Presidents' Day Home Sales You Can Still Shop Today

While the countdown to Valentine's Day -- and the romantic holiday gift shopping that comes with it -- may be in the past, there's another holiday to consider for major savings and deals: Presidents' Day. And luckily, for those who are still in the shopping mood, the weekend of deals continues on with epic sales. Sure, you may have already been aware that the holiday weekend is a popular time to get in on a new mattress. However, that's not the only household item you can get on sale.

Whether you're looking for new kitchen gadgets and tools, home appliances to invest in or fresh bedding and home decor, ET Style has searched high and low for the Presidents' Day sales that are still happening now and worth keeping on your radar.

Scroll down to see the Presidents' Day home sales that have continued beyond the holiday, along with important promo codes and other details, to shop this weekend below.

Home & Kitchen

With the exception of furniture, you can take an extra 50% off everything in Anthropologie's home sale section -- including home and kitchen items.

Anthropologie Tonal Metallic Lamp Ensemble Anthropologie Anthropologie Tonal Metallic Lamp Ensemble A sleek copper-toned lamp to elevate your space -- whether that's your bedroom, living room, home office or anywhere else. $99 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

For its Winter Sale, Boutique Rugs is offering 60% off when you use the promo code P60.

To celebrate Presidents' Day, Rugs USA is giving you the opportunity to get a new rug for up to 70% off with free shipping from now until Feb. 16.

Rugs USA Peach Florid Dreams Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Peach Florid Dreams Area Rug An area rug is the perfect way to switch up the look of a room without doing a complete overhaul -- and thanks to Rugs USA's Presidents' Day Sale, there couldn't be a better time than now to add one to your space. STARTING $29 AT RUGS USA Buy Now

Stock up on new gear Williams Sonoma, which is offering up to 50% off items from the retailer's family brands during its two-day Warehouse Sale.

Williams Sonoma Signature Thermo-Clad Stainless-Steel Sauté Pan Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Signature Thermo-Clad Stainless-Steel Sauté Pan Just in case you're looking for more new cookware, Williams Sonoma's clearance section is chock-full of options to choose from. $180 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA (REGULARLY $300) Buy Now

Furniture

Get an extra 20% off along with an added 15% or 10% off select sale and clearance items with the promo code REFRESH.

Overstock.com's Presidents' Day Blowout includes 70% off on thousands of items, with free shipping on everything.

Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror Overstock.com Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror Spruce up your home with a modern mirror and other classic home goods from Overstock.com's blowout sale. $102 AT OVERSTOCK.COM (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Bedding

Brooklinen is offering 15% off of everything on its site from now until Feb. 16.

Brooklinen Luxe Move-In Bundle Brooklinen Brooklinen Luxe Move-In Bundle If you're in the market for new linens, Brooklinen tons of options that'll go with any type of style you might be going for. $337 AT BROOKLINEN (REGULARLY $478) Buy Now

Cozy up at home with Cozy Earth's bedding and loungewear, which is on sale for up to 20-25% with free shipping until Feb. 16. Plus, until Feb. 28, you can use the promo code COZYWINTER15 to get 15% off your purchase.

