Now that Labor Day weekend has come and gone, it won't be long before fall is officially here. As sad as we are about the end of summer, we have to admit that we're looking forward to the milder temperatures and elevated fashion associated with the new season.

To make fall dressing a breeze, we're all stocking our wardrobes with maxi dresses for easy, stylish outfits — and Amazon happens to have so many chic dresses under $100. No matter your size, style or spending limits, Amazon is full of gorgeous maxi dresses for any occasion.

If you're looking for a classic sweater dress to get you in the fall spirit, we love this ribbed button-down style and ultra-flattering wrap-waist piece. Want to turn up the heat even after summer's over? We found a cutout maxi and curve-hugging SKIMS lookalike, too. And if you're in the market for a statement-making dress that's easy to dress up or down, stand out from the crowd in a bold printed piece or dramatic satin dress.

Summer's end doesn't mean the end of maxi dress season. Below, check out our 15 favorite maxi dresses, all available to shop on Amazon for less than $100.

Amazon Essentials Women's Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Waisted Maxi Dress We adore this leopard-printed maxi for fall, but the sustainably sourced rayon-blend piece is available in a variety of colors and patterns to suit your style. $27 $22 Shop Now

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress Amazon The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress Transition from summer to fall with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors and sizes XXS-5X. $50 Shop Now

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress Amazon The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress You can never go wrong with a chocolate brown sweater dress for fall, especially when it features an adjustable button-down neckline. $65 Shop Now

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress Amazon REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress You'll feel snatched and sexy in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric. $35 Shop Now

ASTR The Label Women's Gaia Dress Amazon ASTR The Label Women's Gaia Dress Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in over 20 colors and patterns, this dress is a staple in any season. $98 $49 Shop Now

TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress Shop this playful printed maxi from designer Andrea Pitter, this year's winner of Amazon Prime's 'Making the Cut.' $90 Shop Now

Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress Amazon Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress Sweater dresses are a must for fall, and this style features a flattering wrap silhouette. $30 $27 with coupon Shop Now

Steve Madden Apparel Women's Sophia-Rose Dress Amazon Steve Madden Apparel Women's Sophia-Rose Dress With a bustier-inspired bodice and A-line skirt, this flirty dress is perfect for date night. $89 $47 Shop Now

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress "I have had to stop myself from wearing this dress again and again," praised one reviewer. "It's a quality dress for the money and I've definitely gotten a ton of wear out of it in the colder months." $37 Shop Now

The Drop Women's Jacob Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress Amazon The Drop Women's Jacob Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress A warm copper color makes this dress perfect for autumn, but it also comes in five other colors. $60 Shop Now

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Floral V-Neck Dress Amazon Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Floral V-Neck Dress Florals aren't just for spring and summer — a moody color scheme makes this dress appropriate for any season. $158 $100 Shop Now

DKNY Women's 3/4th Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress Amazon DKNY Women's 3/4th Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress Donna Karan's wrap dresses never go out of style and pair with everything from sandals to boots and sneakers. $129 $80 Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress Available in mustard, black, dark brown and pink, this maxi has an open back that makes it a cut above your average sweater dress. $27 Shop Now

Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets Amazon Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look. $37 Shop Now

From formal to casual, check out the best fall wedding guest dresses and more dresses to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall.

