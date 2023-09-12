Sales & Deals

Birkenstock’s Boston Clogs Come in an Extra Cozy Shearling Version and They're Perfect for Fall

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Flats
Anthropologie
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:43 PM PDT, September 12, 2023

Here's where you can get your hands on the shearing version of Birkenstock's Boston clogs.

Birkenstock's famous Boston clogs have become unexpectedly elusive after TikTok dubbed the viral style as the official shoe of fall. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen StewartHilary Duff, and Ashley Olsen have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. Birkenstock updated the shoes for fall with a completely fluffy shearling version and they are an absolute must-have for the next couple of chilly months. 

Just in time for the new fall season, Birkenstock's Boston Genuine Shearling Clogs are available now at Nordstrom. Shop the cozy shoes perfect for cooler days ahead.

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Clogs

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Clogs
Zappos

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Clogs

These supersoft shearling clogs are a cozy essential for fall.

$195

Zappos

Shop Now

$195

Anthropologie

Shop Now

Birkenstocks have humble roots but recently dipped into the high-fashion world in collaborations with brands such as DiorManolo BlahnikValentino Garavani, and, most recently, Rick Owens. While you might be wondering how these clogs hold up in cold weather, TikTok is styling Birkenstock Bostons with thick socks, wide leg jeans, and completing the look with neutral sweaters and jackets

Over the years, the brand's shearling-lined Bostons have also garnered popularity. The shearling interior makes these shoes ultra comfortable and moisture-wicking while the study cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time. Birkenstock's plush update to these classic suede clogs are guaranteed to keep your toes warm throughout the fall.

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Zappos

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog

Shearling lining adds an extra boost of coziness.

Whether you're after a classic clog silhouette or want an extra-cozy upgrade, shop more of the best clogs from Birkenstock, Zappos, Amazon, Nordstrom and more. 

Rocket Dog Abel

Rocket Dog Abel
Zappos

Rocket Dog Abel

A more affordable version of the allover shearling Birkenstocks.

Birkenstock Buckley

Birkenstock Buckley
Zappos

Birkenstock Buckley

These clogs feature a cute buckle detail and come in four different colors that are perfect for fall.

Birkenstock Buckley Shearling

Birkenstock Buckley Shearling
Zappos

Birkenstock Buckley Shearling

The Buckley style is also available with shearling for braving the colder months.

MIA Alma Clog

MIA Alma Clog
Nordstrom

MIA Alma Clog

This 70's-inspired clog features a contoured footbed and adjustable strap for maximum comfort.

Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog

Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Amazon

Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog

Not willing to shell out over $100 for the name brand? Cushionaire's take on the clog offers the same silhouette at a much lower price range.

Papillio by Birkenstock Fanny Buckle Clog

Papillio by Birkenstock Fanny Buckle Clog
Nordstrom

Papillio by Birkenstock Fanny Buckle Clog

If you're looking for a bit more height, these clogs feature a 2.25-inch wedge heel.

Dansko Berry

Dansko Berry
Zappos

Dansko Berry

Danskos are known for being incredibly comfortable, and the brand's clogs are no exception.

