Kendall Jenner might love to rock a heel on the runway and red carpet, but her model-off-duty look is full of more relaxed footwear staples: classic white sneakers, trendy chunky loafers, and Birkenstock clogs. She's been spotted rocking her pair with wide-leg denim, a fitted tee, and an oversized knit cardigan, proving how useful these shoes are as we prepare to transition from summer to fall. Right now, you can steal her style at a discount: the Birkenstock Boston Clog is on sale for 25% off at Amazon.

Birkenstocks have humble roots but recently dipped into the high-fashion world in collaborations with brands such as Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Valentino Garavani, and, most recently, Rick Owens. While the aesthetics of the shoes are somewhat controversial, there's no denying how comfortable they are. The study cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time for maximum comfort. They're also durable and can last years with proper care. Jenner's clogs are lined with shearling for a slipper-like feel, keeping you warm and cozy as the weather begins to cool off, but they can easily be worn year-round.

Kendall Jenner isn't the only celeb who loves these shoes—fellow style icons Kaia Gerber, Kristen Stewart, Hilary Duff, Ashley Olsen, and even Kanye West have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze. If you're still not convinced, the iconic Birkenstock sandal—also a staple summer shoe of Jenner's—is available on Amazon as well, along with more styles from the German-born footwear brand.

