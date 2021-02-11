Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents' Day Sale: Save Big on Nike, Michael Kors, Madewell, and More
Is it just us, or are this year's Presidents' Day sales the gifts that keep on giving? Whether you've been stocking up on must-have items from fashion and beauty sales or you're taking the opportunity to invest in home goods, chances are you've already started shopping for the long weekend ahead. But if you're looking for another sale to add to your list of options for the holiday shopping event, Nordstrom Rack is having one you won't want to miss.
Of all the sales to shop this weekend, Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack event is one of the best, hands down. The retailer is offering an additional 25% off over 20,000 items in its clearance section -- which means you can get score insanely good deals on everything from clothes, makeup and accessories to home goods and luggage (yeah, this sale is that good).
If you're already a Nordy Club member, you get early access to the sale today. But if you don't have a membership yet and want to start shopping before things sell out (which is already happening), don't worry -- you can sign up for free. That said, you can also wait until tomorrow for the Nordstrom Rack sale to open up to everyone. And to get in on this epic sale (and the too-good-to-miss savings), all you have to do is enter your mobile number or use your Nordstrom card at the checkout. After that, it's time to let the deals roll in.
Since there are so many items to choose from in Nordstrom Rack's blowout sale, ET Style went ahead and pulled the best deals to shop now, with top picks from brands like Nike, Michael Kors, Free People, Coach and more. Scroll down to see them all below.
Women's Clothing
Men's Clothing
Beauty
Home
Luggage
