sure to grab a pair before they're gone.

Gabine Leather Loafers Selena Gomez via Instagram Gabine Leather Loafers The actress and pop star posted in these loafers from celeb-loved, API-owned brand Charles and Keith. Her go-to pair is made from genuine leather with a silver buckle detail. $103 Shop Now

Fall is the prime time for loafer shopping, so the sky is the limit when it comes to styles you can shop this season. Chunky, lug sole styles are still trending — Madewell's Bradley Loafer and the heeled Coach Collen certainly fit the bill. Are you a minimalist who loves sleek, understated silhouettes? Opt for Everlane's best-selling Italian Day Loafer. And for something a little more eclectic, we love this tri-color pair from Taylor Swift-approved brand G.H. Bass or Sam Edelman's luxe green velvet loafers.

From polished finishes with pointed toes to horse bits and tweed, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom and more with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into fall 2023, starting at just $22.

Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat Amazon Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Franco Sarto. $99 $69 Shop Now

Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell's leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and super chunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day. $158 Shop Now

Sam Edelman Linnie Mule Nordstrom Sam Edelman Linnie Mule "This is my 5th pair, and I love them," praised one happy reviewer. "The elegance of the chic silhouette kicks any look up a few notches." $140 Shop Now

G.H. Bass Whitney Tricolor Super Lug Weejuns Loafer G.H. Bass G.H. Bass Whitney Tricolor Super Lug Weejuns Loafer Taylor Swift-approved brand G.H. Bass has a wide variety of high-quality leather loafers, including this unique tricolor pair. $185 Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Somewhere between a loafer and a ballet flat, these shoes are a steal at under $25. $23 $22 Shop Now

Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer Amazon Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer With a lugged platform sole, these Franco Sarto loafers are effortlessly cool and modern. $99 $38 Shop Now

Free People Liv Loafer Zappos Free People Liv Loafer We love this camel color for fall, but these Free People loafers come in a variety of colors to suit your style. $128 Shop Now

Coach Colleen Loafer In Signature Jacquard Coach Coach Colleen Loafer In Signature Jacquard Add some extra height to your look with these Coach Jacquard loafers — also available in black. $188 $129 Shop Now

Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer Nordstrom Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer These chunky square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look. $100 Shop Now

Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers Amazon Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds an interesting texture to this affordable pair. $60 $45 With Coupon Shop Now

The Corinne Lugsole Loafer Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants. $158 Shop Now

Sam Edelman Loraine Prima Zappos Sam Edelman Loraine Prima Add luxe texture to your fall wardrobe with these green velvet loafers. $150 Shop Now

Franco Sarto Balica Flat Nordstrom Franco Sarto Balica Flat The understated elegance of these loafers helps them seamlessly go with absolutely everything in your closet. $120 Shop Now

