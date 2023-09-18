Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day: Save on Fall-Ready Clothes, Shoes and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon End-of-Summer Fashion Sale
Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:50 PM PDT, September 18, 2023

Stock up on fall style essentials during Amazon's sale, from Levi's jeans to adidas sneakers and so much more.

As autumn approaches, the fall sales are just starting to heat up. One of the most highly anticipated events of the season is the return of Prime Day 2023 on October 10 and 11, and luckily, Amazon is already kicking off early deals. From adidas footwear to Levi's denim, plus deep discounts on Amazon's own essentials and more, there's no better time to save on clothes that can easily transition from summer into fall.

Whether you're heading back to school or returning to the office this fall, Amazon is offering unbeatable deals on clothing, shoes and accessories to keep you looking stylish all season long. 

Shop Amazon's Fashion Sale

While we love a good statement piece, one of the best things you can shop during the Amazon savings event is wardrobe basics. Starting at just $8, you can stock up on joggers and cotton tees for men and women, classic blue jeans from top brands, lightweight jackets, stylish separates for the office and so much more. 

To help guide your shopping experience, we've rounded up the best deals on men's and women's clothing to shop now. Below, check out our favorite Amazon fashion deals that you can wear into fall — while they're still in stock.

Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Women

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80 $48

Shop Now

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater
Amazon

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater

Stay cozy in this oversized turtleneck sweater, available in over 20 different colors.

$60 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator

Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator
Amazon

Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator

These timeless rose gold Michael Kors aviator sunglasses feature metal frames and a double-bridge design for a stylish look.

$99 $50

Shop Now

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Amazon

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.

$64 $41

With Coupon

Shop Now

Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers

Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Amazon

Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers

Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds an interesting texture to this affordable pair.

$60 $45

With Coupon

Shop Now

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

You can never have too many basics in your wardrobe, and this black bodysuit goes with everything.

$35 $21

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80 $70

Shop Now

Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets

Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Amazon

Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets

Reviewers are raving about these ultra-soft and non-see-through yoga leggings. Throw these on with your favorite pair of sneakers and you're ready for the day.

$36 $26

Shop Now

PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker

PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker
Amazon

PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker

Save big on these classic white sneakers that you can throw on with any summer-to-fall look. 

$70 $52

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Melanie Bomber Jacket

Levi's Women's Melanie Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Melanie Bomber Jacket

At under $50, this classic Levi's bomber jacket is a steal.

$80 $42

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. 

$171 $120

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Men

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.

$108 $70

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant

Made with 72% organic cotton, these slim-fit chino pants are designed for all day comfort.

$31 $23

Shop Now

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel. 

$120 $70

Shop Now

Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans

Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans

These slim jeans are ideal for athletic builds with a slim ankle and enough room in the thigh area. 

$80 $60

Shop Now

Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt

Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt
Amazon

Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt

This Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt is sure to become your favorite go-to shirt.

$12 $8

Shop Now

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Amazon

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of your favorite sneakers.

$90 $70

Shop Now

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Amazon

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt

Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a fall staple.

$26 $19

Shop Now

Oakley Men's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses

Oakley Men's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon

Oakley Men's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses

Oakley's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses feature PRIZM Lens Technology to enhance color, contrast and detail in any environment. 

$195 $135

Shop Now

Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer

Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer
Amazon

Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer

For both professional and casual wear, these leather penny loafers feature a soft suede lining and cushioned footbed.

$110 $70

Shop Now

GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants

GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants
Amazon

GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants

For an ultra-casual option, these jogger-style cargo pants will keep you comfy all day long.

$60 $34

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Fall 2023

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Fall 2023

Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Timex, Citizen and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Timex, Citizen and More

The 15 Best Fall Maxi Dresses to Shop On Amazon, All Under $100

Style

The 15 Best Fall Maxi Dresses to Shop On Amazon, All Under $100

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 35% Off

Sales & Deals

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 35% Off

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

Style

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear This Fall

Best Lists

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear This Fall

Olivia Rodrigo's Red Dress Is Perfect for Fall — Get Her Look for Less

Style

Olivia Rodrigo's Red Dress Is Perfect for Fall — Get Her Look for Less

Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall

Style

Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

Style

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

Style

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

Tags: