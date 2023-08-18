Style

Levi's Denim Jackets Are on Sale at Amazon Now: Shop Best-Selling Styles for Fall

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Levi's Denim Jacket
Levi's

Adding a jean jacket to your outfit is the perfect way to layer it, especially on colder fall days. An all-time classic that becomes your new go-to, you can wear a denim jacket with just about anything — casual or dressy. Levi's jean jackets have been a trusted essential for decades and are undeniably iconic. Now's the perfect time to get your new wardrobe staple because Amazon just put dozens of Levi's jackets on sale. 

There are plenty of Levi's styles to choose from at Amazon's sale. The cool and casual Levi's Original Trucker Jacket is a bestseller and has been popular since the late '60s — and it's currently 47% off. Whether you're going for an oversized look or the timeless Sherpa Trucker Jacket, there are tons of denim jacket options to choose from at can't-miss prices. 

Below, shop our favorite Levi's jean jackets from Amazon to refresh your wardrobe for fall. 

The Best Deals on Levi's Men's Denim Jackets

Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.

$108$76
Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Original Trucker Jacket

Sometimes the situation calls for a trucker denim jacket. 

$90$53
Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket

Levi's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket will have you looking effortlessly cool this fall. 

$98$69
Levi's Men's Vintage Relaxed Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Vintage Relaxed Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Vintage Relaxed Lined Trucker Jacket

Add vintage-style to your wardrobe with this 90s-inspired Levi's trucker jacket.

$98$82

The Best Deals on Levi's Women's Denim Jackets

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Every woman needs a classic denim jacket in their closet — and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.

$98$42
Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This Sherpa-lined jean jacket is made for a stylish woman.

$108$76
Levi's Women's Utility Baby Baggy Jacket
Levi's Women's Utility Baby Baggy Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Utility Baby Baggy Jacket

Levi's Utility Baby Baggy Jacket is designed with a little extra room, making it perfect for layering.

$98$69
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 

$90$48
Women's New Hybrid Original Trucker Jackets
Women's New Hybrid Original Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Women's New Hybrid Original Trucker Jackets

The sweatshirt serves as a jacket and sweatshirt at the same time. 

$90$54
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This lightweight jacket is made for a stylish woman.

$108$100

