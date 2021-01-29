Nike Winter Sale is Happening Now -- Save Up to 50% Off

Drop everything -- the Nike Winter Sale is happening right now, and it has some of the brand's most-loved items for up to 50% off.

The past 10-plus months have shown the power of athleisure. Whether you've donned it for hard-hitting workouts, to give yourself a bit more of an outfit as you work from home or to, you know, lounge around the house, chances are you've gotten more use out of your leggings and other sporty-but-comfy staples this year than ever. After all, these are the pieces that keep you looking good without skimping on comfort.

Of course, if you're looking for some pieces to take you out of the house, the Swoosh has you covered -- literally. More specifically, this sale is chock-full of sleek outerwear and layering pieces. The best part? There's no promo code need. So all you have to do is sit back, relax and shop.

Nike

If you're looking for some new jackets to incorporate into your wardrobe, Nike has plenty of options, including cool and classic puffer styles to streetwear-ready satin options. And once you have these in your orbit, they're bound to be your new favorite pieces.

Nike's Winter Sale also has plenty of pieces to wear once the weather warms up, too. So when you're ready to shed those heavier layers (because at this point, who isn't thinking about the sunnier days ahead?), you'll be set to go.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Nike Winter Sale -- which also includes sale items for men and kids -- below. Then head over to Nike's website to see everything else the sportswear brand has to offer.

ACG GORE-TEX "Misery Ridge" Jacket Nike ACG GORE-TEX "Misery Ridge" Jacket Keep yourself dry in this rain jacket, which was made using 100% recycled polyester fibers and a GORE-TEX membrane. $225 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $450) Buy Now

Jordan Down Parka Nike Jordan Down Parka Whether you're facing the harshest winter weather this season or you're planning to take a trip to a place that's colder than usual, this will keep you warm through it all. $163 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $325) Buy Now

Jordan Winter Utility Pants Nike Jordan Winter Utility Pants These pants aren't just fun and undoubtedly cool, they're made with lightweight, water-resistant material and have zippered cargo pockets. And they're available for 45% off. That's enough for us. $66 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Nike Sportswear Mesh Jacket Nike Nike Sportswear Mesh Jacket This bright and colorful jacket will be the perfect piece to wear when you're working out in sunnier weather. $45 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Nike Sportswear Swoosh Jacket Nike Nike Sportswear Swoosh Jacket Cozy up in this fuzzy jacket, which features Nike's iconic Swoosh on the back. $61 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Nike Sportswear Down-Fill Jacket Nike Nike Sportswear Down-Fill Jacket You can never go wrong with a voluminous puffer jacket -- especially when it's available in black and on sale. $194 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Nike Therma High-Neck Fleece Training Top Nike Nike Therma High-Neck Fleece Training Top Looking for a timeless layering piece? This high-neck fleece top will keep you warm -- whether you're working out or not. $44 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Jordan Windbreaker Nike Jordan Windbreaker Up your activewear game with this semi-sheer windbreaker, which includes internal bungee at the waist for a more fitted silhouette. $82 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

