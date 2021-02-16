Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop Today
The long Presidents' Day weekend is over, but that doesn't mean the sales have stopped. Many of your favorite fashion and beauty brands are continuing to offer amazing deals on their websites. To help you save big, ET Style has gathered the best sale events you can still shop today if you missed out during the holiday weekend with important promo codes and details you need to know.
Shop markdowns on select items and get sitewide discounts from Adidas, Bloomingdale's, Levi's, J.Crew, Urban Outfitters, NYX, SkinStore and more.
Check out more Presidents' Day deals, like awesome mattress markdowns, homeware sales and Amazon deals.
Start saving now by browsing through the best Presidents' Day fashion and beauty sales still happening now.
Fashion
Adidas
Save 25% on full-price and sale items with promo code 25SALE at checkout. Exclusions apply.
Alice + Olivia
Extra 25% off sale styles through Feb. 18.
American Eagle
Take 25% off joggers and jeans.
Athleta
Take 20% off masks (5-pack or more), up to 60% off bottoms through Feb. 28, and up to 60% off swim through March 15.
Bloomingdale’s
Save 70% on designer shoes through Feb. 17.
Columbia Sportswear
Up to 60% off original price with promo code FEBDEALS through Feb. 17.
Intermix
Take 10% off all private label items (excluding pre-sale items) with promo code PL10 through April 3. Restrictions apply.
J.Crew
Extra 50% off sale styles and 30% off almost everything else with promo code SPRING through Feb. 16.
Levi's
Take 40% off sitewide with promo code PREZ30.
Saks Off 5th
75% off (or better!) at the Warehouse Clearout on Calvin Klein, Valentino and more.
Stuart Weitzman
Take 25% off full-price styles with promo code SPRING25 for the Spring Ahead event through Feb. 20.
Urban Outfitters
Save 30% on all BDG Denim through Feb. 16.
Beauty
NYX
Up to 50% off sale items.
SkinStore
Take up to 50% off sitewide and use the promo code EXTRA for an additional 10% off through Feb. 17.
