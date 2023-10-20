Channel effortlessly cool celeb style with a classic trench coat.
With their elegant silhouette and ability to brave brisk autumn weather, it's no wonder why the trench coat is so popular for fall — just ask Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey, who were both spotted wearing the transitional style this season.
Bieber opted for a classic tan trench, while Harvey went for luxe taupe leather on the Victoria's Secret World Tour pink carpet. Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Winnie Harlow also wore their own takes on the timeless style over the last month. No matter your personal aesthetic or budget, there's a trench coat that's just right for you.
Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench coat serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic and versatile layer is as popular as ever for a luxurious look that won't break the bank and will keep you comfortable all season long.
To help you find your new favorite piece of fall outerwear, we've rounded up the best trench coats across an affordable price range. From neutral hues to luxurious faux leather, shop our favorite trench coats for women to wear this fall.
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
The Drop offers an approachable take on the trench coat in five colors and sizes XXS-5X.
Good American Faux Leather Trench Coat
This chic black trench from Good American keeps things modern with a slightly oversized silhouette.
Mango Buttons Trench Waistcoat
Mango's affordable take on the trench coat is under $80 and comes in three classic colors: navy, tan and black.
Everlane The Cotton Modern Trench Coat
We love the olive green shade of Everlane's 100% cotton trench coat, but it also comes in black and tan to suit your style.
Banana Republic Denim Duster Coat
The head-to-toe denim trend is still going strong for 2023, and we especially love this denim trench for fall — just be sure to size down for a proper fit.
GUESS Women's Double Breasted Trenchcoat
GUESS's Double Breasted Trenchcoat features two front zippered pockets to hold your daily essentials.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Trench Coat
Red appears to be the "it" color for fall 2023, so this burgundy trench is right on trend (and on sale!).
Cuyana Silk Classic Trench
Meghan Markle wore this exact trench coat by Cuyana during September's Invictus Games in Germany, and this luxe option is made from 100% silk with a lambskin leather belt.
Quince 100% Leather Trench Coat
At just $250, this genuine leather trench coat is a steal that you'll cherish for years to come.
Express Denim Belted Trench Coat
This effortlessly stylish denim trench is the cherry on top of your favorite fall outfits.
Eddie Bauer Women's Girl on the Go Trench Coat
If your needs are more on the practical side, this waterproof trench from Eddie Bauer is built to weather any storm.
Calvin Klein Women's Double Breasted Belted Rain Jacket with Removable Hood
"I love this coat!" raved one happy reviewer. "It’s long so it keeps you very dry, the hood is optional, and it’s so flattering and stylish! I’ll probably buy this coat in another color of it goes on sale again. Highly recommend!"
Avec Les Filles Belted Faux Leather Coat
Paint the town red in this colorful faux leather coat.
Abercrombie & Fitch Elevated Vegan Leather Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch's sleek trench coat is designed in a soft vegan leather for a comfortable fit and stylish look.
