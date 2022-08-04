Now that summer is on the horizon, it's time to put your warm-weather wardrobe together.

Perhaps you've already put together a collection of cute summer dresses for this season. Or maybe you've stocked up on the coolest, TikTok-approved denim staples (ahem, mom jeans). But now, it's time for the final pieces of your summer outfit: shoes. You're in luck, because DSW is currently offering a Buy One Get One Free sale. In other words, this is the perfect time to get in on the summer shoe trends you've been eagerly waiting to wear.

The DSW sale has a virtually endless number of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for sleek and simple sandals to take with you on Summer Break, classic ankle boots for everyday occasions, or something stylish and comfortable for your next road trip, there's no doubt you'll find what you're looking for -- and for a solid discount, at that. Just be sure to use the promo code BOGOINGOUT at the checkout and your discounts will be applied there.

Styles are already starting to sell out, so if there's something you have your eye on, be sure to act fast. The DSW Sale ends on August 7. So if you want to up your shoe collection for a sizeable discount, we suggest you start shopping now.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the DSW sale below.

Adrienne Vittadini Cape Wedge Sandal DSW Adrienne Vittadini Cape Wedge Sandal Adrienne Vittadini's Cape wedge sandal strikes the perfect balance between sporty and sweet. While the molded wedge with an espadrille accent keeps your feet secure, the smooth upper with criss-cross straps adds some charm. $50 Buy Now

Cole Haan Miral Sandal DSW Cole Haan Miral Sandal If you're looking for a pair of sandals that won't hurt your feet at work or on the go, these are the perfect choice! Cole Haan's Mira sandal features leather criss cross straps and a sporty molded midsole. There is no discomfort or aching in the material as it stretches to your feet. $75 Buy Now

Steve Madden Evela Sandal DSW Steve Madden Evela Sandal These shoes are so cute and comfy. The upper material is soft and stretchy, hugging the foot so the shoes stay on without pinching the toes. Despite the slide style, they don't clomp or flip flop much when walking. $80 Buy Now

Birkenstock Mayari Sandal DSW Birkenstock Mayari Sandal As compared to the original Birkenstock sandals, these are much more appealing. Get a fresh look with Birkenstock's Mayari sandal. A metallic design shimmers in the sun and a soft suede contoured footbed provides superior support in these slip-ons. $100 Buy Now

JLO Jennifer Lopez Aliss Sandal DSW JLO Jennifer Lopez Aliss Sandal Upgrade those boring classic sandals with the Aliss sandal from JLo Jennifer Lopez. For date night, these sandals will add sparkle to your outfit. This rhinestone and lucite flat adds a touch of style while the strapping design makes it a versatile addition to your summer wardrobe. $60 $40 Buy Now

Dolce Vita Natie Sandal DSW Dolce Vita Natie Sandal Dolce Vita's Natie sandal will add a chic and classy touch to any outfit. This pair of sandals features a square open toe that complements the block heel wrapped in faux leather. $70 Buy Now

Italian Shoemakers Cecy Sandal DSW Italian Shoemakers Cecy Sandal Featuring unique details, the Cecy sandals from Italian Shoemakers will upgrade your casual footwear collection. With its wide strap silhouette, playful woven-embossed detail, and standout metallic color, you'll elevate your style to new heights with these sandals. With a lightly padded footbed, these sandals will keep you comfortable throughout the summer. $40 Buy Now

Crown Vintage Preslen Gladiator Sandal DSW Crown Vintage Preslen Gladiator Sandal The Preslen gladiator sandal from Crown Vintage is the perfect finishing touch for your summer outfits. With their classic look and tassel-accented laces, these shoes make a great addition to any wardrobe. $50 $35 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Birkenstock Sandals Are Still Available on Amazon

The 30 Best Sandals for Summer 2022

Score Major Deals on Unique Pieces and Designer Brands From Verishop

Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather

Shop Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals for Summer

Charlotte Tilbury's Summer Sale Offers Up to 40% off These 10 Kits

Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Brand Is Having a Major Summer Sale

Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon

The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Trendy Boots

Best Black Boots on Sale Now: Shop the Best Marked-Down Specials Now