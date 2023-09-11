Best Lists

The Best Cardigans for Women: Shop Cozy Sweaters To Wear This Fall

Cardigan Sweaters for Fall Fashion
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:07 AM PDT, September 11, 2023

From brands and retailers such as Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People, and more, shop super soft cardigans for fall.

Sweater weather is almost here and cardigans are ready to make a comeback this fall. It's time to bring out all of your favorite fall items of clothing out from under your bed, closet (or wherever else you’ve been keeping it). 

Given the comeback of preppy style, it's a no-brainer that cardigans are first on our list for fall staples. Whether it's a longline cardigan that could button up and practically double as a maxi dress, a splurge-worthy cashmere knit, or a super cozy fleece, the perfect cardigan is an essential piece of clothing for your closet this fall. 

Are you trying to channel the iconic energy of Bella Hadid's effortless cool-girl style? Try a crew button up sweater to pair with denim jeans or a skirt. Are you looking for something to wrap yourself up in as you stare at the window with your cup of tea while you're in full main character mode fashion? A long, drapey cable knit might be right for you. And if you're looking to fill up your closet with timeless staples, you’re definitely going to thrive throughout this upcoming sweater season.  

Whatever your style, there’s a cute and cozy cardigan just waiting to keep you warm in style all autumn long. Here are the most fashionable cardigans for fall.

A ROW Knit Cardigan

A ROW Knit Cardigan
Amazon

A ROW Knit Cardigan

If you're looking for a fall sweater perfect for the office, this sweater is available in 20 colors.

$43 $32

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan

This Open Front Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is sure to keep you warm when the days start to soon become chillier.

$145 $73

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Cardigan

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Cardigan
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Cardigan

This open-front cardigan is perfect for the transitional months. 

$30 $29

Shop Now

LILLUSORY Open Front Oversized Cardigan Sweater

LILLUSORY Open Front Oversized Cardigan Sweater
Amazon

LILLUSORY Open Front Oversized Cardigan Sweater

If you're looking for a cozy sweater for the fall, this oversized cardigan is perfect for any casual outfit.

$39 $30

with coupon

Shop Now

Fuzzy Three-Piece Set

Fuzzy Three-Piece Set
Linsery via Amazon

Fuzzy Three-Piece Set

This sherpa set is simultaneously ultra chic and uber comfortable.

$50 $45

Shop Now

Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan

Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan

Stash this lightweight cardigan in your bag for when the office AC becomes unbearable.

Free People Found My Friend Cardigan

Free People Found My Friend Cardigan
Nordstrom

Free People Found My Friend Cardigan

This casual and classic cardigan is the easy go-to knitwear for any outfit to shop this fall.

Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan

Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan

This longline chunky knit cable knit sweater screams fall. You put on and take off this cozy sweater without making your hair staticky like a pullover sweater.

