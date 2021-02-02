Fashion

Coach x Champion Collection: Shop the Sporty Collab

By ETonline Staff
coach x champion campaign 1280
Alessandro Simonetti/Coach

Coach and Champion have launched a collaboration! The two iconic brands have teamed up to create a collection that combines Coach's fashion-forward designs and Champion's cool athleticwear. 

The Coach x Champion campaign, photographed by Alessandro Simonetti, features model Paloma Elsesser and TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, Maha Gondal and Jeffrey Tung. 

The limited-edition range includes crossbody bags, belt bags, sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, winter jackets and tees, boasting the signature logos of Coach and Champion. The sportswear brand has become a popular choice for loungewear. Fashion fans can continue to look stylish at home with the collaboration with Coach for a luxurious take on athleticwear. 

Shop the entire Coach x Champion collection and browse ET Style's top picks below.

Coach x Champion Dylan 15
Coach x Champion Dylan 15
Coach
Coach x Champion Dylan 15
A crossbody bag that perfectly combines Coach and Champion. 
$450 AT COACH
Coach x Champion Turnlock Clutch in Signature Canvas
Coach X Champion Turnlock Clutch In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach x Champion Turnlock Clutch in Signature Canvas
The Turnlock Clutch from Coach's Originals collection is given a Champion spin. 
$295 AT COACH
Coach x Champion Belt Bag
Coach X Champion Belt Bag
Coach
Coach x Champion Belt Bag
A fancy and practical belt bag. 
$450 AT COACH
Coach x Champion Sweatshirt
Coach X Champion Sweatshirt
Coach
Coach x Champion Sweatshirt
Pair this logo sweatshirt with leggings, sweatpants or jeans. 
$225 AT COACH
Coach x Champion Sweatpants
Coach X Champion Sweatpants
Coach
Coach x Champion Sweatpants
An elevated pair of sweatpants, featuring leather panels, slip pockets and drawstring waist. 
$295 AT COACH
Coach x Champion Full Zip Hoodie
Coach x Champion Full Zip Hoodie
Coach
Coach x Champion Full Zip Hoodie
A fashion-forward hoodie that's effortlessly cool. 
$350 AT COACH
Coach x Champion T-Shirt
Coach X Champion T-Shirt
Coach
Coach x Champion T-Shirt
Score this stylish graphic tee before it sells out!
$95 AT COACH
Coach x Champion Sweater Dress
Coach x Champion Sweater Dress
Coach
Coach x Champion Sweater Dress
An oversized, sporty sweater dress to throw on for casual days. 
$495 AT COACH

