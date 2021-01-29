Nike Winter Sale is Happening Now -- Save Up to 50% Off
Drop everything -- the Nike Winter Sale is happening right now, and it has some of the brand's most-loved items for up to 50% off.
The past 10-plus months have shown the power of athleisure. Whether you've donned it for hard-hitting workouts, to give yourself a bit more of an outfit as you work from home or to, you know, lounge around the house, chances are you've gotten more use out of your leggings and other sporty-but-comfy staples this year than ever. After all, these are the pieces that keep you looking good without skimping on comfort.
Of course, if you're looking for some pieces to take you out of the house, the Swoosh has you covered -- literally. More specifically, this sale is chock-full of sleek outerwear and layering pieces. The best part? There's no promo code need. So all you have to do is sit back, relax and shop.
If you're looking for some new jackets to incorporate into your wardrobe, Nike has plenty of options, including cool and classic puffer styles to streetwear-ready satin options. And once you have these in your orbit, they're bound to be your new favorite pieces.
Nike's Winter Sale also has plenty of pieces to wear once the weather warms up, too. So when you're ready to shed those heavier layers (because at this point, who isn't thinking about the sunnier days ahead?), you'll be set to go.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Nike Winter Sale -- which also includes sale items for men and kids -- below. Then head over to Nike's website to see everything else the sportswear brand has to offer.
