Here's where you can get your hands on the shearing version of Birkenstock's Boston clogs.
Birkenstock's famous Boston clogs have become unexpectedly elusive after TikTok dubbed the viral style as the official shoe of fall. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen Stewart, Hilary Duff, and Ashley Olsen have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. Birkenstock updated the shoes for fall with a completely fluffy shearling version and they are an absolute must-have for the next couple of chilly months.
Just in time for the new fall season, Birkenstock's Boston Genuine Shearling Clogs are available now at Nordstrom. Shop the cozy shoes perfect for cooler days ahead.
Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Clogs
These supersoft shearling clogs are a cozy essential for fall.
Birkenstocks have humble roots but recently dipped into the high-fashion world in collaborations with brands such as Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Valentino Garavani, and, most recently, Rick Owens. While you might be wondering how these clogs hold up in cold weather, TikTok is styling Birkenstock Bostons with thick socks, wide leg jeans, and completing the look with neutral sweaters and jackets.
Over the years, the brand's shearling-lined Bostons have also garnered popularity. The shearling interior makes these shoes ultra comfortable and moisture-wicking while the study cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time. Birkenstock's plush update to these classic suede clogs are guaranteed to keep your toes warm throughout the fall.
Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Shearling lining adds an extra boost of coziness.
Whether you're after a classic clog silhouette or want an extra-cozy upgrade, shop more of the best clogs from Birkenstock, Zappos, Amazon, Nordstrom and more.
Rocket Dog Abel
A more affordable version of the allover shearling Birkenstocks.
Birkenstock Buckley
These clogs feature a cute buckle detail and come in four different colors that are perfect for fall.
Birkenstock Buckley Shearling
The Buckley style is also available with shearling for braving the colder months.
MIA Alma Clog
This 70's-inspired clog features a contoured footbed and adjustable strap for maximum comfort.
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Not willing to shell out over $100 for the name brand? Cushionaire's take on the clog offers the same silhouette at a much lower price range.
Papillio by Birkenstock Fanny Buckle Clog
If you're looking for a bit more height, these clogs feature a 2.25-inch wedge heel.
Dansko Berry
Danskos are known for being incredibly comfortable, and the brand's clogs are no exception.
RELATED CONTENT: