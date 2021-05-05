Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, are rocking matching swimsuits! The tennis legend shared an adorable pic of the two, along with Olympia's doll, Qai Qai, in bright pink Nike one-piece swimsuits.

The Nike swimsuit is available to shop for $60! The style is available in pink, black and blue. (Hurry, the pink color is almost sold out!) The one-piece has a scoop neckline, low back, comfortable lining and cheeky bottom coverage. It has light support, and it's made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibers. The sleek, classic design boasts the Nike graphic and logo on the bust.

The one-piece is perfect for summer, whether you're going for a swim in the pool or heading to the beach. In addition to Williams' swimsuit, ET Style has gathered a ton of chic swimwear options to shop, including bikini styles Kylie Jenner and more stars have worn and swimsuits priced under $50 on Amazon.

Shop the mother-daughter duo's Nike swimsuit, below.

