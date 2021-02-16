Among all the types of footwear deemed as "classics," none seem to compare to stylish black boots. Thanks to the range of options that make up this timeless trend -- short and flat black ankle boots, knee-high boots with heels, something in between, you name it -- there's no doubt that there's a style (or maybe two or three) that will fit seamlessly into anyone's closet. And if you're searching for a new pair to add to your collection, you're in luck: there are plenty of fashion-forward options to chose from -- many of which are on sale right now.

As you start to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring, there couldn't be a better time to add a pair of classic black boots to your wardrobe. Whether that's in the form of booties like a cool Chelsea boot style, edgy combat boots or a dressier leather or suede heeled boot, there's a look that'll go with any outfit -- whether that involves a pair of sleek skinny jeans or pleated midi skirt.

So, what are you waiting for? The perfect pair of black boots eagerly wait ahead. And when they're on sale, there's no better time to grab them while you can.

From short and sweet ankle booties to timeless knee-high boots, scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks for black boots on sale below.

Steve Madden Ramon Black Leather Steve Madden Steve Madden Ramon Black Leather A solid pair of combat boots always gives an outfit -- whether it's casual or formal -- a cool edge. $60 AT STEVE MADDEN (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Tory Burch Lila Knee Boot Tory Burch Tory Burch Lila Knee Boot Scrunch these knee-high boots up or down. Either way, there's no going wrong here. $279 AT TORY BURCH (REGULARLY $548) Buy Now

Tibi Collier Boots Shopbop Tibi Collier Boots Croc-embossed anything always looks ultra-chic. Style these with your favorite jeans or wear them with a midi skirt or dress. $425 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $850) Buy Now

BY FAR Linda Boots Shopbop BY FAR Linda Boots By Far puts a cool and modern spin on the classic black ankle boot with sleek, patent leather. $240 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $600) Buy Now

Everlane The Boss Boot Everlane Everlane The Boss Boot If you're looking for an everyday ankle boot to pull on at a moment's notice, these Everlane boots are it. And with the pointed toe, they're sharp enough to dress up or down. $138 AT EVERLANE (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Rag & Bone Brynn Boot Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Brynn Boot When you already have simple everyday leather ankle boots, go for a suede pair like these heeled booties from Rag & Bone to mix things up. $270 AT RAG & BONE (REGULARLY $450) Buy Now

Coach Fynn Boot Coach Coach Fynn Boot Flat leather riding boots are just what you need for everyday errands. Wear them with a pair of skinny or straight-leg jeans and a crewneck sweater for a classic transitional outfit. $135 AT COACH (REGULARLY $225) Buy Now

Madewell The Ivy Chelsea Boot in Leather Madewell Madewell The Ivy Chelsea Boot in Leather An easy pair of boots to slip on and off is always a welcome addition to anyone's closet. And this casual option from Madewell will go with every casual outfit you wear. $180 AT MADEWELL (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Stuart Weitzman The Tieland Bootie Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Tieland Bootie Stuart Weitzman's luxurious take on the popular sock boot features soft Napa leather that'll hug your foot. $238 AT STUART WEITZMAN (REGULARLY $595) Buy Now

Anthropologie Shane Lace-Up Boots Anthropologie Anthropologie Shane Lace-Up Boots Wear these lace-up boots with a pair of vintage-inspired jeans, or style them with a romantic dress for spring. $110 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Free People Carney Lace-Up Boots Free People Free People Carney Lace-Up Boots The lace-up detail gives these patent black boots a cool, retro feel. $100 AT FREE PEOPLE (REGULARLY $170) Buy Now

