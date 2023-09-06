Style

Bomber Jackets Are the Ultimate Cool-Girl Staple for Fall — Shop Styles from Nordstrom, Amazon and More

Bomber Jackets for Fall
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:45 PM PDT, September 6, 2023

The bomber jacket is the latest 'it' piece that fashion-lovers are claiming as this season's hottest trend — learn more about it here.

The still-skyrocketing temperatures can make it hard to believe that the summer heat will ever end, but rest assured, the autumn chill will set in sooner than you realize. To prepare for upcoming brisk fall days, we're stocking our wardrobes with plenty of cold-weather fashion essentials — including the effortlessly cool bomber jacket.

The military-inspired silhouette dates back to the 1930s with a series of jacket styles created for America's armed forces, such as the B-15, and evolved into the shape we know today in the early 1950s, the MA-1. The style didn't hit civilians until the 1960s, when the rise of British counter-culture started to adopt bomber jackets as part of their everyday aesthetic, according to High Snobiety.

The jacket was synonymous with working-class individuals and eventually the grunge and alt-rock movements of the late '90s and early 2000s. By then, the bomber jacket started appearing in high fashion — such as Raf Simons' Spring/Summer 2000 collection — and has remained a subversive street style essential for men and women ever since. 

Alpha Industries Men's B-15 Flight Jacket

Alpha Industries Men's B-15 Flight Jacket
Amazon

Alpha Industries Men's B-15 Flight Jacket

For the real deal, go for a bomber jacket from U.S. military outfitter Alpha Industries — we love the fur collar on the B-15 model for fall.

This season, we're seeing literal interpretations of the original MA-1 military jacket as well as modern spins with experimental colors, eye-catching patterns, and luxe textures, including leather, fur, shearling and sherpa. Given its simple silhouette, the bomber jacket is incredibly easy to style — it looks just as great juxtaposed with feminine dresses as it does with military-inspired boots such as Doc Martens. Below, shop our favorite versions of the edgy style staple for fall 2023.

The Best Bomber Jackets for Women 2022

Sam Edelman Leather Bomber Jacket

Sam Edelman Leather Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Leather Bomber Jacket

This jacket lives up to its ideal of being the bomb, with every zipped pocket and fold of glossy leather.

$350 $230

Shop Now

Mango Bomber-Style Cardigan With Pockets

Mango Bomber-Style Cardigan With Pockets
Mango

Mango Bomber-Style Cardigan With Pockets

Keep it cozy in a knit cotton-blend cardigan with a bomber-style collar.

Levi's Women's Melanie Bomber Jacket

Levi's Women's Melanie Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Melanie Bomber Jacket

At under $50, this classic Levi's bomber jacket is a steal.

$80 $42

Shop Now

Cotton On Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Cotton On Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Cotton On

Cotton On Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Available in brown and black, this faux leather bomber features a washed effect for a vintage-inspired look.

$120 $84

Shop Now

Avec Les Filles Bomber Jacket

Avec Les Filles Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom

Avec Les Filles Bomber Jacket

Contrast leather trim and structured shoulders give this bomber a unique look.

Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket

Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket

Available in sizes XS-3X and five colors, this 100% cotton Carhartt jacket is right on trend for fall.

Abercrombie and Fitch Nylon Bomber Jacket

Abercrombie and Fitch Nylon Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Nylon Bomber Jacket

This water- and wind-resistant nylon pick from Abercrombie features a trendy, slightly oversized fit.

Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket

Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom

Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket

Get two jackets in one with this reversible bomber from Nike.

Levis Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

Levis Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Levis Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

Reviewers praised this faux leather jacket for its high-quality feel and perfectly oversized fit.

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket

Made of 100% cotton, this ecru bomber jacket is the perfect weight for transitional seasons.

Patagonia Women's Zemer Bomber Jacket

Patagonia Women's Zemer Bomber Jacket
Patagonia

Patagonia Women's Zemer Bomber Jacket

Lightweight yet incredibly warm, this padded bomber from sustainable outdoor wear brand Patagonia has a weather-resistant shell.

Overland Lacey Shearling Sheepskin Bomber Jacket

Overland Lacey Shearling Sheepskin Bomber Jacket
Overland

Overland Lacey Shearling Sheepskin Bomber Jacket

If you're willing to invest in a genuine shearling bomber you'll wear for decades to come, we recommend this stunning option from Overland.

Mango Cargo Pocket Bomber

Mango Cargo Pocket Bomber
Mango

Mango Cargo Pocket Bomber

Cargo pants aren't the only utility style making a comeback —this off-white cargo bomber makes it easy to transition from summer to fall.

Alo Yoga Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber Jacket

Alo Yoga Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber Jacket
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber Jacket

A snuggly faux fur lining makes this bomber jacket ideal for braving the late autumn chill.

Adidas Women's Regular Karlie Kloss Bomber Jacket

Adidas Women's Regular Karlie Kloss Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Adidas Women's Regular Karlie Kloss Bomber Jacket

For a sporty look, snatch up this recycled polyester bomber from Karlie Kloss' Adidas collab.

$100 $65

Shop Now

