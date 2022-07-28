Shopping

The 16 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022: Athleta, Frankies Bikinis, Eloquii and More

By ETonline Staff
Eloquii

In preparation for summer getaways, we're planning vacations to warmer destinations - and that calls for a new swimsuit. There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type. Curvy women, women with broad shoulders, small hips, or women with big waists can find a flattering swimsuit for their body shape. You're looking for a suit that has adjustable straps and provides tummy control. Or, if you already have a bikini top, you want it to match your bikini bottom, high waisted bottom, swim shorts, or trunks.

ET has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish bathing suit options to choose from. Browse bikini bottoms, bikini tops with extra support, tankinis and one-piece swimming suits made from recycled material from brands we love like Summersalt, Monday Swimwear, Frankies Bikinis and Swimsuits For All. We also love swimsuits from Girlfriend Collective, Norma Kamali, Agua Bendita, Mara Hoffman, Old Navy and many more.

Ahead, here's a compiled list of the best swimsuits to wear for a summer getaway.

ET's Picks for the Best Swimsuits for Summer 2022: 

Eloquii String Cutout Detail Swimsuit
Eloquii String Cutout Detail Swimsuit
Eloquii
Eloquii String Cutout Detail Swimsuit

The cut out trend is only getting more intense in 2022 and this stunning piece from Eloquii lets you dip your toe in that pool this summer. 

$160$20
One Shoulder Loop Strap One Piece Swimsuit
Swimsuits For All One Shoulder Loop Strap One Piece Swimsuit
Swimsuits For All
One Shoulder Loop Strap One Piece Swimsuit

For a one shoulder style with a great fit, you need an adjustable strap — but this one takes it a step further with two adjustable straps for peace of mind. 

$98$38
WITH CODE S4ABF40
Athleta Maldives High Neck Bikini Top
Athleta Maldives High Neck Bikini Top
Athleta
Athleta Maldives High Neck Bikini Top

This swimsuit has ECO swim fabric that's both smooth and sleek and features adjustable straps and powerful stretch.

$119$60
Monday Swimwear Aruba Seychelles Two-Piece
Aruba Seychelles Two-Piece
Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear Aruba Seychelles Two-Piece

This Aruba top makes the deep V cut very classy and sleek, while the high-cut bottoms instantly make your legs look longer while still giving you modest coverage in the back. 

TOP: $98
BOTTOMS: $79
Frankies Bikinis Gavin Ribbed Scoop Bikini
Gavin Ribbed Scoop Bikini
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Gavin Ribbed Scoop Bikini

Pair the scoop top with the cheeky Gavin bottom for a sporty and feminine look.

TOP: $68
BOTTOMS: $64
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suits Padded Monokinis
Walmart
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit

This monokini is priced just right for summer.

$19
Left on Friday Offshore One Shoulder Two-Piece
Offshore One Shoulder Two-Piece
Left on Friday
Left on Friday Offshore One Shoulder Two-Piece

A pop of color is what you need on beach day. This mix + match set is supportive, flirty and perfect for an active day in the water.

TOP: $85
BOTTOMS: $85
The Marina Bikini
Summersalt The Marina Bikini
Summersalt
The Marina Bikini

The color block style gets a twist with this bikini top and bottoms from swimwear brand Summersalt. It comes in seven colors and prints. 

TOP: $50
BOTTOMS: $45
J.Crew Ruffle plunge one-piece
J.Crew Ruffle plunge one-piece
J.Crew
J.Crew Ruffle plunge one-piece

Channel your inner Issa Rae with this hot pink number from J.Crew. We love the deep V, ruffles and ruching, but it's also part of J.Crew's first sustainable swim collection. The outer layer incorporates recycled nylon and the lining is crafted with a recycled polyester made from recycled plastic bottles, yarns and fabric scraps.

$118$90
Colorblock Fit-and-Flare Swim Dress
Swimsuits for All Colorblock Fit-and-Flare Swim Dress
Swimsuits for All
Colorblock Fit-and-Flare Swim Dress

Swimsuits for All has a wide variety of stylish plus size swimwear like this Colorblock Fit-and-Flare Swim Dress that is so 2022. 

$105$100
Diva Halter High Waist Bikini Set
Swimsuits for All Diva Halter High Waist Bikini Set
Swimsuits for All
Diva Halter High Waist Bikini Set

This halter tankini is everything we want from the twee aesthetic. Perfect for a larger bust, the top has wide straps for full support up top and the ultra-high waist accentuates all your curves for beach body positivity. 

$97$66
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt
Solid & Striped the Nina Belt
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt

The Nina belted swimsuit from Solid & Striped is a staple in any spring and summer wardrobe. The one-and-done piece is one you can throw on at home and know you'll feel good in it at the beach. 

$158
Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke
The Long Torso Sidestroke
Summersalt
Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke

We love the one-shoulder style of this swimsuit from Summersalt. It has a flattering cut with superior compression and comes in five color combinations. 

$95
Zaful V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Set
Zaful V-Wire Padded Ribbed High Cut Cami Bikini Set Two Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Zaful V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Set

If you don't want to spend more than $30 on swimwear, Zaful, available on Amazon, has a ton of affordable, trendy options. 

$26$20 WITH COUPON
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set
Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set

It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame. 

$128$92
Swimsuits For All Crochet Side Slit V-Neck Swimdress
Swimsuits For All Crochet Side Slit V-Neck Swimdress
Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All Crochet Side Slit V-Neck Swimdress

For tummy control, this swim dress is a great one piece swimsuit for the beach, pool or watching the kids run through the sprinkler.

$114$47

