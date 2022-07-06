Summer dress season is here and nothing says warm weather quite like a maxi dress. The easy-to-throw-on style is a summer wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. And right now, Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, and you don't have to wait for Prime Day 2022 to find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a summer wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of summer dresses you can get now on Amazon. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found summer dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite styles and shop maxi dresses on Amazon right now.

Sexy Backless Long Dress Amazon Sexy Backless Long Dress You'll feel like the life of the party in this backless cotton maxi with wide swinging skirt. It's equal parts sexy and summery, and a total must-have. $34 AND UP Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 38 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

The Best Summer Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $30

Early Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

Shop the 20 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon — All Under $45

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Most Comfortable Sandals for Women That Are Also Stylish

Shop the Best Wedding Guest Dresses From Amazon for Summer 2022

10 Best Early Prime Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Fashion, Electronics, Fitness and More

The 28 Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Steve Madden, Everlane and More

19 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $30 on Amazon