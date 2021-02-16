The Best Presidents' Day Sales You Can Still Shop

Presidents' Day might be over, but there are still deals to be had! Many of our go-to stores don't want us to miss out and many of the sales are extended through Tuesday.

Don't worry about searching for the details - we're here to help. ET Style has gathered great deals you can still shop today. We've already found mattress, fashion, beauty and home deals to shop now.

Best Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales Happening Now

Shop deals from Adidas, Macy's, Fenty Beauty, The Body Shop and more fashion and beauty retailers.

Best Presidents' Day Home Sales to Shop Now

Spruce up your space with new home items from Wayfair, Dyson, Williams Sonoma, Brooklinen and more.

Upgrade Your Sleep -- Shop the Best Mattress Deals

This is the perfect time to score a deep discount on a new mattress.

Lululemon Deals to Shop During the Long Weekend

Score markdowns on the brand's popular styles, such as the Align Pant and Energy Bra.

Nordstrom Rack's Presidents' Day Sale: Save Big on Nike, Michael Kors, Madewell and More

Stock up on epic markdowns in everything from fashion and beauty to home goods and luggage at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale.

Gap Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Jeans and More

Get deals across the Gap website on jeans, tees, loungewear and more wardrobe staples.

Save Big on Designer Pieces at Shopbop

Save over 60% on sale items from top designers and fashion brands.

RELATED CONTENT:

Early Presidents' Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now

Early Presidents' Day Home Sales to Shop Now

Early Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales to Shop Now

Adidas Sale: Get Stan Smith Sneakers for 50% Off

The Crocs Trend Isn't Going Anywhere -- Get on Board With This Sale

Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back -- Save Up to 75% on Everything

Coach Outlet Bags Are Up to 70% Off -- Shop Our Picks

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots for Valentine's Day

Shopbop Presidents' Day Sale: Get Over 60% Off

Gap Presidents Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Jeans and More