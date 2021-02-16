Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop Today

The long Presidents' Day weekend is over, but that doesn't mean the sales have stopped. Many of your favorite fashion and beauty brands are continuing to offer amazing deals on their websites. To help you save big, ET Style has gathered the best sale events you can still shop today if you missed out during the holiday weekend with important promo codes and details you need to know.

Shop markdowns on select items and get sitewide discounts from Adidas, Bloomingdale's, Levi's, J.Crew, Urban Outfitters, NYX, SkinStore and more.

Check out more Presidents' Day deals, like awesome mattress markdowns, homeware sales and Amazon deals.

Start saving now by browsing through the best Presidents' Day fashion and beauty sales still happening now.

Fashion

Adidas

Save 25% on full-price and sale items with promo code 25SALE at checkout. Exclusions apply.

Alice + Olivia

Extra 25% off sale styles through Feb. 18.

American Eagle

Take 25% off joggers and jeans.

Athleta

Take 20% off masks (5-pack or more), up to 60% off bottoms through Feb. 28, and up to 60% off swim through March 15.

Bloomingdale’s

Save 70% on designer shoes through Feb. 17.

Columbia Sportswear

Up to 60% off original price with promo code FEBDEALS through Feb. 17.

Intermix

Take 10% off all private label items (excluding pre-sale items) with promo code PL10 through April 3. Restrictions apply.

J.Crew

Extra 50% off sale styles and 30% off almost everything else with promo code SPRING through Feb. 16.

Levi's

Take 40% off sitewide with promo code PREZ30.

Saks Off 5th

75% off (or better!) at the Warehouse Clearout on Calvin Klein, Valentino and more.

Stuart Weitzman

Take 25% off full-price styles with promo code SPRING25 for the Spring Ahead event through Feb. 20.

Urban Outfitters

Save 30% on all BDG Denim through Feb. 16.

Beauty

NYX

Up to 50% off sale items.

SkinStore

Take up to 50% off sitewide and use the promo code EXTRA for an additional 10% off through Feb. 17.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Presidents' Day Sales You Can Still Shop

260 Best Deals at Amazon Presidents' Day Sale: Apple, UGG, Echo & more

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

Presidents' Day Home Sales You Can Still Shop Now