Kim Kardashian is giving her fans more content. The 41-year-old reality star made her solo TikTok debut on Monday night with a glamorous video.

"Hey guys," Kardashian captioned the first post on her new account, which received more than 1.6 million views in 12 hours. The video featured two important members of her glam squad -- hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup guru Mario Dedivanovic.

"So you're an artist, are you good at it?" a voiceover says as Appleton and Dedivanovic mouth "yeah." The clip then cuts to Kardashian in full glam, waving her slick back, long ponytail around while she poses for the camera. Kardashian's TikTok has already racked up over 3 million followers.

There was no doubt that Kardashian's first solo TikTok video would be great. While the SKIMS founder might be new to the social media app in a solo sense, she's been making videos on the platform for months alongside her and Kanye West's oldest daughter, North West.

In November, Kim and North launched their joint TikTok account on Thanksgiving Day. The mom-and-daughter duo posted a dozen videos, which included them rating Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin products, taking a golf cart ride, dancing to Adele, and even one with an extra special guest -- Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope. (Kim and North aren't the only two in their famous family with a joint TikTok account. Kourtney and Penelope also share an account with the handle @pandkourt.)

Kim and North's joint TikTok came as a surprise to many fans, as Kim previously confirmed to ET in February 2020 that her daughter was not allowed to post the videos she makes.

"North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts," the doting mom shared at the time. "She's not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks."

"I might post one soon," Kim teased at the time, and now fans have plenty of videos of the two.

