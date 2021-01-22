Early Presidents Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now

The beginning of a new year is undoubtedly exciting. However, with a new slate of personal goals, the first few weeks can also be exhausting. At the end of a long day, there's nothing like diving head-first into a fresh new mattress. And if you're looking to upgrade yours, the early Presidents Day mattress sales are just what you need.

Chances are you've caught yourself daydreaming about your next socially distanced getaway in the flurry of things -- or you're actually planning it. But for the moments when you aren't away on a road trip or a weekend escape, a warm and inviting mattress may just be the thing to get you excited about staying at home.

Ahead, we've put together the must-know brands putting out major deals on their best-selling mattresses. From Tempur-Pedic and Tuft & Needle to Casper, and Mattress Firm, these are the sales worth knowing -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.

Scroll down to read up on the money-saving mattress sales to shop ahead of Presidents Day weekend now. And be sure to check back as the days get closer to the long weekend (which also happens to be Valentine's Day weekend, for those who are planning), as the sales may get even better closer to the date.

Amerisleep

From now until Jan. 24, you can get 30% off of any mattress with promo code AS30.

Amerisleep AS3 Amerisleep Amerisleep AS3 $1,049 AT AMERISLEEP (REGULARLY $1,499) Buy Now

Awara Sleep

When you sign up for Awara Sleep's newsletter, you'll receive $300 off along with $499 worth of accessories (which includes a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows).

Casper

At Casper, save up to $865 on select mattresses, as well as up to 60% off on bedding and other accessories.

Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% off on any size of Cocoon by Sealy Chill or Chill Hybrid Mattress now through Jan. 24.

Eight Sleep

Grab yourself a mattress from Eight Sleep and save over $250 and 20% off accessories through Jan. 31.

Haven

Haven is giving you 30% off everything on its site, and when you buy a mattress, you'll get two pillows included with your purchase.

Idle Sleep

Everything on Idle Sleep's site is available for 30% off, and the brand is including two free pillows with your purchase, too.

Layla Sleep

Save up to $200 on mattresses and get $300 in free accessories from now until Jan. 25.

Macy's

Macy's Big Home Sale begins Jan. 27, but if you reserve a mattress beforehand, you'll save up to 60% off and get a free box spring or an adjustable base with a mattress purchase of $599 and up.

Mattress Firm

For its Year End Sale, Mattress Firm is offering up to 50% off of its best-selling brands.

Nectar Sleep

Save $400 on mattresses from Nectar Sleep and get up to $399 worth of free accessories with each purchase through Jan. 24.

Puffy

You can get $300 off of Puffy's mattresses, and in the process, you'll get a free pillow.

Puffy Lux Mattress Puffy Puffy Lux Mattress $1,495 AT PUFFY (REGULARLY $1,795) Buy Now

Purple

Purple will give you a free sheet set and a pillow when you purchase select mattresses.

Tempur-Pedic

When you use the promo code 300FREE, you can get $300 in free accessories with the purchase of a mattress and foundation.

Tuft & Needle

Save up to $150 on a new mattress now through Jan. 25.

