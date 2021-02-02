Coach x Champion Collection: Shop the Sporty Collab

Coach and Champion have launched a collaboration! The two iconic brands have teamed up to create a collection that combines Coach's fashion-forward designs and Champion's cool athleticwear.

The Coach x Champion campaign, photographed by Alessandro Simonetti, features model Paloma Elsesser and TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, Maha Gondal and Jeffrey Tung.

The limited-edition range includes crossbody bags, belt bags, sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, winter jackets and tees, boasting the signature logos of Coach and Champion. The sportswear brand has become a popular choice for loungewear. Fashion fans can continue to look stylish at home with the collaboration with Coach for a luxurious take on athleticwear.

Shop the entire Coach x Champion collection and browse ET Style's top picks below.

Coach x Champion Dylan 15 Coach Coach x Champion Dylan 15 A crossbody bag that perfectly combines Coach and Champion. $450 AT COACH Buy Now

Coach x Champion Turnlock Clutch in Signature Canvas Coach Coach x Champion Turnlock Clutch in Signature Canvas The Turnlock Clutch from Coach's Originals collection is given a Champion spin. $295 AT COACH Buy Now

Coach x Champion Belt Bag Coach Coach x Champion Belt Bag A fancy and practical belt bag. $450 AT COACH Buy Now

Coach x Champion Sweatshirt Coach Coach x Champion Sweatshirt Pair this logo sweatshirt with leggings, sweatpants or jeans. $225 AT COACH Buy Now

Coach x Champion Sweatpants Coach Coach x Champion Sweatpants An elevated pair of sweatpants, featuring leather panels, slip pockets and drawstring waist. $295 AT COACH Buy Now

Coach x Champion T-Shirt Coach Coach x Champion T-Shirt Score this stylish graphic tee before it sells out! $95 AT COACH Buy Now

Coach x Champion Sweater Dress Coach Coach x Champion Sweater Dress An oversized, sporty sweater dress to throw on for casual days. $495 AT COACH Buy Now

