Kendall Jenner Loves These Comfy Birkenstock Clogs—And They’re on Sale for 25% Off

By Lauren Gruber‍
Kendall Jenner in Birkenstocks
Kendall Jenner might love to rock a heel on the runway and red carpet, but her model-off-duty look is full of more relaxed footwear staples: classic white sneakers, trendy chunky loafers, and Birkenstock clogs. She's been spotted rocking her pair with wide-leg denim, a fitted tee, and an oversized knit cardigan, proving how useful these shoes are as we prepare to transition from summer to fall. Right now, you can steal her style at a discount: the Birkenstock Boston Clog is on sale for 25% off at Amazon.

Women's Boston Shearling Clogs
Women's Boston Shearling Clogs

Made of sustainable materials, the Boston Clog will become your go-to shoe this fall for an effortlessly bohemian style.

$165$124

Birkenstocks have humble roots but recently dipped into the high-fashion world in collaborations with brands such as DiorManolo BlahnikValentino Garavani, and, most recently, Rick Owens. While the aesthetics of the shoes are somewhat controversial, there's no denying how comfortable they are. The study cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time for maximum comfort. They're also durable and can last years with proper care. Jenner's clogs are lined with shearling for a slipper-like feel, keeping you warm and cozy as the weather begins to cool off, but they can easily be worn year-round.

Arizona Unisex
Arizona Unisex

Over 24,000 five star reviewers have praised this classic sandal style, now on sale for over 30% off.

$110$75

Kendall Jenner isn't the only celeb who loves these shoes—fellow style icons Kaia Gerber, Kristen Stewart, Hilary DuffAshley Olsen, and even Kanye West have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze. If you're still not convinced, the iconic Birkenstock sandal—also a staple summer shoe of Jenner's—is available on Amazon as well, along with more styles from the German-born footwear brand.

Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal
Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal

If you're looking to hit the beach in your Birks, opt for these waterproof sandals that are great for the gym, pool, garden, and more.

$50
Women's Gizeh Birko-Flor Thong
Women's Gizeh Birko-Flor Thong

These Birkenstocks have the look of a flip-flop but are way more comfortable thanks to the brand's signature cork footbed that molds to you for a custom fit. 

$120

