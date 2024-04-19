Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Menswear: Shop Levi's, Adidas, Brooks, Columbia and More

Revamp your spring wardrobe and save on menswear from top brands such as Levi's, Adidas, Columbia, Cole Haan and more.

Spring is officially here, and with warmer days on the horizon, now is the time for a wardrobe refresh. We know stocking your closet with enough t-shirts, shorts, jackets and shoes to make it through the season can wreak havoc on your wallet, but you don't have to spend a fortune to revitalize your wardrobe.

Right now, Amazon is offering impressive discounts of up to 70% off on men's clothing and spring wardrobe essentials. Whether you're looking for office-appropriate business casual pieces, sporty sneakers for the gym or t-shirts to wear on sunny days, we've got your outfits covered.

Best-selling Levi's jeans, Columbia vests, Adidas sneakers and Tommy Hilfiger tees are just a few of the must-have staples you can score at a discount with Amazon's dealsAhead, shop our top picks for the best men's clothing deals to spruce up your spring wardrobe.

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shirts and Jackets

adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt

adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt

Whether you're heading to the gym or running errands, slip into this lightweight t-shirt for any casual occasion.

$40 $23

Shop Now

Hanes Men’s X-Temp Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Hanes Men’s X-Temp Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Amazon

Hanes Men’s X-Temp Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Stay cool and comfortable this spring in this super-soft polo shirt from Hanes, featuring X-Temp technology that adapts to your body temperature.

$19 $11

With Coupon

Shop Now

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Amazon

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable rainy days.

$60 $36

Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics Crew Neck T-Shirts

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics Crew Neck T-Shirts
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics Crew Neck T-Shirts

Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton crew neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.

$40 $31

Shop Now

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Amazon

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest

Thanks to this vest's collared neck and full zip closure, you'll stay warm, and it's the perfect layering piece for cooler days.

$45 $30

Shop Now

adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Neuclassics Track Jacket

adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Neuclassics Track Jacket
Amazon

adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Neuclassics Track Jacket

Achieve a casually cool vibe with the adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Neuclassics Track Jacket, featuring an old-school sporty design revamped with contemporary flair.

$80 $48

Shop Now

Champion Men's Stadium Full-Zip Jacket

Champion Men's Stadium Full-Zip Jacket
Amazon

Champion Men's Stadium Full-Zip Jacket

Crafted with a bungee-cord scuba-style hood, elasticized cuffs, and open bottom hem, this wind and water-resistant jacket protects against all the elements.

$50 $38

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shorts and Pants

Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Short

Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Short
Amazon

Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Short

You don't want to miss this deal on Volcom's relaxed-fit shorts. These are perfect for everyday wear over the spring.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

These classic Levi's jeans are bestsellers for a good reason.

$70 $20 and Up

Shop Now

Dockers Men's Straight Fit Signature Lux Cotton Stretch Khaki Pants

Dockers Men's Straight Fit Signature Lux Cotton Stretch Khaki Pants
Amazon

Dockers Men's Straight Fit Signature Lux Cotton Stretch Khaki Pants

Designed with lux cotton stretch fabric and a flexible waistband, these khaki pants are a must-have in your spring wardrobe.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Champion Men's Jogger

Champion Men's Jogger
Amazon

Champion Men's Jogger

Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger. 

$35 $26

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's Raid 2.0 Gym Shorts

Under Armour Men's Raid 2.0 Gym Shorts
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Raid 2.0 Gym Shorts

You can never have too many pairs of shorts. These Under Armour Men's Raid 2.0 Gym Shorts are quick-drying and wick sweat away, making them perfect for spring and summer.

$35 $22

Shop Now

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70 $48

Shop Now

Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets

Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Amazon

Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets

Classic and comfortable, these lightweight jersey shorts come in 14 other colors.  

$25 $19

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shoes

adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe

adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe

The Adidas Lite Racer slip-on sneakers are minimalist running shoes with a ventilated mesh upper.

$70 $46

Shop Now

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe
Amazon

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe

Whether you're looking for the perfect workout sneaker or you just need comfortable kicks for the season, this is a deal you can't resist. 

$70 $56

Shop Now

Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Amazon

Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.

$85 $75

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes

Soft shock absorption, a breathable mesh upper and a cushioned midsole provide plenty of comfort and support in a stylish package.

$70 $55

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker

Designed with Skechers' Heel Pillow and Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole, this sneaker offers effortless style and comfort.

$90 $50

Shop Now

Brooks Men’s Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20 Supportive Running Shoe

Brooks Men’s Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20 Supportive Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Men’s Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20 Supportive Running Shoe

Mile after mile, you'll be thanking yourself for getting the Brooks Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20 Running Shoes. The rubber sole ensures traction with each step while the DNA Loft provides plenty of cushioning. Altogether, that makes it the right shoe for road running and cross training. 

$160 $100

Shop Now

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker
Amazon

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker

Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of sneakers.

$128 $70

Shop Now

ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 9 Shoes

ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 9 Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 9 Shoes

These sporty sneakers are fitted with a GEL technology cushioning system that promotes added comfort for any athletic excursion.

$75 $60

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

