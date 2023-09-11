Sweater weather is almost here and cardigans are ready to make a comeback this fall. It's time to bring out all of your favorite fall items of clothing out from under your bed, closet (or wherever else you’ve been keeping it).

Given the comeback of preppy style, it's a no-brainer that cardigans are first on our list for fall staples. Whether it's a longline cardigan that could button up and practically double as a maxi dress, a splurge-worthy cashmere knit, or a super cozy fleece, the perfect cardigan is an essential piece of clothing for your closet this fall.

Are you trying to channel the iconic energy of Bella Hadid's effortless cool-girl style? Try a crew button up sweater to pair with denim jeans or a skirt. Are you looking for something to wrap yourself up in as you stare at the window with your cup of tea while you're in full main character mode fashion? A long, drapey cable knit might be right for you. And if you're looking to fill up your closet with timeless staples, you’re definitely going to thrive throughout this upcoming sweater season.

Whatever your style, there’s a cute and cozy cardigan just waiting to keep you warm in style all autumn long. Here are the most fashionable cardigans for fall.

A ROW Knit Cardigan Amazon A ROW Knit Cardigan If you're looking for a fall sweater perfect for the office, this sweater is available in 20 colors. $43 $32 Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan This Open Front Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is sure to keep you warm when the days start to soon become chillier. $145 $73 Shop Now

LILLUSORY Open Front Oversized Cardigan Sweater Amazon LILLUSORY Open Front Oversized Cardigan Sweater If you're looking for a cozy sweater for the fall, this oversized cardigan is perfect for any casual outfit. $39 $30 with coupon Shop Now

Fuzzy Three-Piece Set Linsery via Amazon Fuzzy Three-Piece Set This sherpa set is simultaneously ultra chic and uber comfortable. $50 $45 Shop Now

Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan Nordstrom Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan Stash this lightweight cardigan in your bag for when the office AC becomes unbearable. $79 Shop Now

Free People Found My Friend Cardigan Nordstrom Free People Found My Friend Cardigan This casual and classic cardigan is the easy go-to knitwear for any outfit to shop this fall. $78 Shop Now

Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan This longline chunky knit cable knit sweater screams fall. You put on and take off this cozy sweater without making your hair staticky like a pullover sweater. $41 Shop Now

