The still-skyrocketing temperatures can make it hard to believe that the summer heat will ever end, but rest assured, the autumn chill will set in sooner than you realize. To prepare for upcoming brisk fall days, we're stocking our wardrobes with plenty of cold-weather fashion essentials — including the effortlessly cool bomber jacket.

The military-inspired silhouette dates back to the 1930s with a series of jacket styles created for America's armed forces, such as the B-15, and evolved into the shape we know today in the early 1950s, the MA-1. The style didn't hit civilians until the 1960s, when the rise of British counter-culture started to adopt bomber jackets as part of their everyday aesthetic, according to High Snobiety.

The jacket was synonymous with working-class individuals and eventually the grunge and alt-rock movements of the late '90s and early 2000s. By then, the bomber jacket started appearing in high fashion — such as Raf Simons' Spring/Summer 2000 collection — and has remained a subversive street style essential for men and women ever since.

Alpha Industries Men's B-15 Flight Jacket Amazon Alpha Industries Men's B-15 Flight Jacket For the real deal, go for a bomber jacket from U.S. military outfitter Alpha Industries — we love the fur collar on the B-15 model for fall. $190 Buy Now

This season, we're seeing literal interpretations of the original MA-1 military jacket as well as modern spins with experimental colors, eye-catching patterns, and luxe textures, including leather, fur, shearling and sherpa. Given its simple silhouette, the bomber jacket is incredibly easy to style — it looks just as great juxtaposed with feminine dresses as it does with military-inspired boots such as Doc Martens. Below, shop our favorite versions of the edgy style staple for fall 2023.

The Best Bomber Jackets for Women 2022

Sam Edelman Leather Bomber Jacket Nordstrom Sam Edelman Leather Bomber Jacket This jacket lives up to its ideal of being the bomb, with every zipped pocket and fold of glossy leather. $350 $230 Shop Now

Mango Bomber-Style Cardigan With Pockets Mango Mango Bomber-Style Cardigan With Pockets Keep it cozy in a knit cotton-blend cardigan with a bomber-style collar. $130 Shop Now

Cotton On Faux Leather Bomber Jacket Cotton On Cotton On Faux Leather Bomber Jacket Available in brown and black, this faux leather bomber features a washed effect for a vintage-inspired look. $120 $84 Shop Now

Avec Les Filles Bomber Jacket Nordstrom Avec Les Filles Bomber Jacket Contrast leather trim and structured shoulders give this bomber a unique look. $129 Shop Now

Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket Amazon Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket Available in sizes XS-3X and five colors, this 100% cotton Carhartt jacket is right on trend for fall. $70 Shop Now

Abercrombie and Fitch Nylon Bomber Jacket Abercrombie and Fitch Abercrombie and Fitch Nylon Bomber Jacket This water- and wind-resistant nylon pick from Abercrombie features a trendy, slightly oversized fit. $120 Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket Nordstrom Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket Get two jackets in one with this reversible bomber from Nike. $160 Shop Now

Levis Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket Amazon Levis Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket Reviewers praised this faux leather jacket for its high-quality feel and perfectly oversized fit. $99 Shop Now

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket Banana Republic Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket Made of 100% cotton, this ecru bomber jacket is the perfect weight for transitional seasons. $180 Shop Now

Patagonia Women's Zemer Bomber Jacket Patagonia Patagonia Women's Zemer Bomber Jacket Lightweight yet incredibly warm, this padded bomber from sustainable outdoor wear brand Patagonia has a weather-resistant shell. $199 Shop Now

Overland Lacey Shearling Sheepskin Bomber Jacket Overland Overland Lacey Shearling Sheepskin Bomber Jacket If you're willing to invest in a genuine shearling bomber you'll wear for decades to come, we recommend this stunning option from Overland. $595 Shop Now

Mango Cargo Pocket Bomber Mango Mango Cargo Pocket Bomber Cargo pants aren't the only utility style making a comeback —this off-white cargo bomber makes it easy to transition from summer to fall. $140 Shop Now

Alo Yoga Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber Jacket Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber Jacket A snuggly faux fur lining makes this bomber jacket ideal for braving the late autumn chill. $238 Shop Now

Adidas Women's Regular Karlie Kloss Bomber Jacket Amazon Adidas Women's Regular Karlie Kloss Bomber Jacket For a sporty look, snatch up this recycled polyester bomber from Karlie Kloss' Adidas collab. $100 $65 Shop Now

