Kim Kardashian and North West Wear Matching Nose Rings While Attending Paris Fashion Show
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Wears Dad Kanye's Hand-me-d…
'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour and Wynonna Ryder Reac…
Nicky Hilton Welcomes Baby No.2 -- Find Out Her Daughter's Name!
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Their First Official …
Travis Barker Relaxes at Beach With Kourtney Kardashian After He…
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial: Watch District Attorney's Closing Ar…
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'Grateful Beyond Words' For Brian Aust…
Wendy Williams Has Plans for Life and Love After Talk Show's Dem…
Queen Elizabeth Closes Platinum Jubilee Celebrations With Surpri…
Watch Oprah Surprise New 'Color Purple' Cast in Emotional Video
Chris Pratt Fires Back at Internet Haters as He Clarifies Religi…
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Wears Dad Kanye's Hand-me-d…
'RHOBH's Erika Jayne on Being Called a 'Villain' & Her 'Complex …
Hayden Panettiere Calls Holding Daughter Kaya 'The Best Feeling …
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Bre Tiesi on Having a Baby With Nick Cannon and the Other Women …
Kim Kardashian and North West donned some new jewelry that might have some people saying it's off the chain!
The 41-year-old reality star and her 9-year-old daughter attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show on Wednesday at Paris Fashion Week. The two were seated in the front row right next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were also nearby, but it was Kim and North who stole the show.
North donned a pinstriped vest with a matching pleated skirt, white dress shirt and black tie. She paired the outfit with sunglasses to match her mama's shades. But the matching didn't end there, thanks to their identical nose rings, which featured a long chain that also connected to their earrings.
Kim also accessorized her pinstriped dress with a choker necklace and bracelet.
Earlier in the day, Kim walked the runway for Balenciaga's show, modeling a black, curve-hugging gown with her newly blonde hair pulled back into a bun. Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid were also part of the show. North and Kris enjoyed the view from their seats.
Some of the other notable guests included Tracee Ellis Ross and Salma Hayek's daughter, Valentina Pinault, who was seated next to her father, French executive François Henri-Pinault.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian and North West Bring Their Bold Style to Paris
Inside North West's Birthday Party With Jessica Simpson's Daughter
North West Turns 9: See Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian & Family
Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Solo Account Months After Making Her Debut With North West