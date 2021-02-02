Coach x Champion Collection: Shop the Sporty Collab
Coach and Champion have launched a collaboration! The two iconic brands have teamed up to create a collection that combines Coach's fashion-forward designs and Champion's cool athleticwear.
The Coach x Champion campaign, photographed by Alessandro Simonetti, features model Paloma Elsesser and TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, Maha Gondal and Jeffrey Tung.
The limited-edition range includes crossbody bags, belt bags, sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, winter jackets and tees, boasting the signature logos of Coach and Champion. The sportswear brand has become a popular choice for loungewear. Fashion fans can continue to look stylish at home with the collaboration with Coach for a luxurious take on athleticwear.
Shop the entire Coach x Champion collection and browse ET Style's top picks below.
