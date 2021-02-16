Presidents' Day Home Sales You Can Still Shop Today
While the countdown to Valentine's Day -- and the romantic holiday gift shopping that comes with it -- may be in the past, there's another holiday to consider for major savings and deals: Presidents' Day. And luckily, for those who are still in the shopping mood, the weekend of deals continues on with epic sales. Sure, you may have already been aware that the holiday weekend is a popular time to get in on a new mattress. However, that's not the only household item you can get on sale.
Whether you're looking for new kitchen gadgets and tools, home appliances to invest in or fresh bedding and home decor, ET Style has searched high and low for the Presidents' Day sales that are still happening now and worth keeping on your radar.
Scroll down to see the Presidents' Day home sales that have continued beyond the holiday, along with important promo codes and other details, to shop this weekend below.
Home & Kitchen
Anthropologie
With the exception of furniture, you can take an extra 50% off everything in Anthropologie's home sale section -- including home and kitchen items.
Boutique Rugs
For its Winter Sale, Boutique Rugs is offering 60% off when you use the promo code P60.
Rugs USA
To celebrate Presidents' Day, Rugs USA is giving you the opportunity to get a new rug for up to 70% off with free shipping from now until Feb. 16.
Williams Sonoma
Stock up on new gear Williams Sonoma, which is offering up to 50% off items from the retailer's family brands during its two-day Warehouse Sale.
Furniture
Macy's
Get an extra 20% off along with an added 15% or 10% off select sale and clearance items with the promo code REFRESH.
Overstock.com
Overstock.com's Presidents' Day Blowout includes 70% off on thousands of items, with free shipping on everything.
Bedding
Brooklinen
Brooklinen is offering 15% off of everything on its site from now until Feb. 16.
Cozy Earth
Cozy up at home with Cozy Earth's bedding and loungewear, which is on sale for up to 20-25% with free shipping until Feb. 16. Plus, until Feb. 28, you can use the promo code COZYWINTER15 to get 15% off your purchase.
