The Best Celebrity Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2021
Celebrities have some of the best workout routines out there. So when you have the chance to work out just like your favorite stars, there's no reason you should pass it up. If you're setting up new fitness goals for 2021, give yourself a head start with the best online celebrity workouts -- all of which you can do right in your living room.
Online fitness classes and subscriptions are nothing new, especially when at-home workouts have become a regular part of life. By now, you've probably swapped your regular gym membership for online classes at Peloton, AARMY, Mirror and other virtual fitness brands. If you're ready to kick it up a notch (perhaps with a virtual personal trainer), you can now enjoy spin sessions, HIIT classes and other forms of exercise from your favorite stars -- including Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, and Julianne Hough) and celebrity-endorsed workouts. These classes and digital memberships have Hollywood's seal of approval, so you know you'll be starting the new year on the right (fitness) foot.
Once you've chosen the celebrity workout or fitness app to start the journey of 2021's New Year, New Me, it's time to gear up with the best running shoes for women. Need some new outfits to go with your shoes? You won't go wrong with affordable activewear pieces, which happen to be foolproof Amazon dupes of Lululemon, according to TikTok. And while you're in the mindset to better yourself, be sure to sign up for more subscriptions and online classes to keep the momentum going.
If you're eager to level up on your workouts, scroll down to see celebrity-approved fitness subscriptions and online classes below.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Home Gym Equipment to Stay Fit at Home
The 23 Best Running Shoes for Women
Shakira Shows Off Workout Moves in Jane Fonda-Inspired New Music Video
Celebs Like Florence Pugh, Lucy Hale and Lizzo Love Outdoor Voices Act
Ciara Sends Encouraging Message to Moms as She Starts Fitness Journey
Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More
The Best Fitness Trackers Right Now
The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok
Celebs Can't Stop Working on Their Fitness in Bold Athleisure Wear
Kate Middleton Runs in Sneakers, Shows Off Her Punch at Fitness Event