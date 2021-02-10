Shopping

Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
presidents day sales
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images

Presidents' Day weekend is right around the corner, which means many of your favorite fashion and beauty brands are offering deal after deal. To help you save big, ET Style has gathered the best sale events happening before and during the holiday weekend with the important promo codes and details you need to know.

Shop markdowns on select items and get sitewide discounts from Adidas, Macy's, Fenty Beauty, Ulta, Urban Outfitters and so many more of your go-to retailers. 

Be sure to also check back as we update you on the latest Presidents' Day deals, like awesome mattress sales

Start saving now by browsing through the best Presidents' Day fashion and beauty sales below.

Fashion

Adidas
Get 50% off select Stan Smith sneakers with promo code STAN from Feb. 8-11.

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
If you don't already own a pair of Stan Smith sneakers, now's the time. 
$43 AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $85)

Alice + Olivia
Extra 25% off sale styles from Feb. 11-18. 

Alice + Olivia Kyrie Tuxedo Romper
Alice + Olivia Kyrie Tuxedo Romper
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Kyrie Tuxedo Romper
A chic tuxedo romper to wear for a special occasion. 
$178 AT ALICE + OLIVIA (REGULARLY $395)

Athleta
Take 20% off masks (5-pack or more), up to 60% off bottoms through Feb. 28, and up to 60% off swim through March 15. 

Athleta Elation Textured Tight
Athleta Elation Textured Tight
Athleta
Athleta Elation Textured Tight
A textured high-waist legging with light compression. 
$60 AT ATHLETA (REGULARLY $89)

Banana Republic
Up to 40% off "Must-Have Styles" and an extra 60% off sale styles through Feb. 10. Restrictions apply. 

Banana Republic Reversible Double-Faced Wrap Coat
Banana Republic Reversible Double-Faced Wrap Coat
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Reversible Double-Faced Wrap Coat
We love this chic checked wrap coat for chilly days. 
$179 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $299)

Bloomingdale’s
Save 60% to 70% when you take an extra 50% off items labeled "Extra 50% Off Clearance." Plus, save 30% to 50% on a large selection of wear-now styles, starting on Feb. 10. Finally, save 40% to 50% off a large selection of denim, starting on Feb. 10. 

Sandro Clubs Sweatshirt Style Sweater With Embroidery
Sandro Clubs Sweatshirt Style Sweater With Embroidery
Bloomingdale's
Sandro Clubs Sweatshirt Style Sweater With Embroidery
This graphic Sandro sweatshirt has vintage vibes. 
$130 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S (REGULARLY $325)

DVF
Receive 20% off on sale styles with promo code LONGWEEKEND from Feb. 12-15. 

DVF Mindy Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Wrap Dress
DVF Mindy Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Wrap Dress
DVF
DVF Mindy Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Wrap Dress
Don't miss out on this great deal on a DVF wrap dress. We guarantee it'll instantly become a treasured piece in your wardrobe. 
$335 AT DVF (REGULARLY $698)

Frank And Oak
Extra 10% off when you buy three or more warehouse sale items using promo code WHS10

Frank And Oak Soft Ribbed T-Shirt in White
Frank And Oak Soft Ribbed T-Shirt in White
Frank And Oak
Frank And Oak Soft Ribbed T-Shirt in White
Stock up on soft ribbed tees from Frank And Oak. 
$15 AT FRANK AND OAK (REGULARLY $40)

Intermix
Take 10% off all private label items (excluding pre-sale items) with promo code PL10 through April 3. Restrictions apply.

Intermix Katrina V-Neck Rib Knit Cardigan
Intermix Katrina V-Neck Rib Knit Cardigan
Intermix
Intermix Katrina V-Neck Rib Knit Cardigan
Pair this fitted cardigan with jeans or leggings. 
$151 AT INTERMIX (REGULARLY $168)

J.Crew
Take 30% off your purchase with the promo code SPRING through Feb. 16.

J.Crew Classic-Fit Silk Shirt
J.Crew Classic-Fit Silk Shirt
J.Crew
J.Crew Classic-Fit Silk Shirt
A silk shirt is a wardrobe essential. 
$104 AT J.CREW (REGULARLY $148)

Jimmy Choo
Shop the online exclusive Aveline 100 sandals in royal red and receive a complimentary I Want Choo fragrance. 

Jimmy Choo Aveline 100
Jimmy Choo Aveline 100
Jimmy Choo
Jimmy Choo Aveline 100
The online exclusive red Aveline 100 sandal is the ultimate showstopper thanks to the stunning grosgrain bow detail. 
$925 AT JIMMY CHOO

Joie
Get 25% off resort styles with promo code RESORT25

Joie Morgen Cotton Jumpsuit
Joie Morgen Cotton Jumpsuit
Joie
Joie Morgen Cotton Jumpsuit
This animal print buttoned jumpsuit with puffed sleeves is a Joie bestseller.
$246 AT JOIE (REGULARLY $328)

Kohl's
Extra 15% off purchase with promo code TAKE15 through Feb. 15.

LC Lauren Conrad Smocked-Cuff High-Waisted Jogger Sweatpants
LC Lauren Conrad Smocked-Cuff High-Waisted Jogger Sweatpants
Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Smocked-Cuff High-Waisted Jogger Sweatpants
Add fun floral sweatpants from LC Lauren Conrad to your loungewear collection. 
$26 AT KOHL'S (REGULARLY $40)

Levi's
Take 30% off sitewide with promo code PREZ30

Levi's 501 Original Cropped Jeans (Plus Size)
Levi's 501 Original Cropped Jeans (Plus Size)
Levi's
Levi's 501 Original Cropped Jeans (Plus Size)
Score an awesome discount on the iconic Levi's 501 jeans. 
$62 AT LEVI'S (REGULARLY $98)

Macy’s
Take 20% to 50% off select styles and save up to 70% off fine jewelry for semi-annual sale through Feb. 14. 

TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow or Rose Gold
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow or Rose Gold
Macy's
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow or Rose Gold
Save 73% on these timeless diamond stud earrings. 
$199 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $750)

Missguided
Extra 15% off athletic wear through Feb. 14 with the promo code VIACOM.

Missguided Plus Size Active Gray Co Ord Msgd Lounge Hoodie
Missguided Plus Size Active Gray Co Ord Msgd Lounge Hoodie
Missguided
Missguided Plus Size Active Gray Co Ord Msgd Lounge Hoodie
A comfy hoodie with a Missguided logo panel. 
$20 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $53)

Nordstrom Rack
Save an extra 25% off on red tag clearance items online for the Clear the Rack event on Feb. 12-15. 

Vans Authentic Platform Sneaker
Vans Authentic Platform Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Vans Authentic Platform Sneaker
The classic Vans sneaker with platform height. 
$15 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $55)

Pact
Save 25% on all men's and kids' products with promo code FEBRUARY25 through Feb. 28.

Pact Trunk 4-Pack
Pact Trunk 4-Pack
Pact
Pact Trunk 4-Pack
Low-rise, shrink-resistant trunks in a pack of four. 
$38 AT PACT (REGULARLY $50)

Stuart Weitzman
Take 25% off full-price styles with promo code SPRING25 for the Spring Ahead event from Feb. 11-20.

Stuart Weitzman Nirvana Bootie
Stuart Weitzman Nirvana Bootie
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman Nirvana Bootie
Versatile suede booties with square-shaped toes. 
$431 AT STUART WEITZMAN (REGULARLY $575)

Urban Outfitters
Save 30% on all BDG Denim from Feb. 11-16. Take 50% off hundreds of styles on Feb. 15 only.

UO Croc Baguette Trendy Bag
UO Croc Baguette Trendy Bag
Urban Outfitters
UO Croc Baguette Trendy Bag
A trendy mini faux croc shoulder bag for everyday carrying. 
$20 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS (REGULARLY $39)

Verishop
Take 20% off men's and women's full-priced items with promo code LUCKY21 with minimum $100 purchase from Feb. 10-21.

Vince Glyn Sandal
Vince Glyn Sandal
Verishop
Vince Glyn Sandal
We love these cozy shearling-lined slides from Vince. 
$220 AT VERISHOP (REGULARLY $275)

Beauty

Bluemercury
Free overnight shipping on all orders through Feb. 10. Receive 15% off purchases of $150 or more with promo code ENJOY15 on Feb. 13-15. 

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
Bluemercury
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
A hero product from SkinCeuticals, the C E Ferulic serum is an advanced antioxidant treatment that neutralizes free radicals and helps increase collagen production. 
$141 AT BLUEMERCURY (REGULARLY $166)

The Body Shop
Take 20% off bath and body products and 25% off cleansers and toners. Plus, save up to 30% when you shop Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day bundles.

The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter
The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter
The Body Shop
The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter
Hydrate dry winter skin with the ultra-nourishing, rich Coconut Body Butter. 
$17 AT THE BODY SHOP (REGULARLY $21)

e.l.f. Cosmetics
Shop 30% off select beauty products. 

e.l.f. Cosmetics Retro Paradise 5 Piece Brush Set
elf cosmetics retro paradise 5 piece brush set
e.l.f. Cosmetics
e.l.f. Cosmetics Retro Paradise 5 Piece Brush Set
Need new makeup brushes? Upgrade with this 5-piece set for only $14. 
$14 AT E.L.F. COSMETICS (REGULARLY $20)

Fenty Beauty
Up to 50% off sale items.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Holo'Daze Edition Mini Gloss Bomb Collection
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Holo'Daze Edition Mini Gloss Bomb Collection
Can't get enough of Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb? Collect four mini stunning shades with this $46 value set. 
$18 AT FENTY BEAUTY (REGULARLY $36)

HUM Nutrition
Receive 15% off first orders of $29 or more with promo code VDAY15 through Feb. 15. Get three products and save 15%. 

HUM Nutrition Skin Squad Pre+Probiotic
HUM Nutrition Skin Squad Pre+Probiotic
HUM Nutrition
HUM Nutrition Skin Squad Pre+Probiotic
Great for acne-prone skin, this supplement balances the gut microbiome while helping to clear the skin. 
$34 AT HUM NUTRITION (REGULARLY $40)

KORA Organics
Take 15% off sitewide with promo code LOVE15 through Feb. 15. 

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil
Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil
Kora Organics
Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil
An award-winning face oil formulated with antioxidants and essential fatty acids to nourish, smooth and brighten the skin. 
$58 AT KORA ORGANICS (REGULARLY $68)

Peter Thomas Roth
Buy one, get the same one for free sitewide with promo code VDAY through Feb. 14.

Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream
Stock up on this anti-aging moisturizer that protects the skin from environmental aggressors and helps strengthen the skin barrier. It effortlessly melts into the skin for a lightweight, hydrating finish. 
$75 AT PETER THOMAS ROTH

Saks Off 5th
Up to 75% off beauty clearance items. 

Kiehl's Brighten Up Bundle 4-Piece Skincare Set
Kiehl's Brighten Up Bundle 4-Piece Skincare Set
Saks Off 5th
Kiehl's Brighten Up Bundle 4-Piece Skincare Set
This Kiehl's skincare bundle has everything you need for brighter skin -- Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash, Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner Alcohol-Free and Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream
$70 AT SAKS OFF 5TH (REGULARLY $126)

Sephora
Get up to 50% off select items from Feb. 12-15. 

Kaja Air Heart Lightweight Natural Finish Lipstick
Kaja Air Heart Lightweight Natural Finish Lipstick
Sephora
Kaja Air Heart Lightweight Natural Finish Lipstick
Add the adorable heart-shaped Kaja Air Heart Lipstick to your makeup collection. 
$12 AT SEPHORA (REGULARLY $17)

SkinStore
Take up to 50% off sitewide and use the promo code EXTRA for an additional 10% off through Feb. 17.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner
BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner
SkinStore
BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner
Take 25% off BeautyStat products, like this popular vitamin C serum that helps brighten, re-texturize and firm the skin. 
$60 AT SKINSTORE (REGULARLY $80)

Ulta
Take $3.50 off qualifying $15 purchase with promo code 992042, plus free shipping on orders of $35 or more. 

Melanin Haircare Multi-Use Softening Leave In Conditioner
Melanin Haircare Multi-Use Softening Leave In Conditioner
Ulta
Melanin Haircare Multi-Use Softening Leave In Conditioner
This moisturizing leave-in conditioner from Melanin Haircare can be used in seven different ways -- as a pre-poo, detangler, conditioner, deep conditioner, leave-in conditioner, styling cream or hydrator. 
$15 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $19)

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day Weekend

Early Presidents' Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now

Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back -- Save Up to 75% on Everything

Coach Outlet Bags Are Up to 70% Off -- Shop Our Picks

 