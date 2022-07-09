Anne Hathaway put on a show before the show Friday in Rome.

The 39-year-old actress painted the town pink (hot pink, actually) in a spectacular outfit for the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show. She was accompanied by the fashion brand's co-founder, Giancarlo Giammetti.

Styled by Erin Walsh, Hathaway's minidress from the iconic fashion brand sparkled throughout, and the getup was accentuated by her tiny pink purse and pink platform heels.

Not to be outdone, Little Women star Florence Pugh turned heads with her sheer tulle gown.

Some of the other attendees included Naomi Campbell, Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose, Anna Wintour, Emily In Paris star Ashley Park and Kate Hudson, who was accompanied by her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

By the way, the Westside Story star didn't initially intend to wear her pink Valentino dress for the event. According to Vogue, the initial plan was for DeBose to wear back on the heels of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. But, in less than a half hour, those plans quickly changed, and Valentino himself would end up creating "something very last minute, especially for her with her story and who she is in mind."

The ultimate result, an outfit for DeBose that was "unapologetic, loud, proud and shouty."

