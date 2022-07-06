Kim Kardashian and North West donned some new jewelry that might have some people saying it's off the chain!

The 41-year-old reality star and her 9-year-old daughter attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show on Wednesday at Paris Fashion Week. The two were seated in the front row right next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were also nearby, but it was Kim and North who stole the show.

North donned a pinstriped vest with a matching pleated skirt, white dress shirt and black tie. She paired the outfit with sunglasses to match her mama's shades. But the matching didn't end there, thanks to their identical nose rings, which featured a long chain that also connected to their earrings.

Kim also accessorized her pinstriped dress with a choker necklace and bracelet.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Kim walked the runway for Balenciaga's show, modeling a black, curve-hugging gown with her newly blonde hair pulled back into a bun. Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid were also part of the show. North and Kris enjoyed the view from their seats.

Some of the other notable guests included Tracee Ellis Ross and Salma Hayek's daughter, Valentina Pinault, who was seated next to her father, French executive François Henri-Pinault.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Says North West Calls Her Out for Posting Certain Social Media Pics This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kim Kardashian and North West Bring Their Bold Style to Paris

Inside North West's Birthday Party With Jessica Simpson's Daughter

North West Turns 9: See Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian & Family

Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Solo Account Months After Making Her Debut With North West