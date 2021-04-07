Style

23 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Spring Break Swimsuits on Amazon
Amazon

Heading somewhere warm and sunny for your next vacation? We thought so, especially after nearly a year of cozying up in your most comfortable loungewear. In which case, there's no doubt you're going to need a chic, new swimsuit to wear while you're there.

Whether you're currently planning for a cool and fun (and socially distanced) spring break getaway with your closest friends, opting for a warm and relaxing time in isolation, planning a nearby camping trip or even looking forward to a staycation at home, the right bikini or one-piece will be just the thing to get your mind in the mood to turn on those out-of-office emails and turn off everything else. 

As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for swimsuit season, ET Style pulled together the coolest spring break swimwear on Amazon to add to your luggage (whether it be a trusted duffle or a hard-sided suitcase). From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you. That way, all your time and energy can go toward planning the itinerary for your upcoming trip.

Scroll down to shop the best swimwear for spring break -- from two-piece bikinis and tankinis to one-piece swimsuits -- from Amazon, below.

CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
A high-cut back and low-cut front with a snug fit makes this bathing suit great for curves. 
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON
Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit
Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit
Amazon
Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit
It's easy to feel confident for any figure in this high-waisted two-piece swimsuit. 
$14 AND UP AT AMAZON
Holipick Tankini Swimsuit
Holipick Tankini Swimsuit
Holipick Tankini Swimsuit
Holipick Tankini Swimsuit
There's a lot to love about this adorable floral print tankini -- it's a #1 Best Seller on Amazon and it comes in 23 other prints and patterns.
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON
RUUHEE High Cut Bandeau Strapless Swimsuit
RUUHEE High Cut Bandeau Strapless Swimsuit
Amazon
RUUHEE High Cut Bandeau Strapless Swimsuit
Tie dye is spilling over into swimwear trends. If that's not your style, the bandeau comes in 34 colors and patterns.
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON
Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit
Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit
The high-waist trend meets timeless polka dot bikini for an unstoppable look at the beach. 
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON
SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Swimwear Monokini
SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout Monokini
Amazon
SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Swimwear Monokini
If you've been wanting to try the one-shoulder style, this swimsuit is rated an average of 4 stars out 5 from more than 3,000 reviews. 
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON
CUPSHE High Waist Two Piece Bathing Suit
CUPSHE High Waist Two Piece Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE High Waist Two Piece Bathing Suit
A high waist with tummy control, this swimsuit is slimming in all the right places. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON
Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
Amazon
Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
If you haven't tried a tankini, they give you the coverage of a one-piece suit with the convenience of a two-piece. 
REGULARLY $49.99
Body Glove Smoothie Kate Crop Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottom
Body Glove Kate Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottoms
Amazon
Body Glove Smoothie Kate Crop Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottom
A bright white bikini is the perfect alternative to your statement-making swimwear, and this 2-piece swimsuit option from Body Glove will be one to keep in your collection for years.
TOP: $23 AND UP AT AMAZON
BOTTOM: $20 AND UP AT AMAZON
ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set
ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set
Amazon
ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set
This pretty, high-waisted tankini set features adjustable ties at the back, which means you can create the perfect fit for your beach body with this bathing suit.
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON
Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Plus Size Bikini
Yii Ooneey Snake Print High Cut Bikini
Amazon
Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Plus Size Bikini
Animal print is one swimwear trend that'll never go out of style -- especially when it comes in a classic cut like this two-piece swimsuit.
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON
Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini
Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini
Amazon
Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini
This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places.
$22 AND UP AT AMAZON
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
Amazon
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in a bathing suit. This high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style for your spring break trip and beyond.
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Amazon
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Who wouldn't love the romantic ruffle details on this bright monokini?
STARTING $29 AT AMAZON
Magicsuit Deep Dive Coco One Piece Swimsuit
Magicsuit Deep Dive Coco One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Magicsuit Deep Dive Coco One Piece Swimsuit
Sporty surfer vibes ooze from this spring break bathing suit that will flatter any figure.
STARTING $162 AT AMAZON
SHEKINI Deep V-Neck High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit
SHEKINI Deep V-Neck High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
SHEKINI Deep V-Neck High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit
If you're looking for a monokini, the plunging neckline on this bathing suit is one style that never gets old at the beach. Amazon shoppers give it an average 4 out of 5 star rating.
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON
Firpearl One Piece V Neck Swimsuit
Firpearl One Piece V Neck Swimsuit
Amazon
Firpearl One Piece V Neck Swimsuit
With a fit that flatters, the ruching on this one-piece swimsuit provides tummy control. Amazon customers praise it as the perfect fit for women with curves. 
$24 AND UP AT AMAZON
Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit
Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit
This understated one-piece swimsuit comes in 38 colors and patterns. 
$13 AND UP AT AMAZON
LALAGEN Halter Swimdress
LALAGEN Womens Halter Swimdress Plus Size Two Piece Swimsuit Tankini Set
Amazon
LALAGEN Halter Swimdress
Nothing beats the comfort of a swim dress. This tankini set provides plenty of support where you need it -- it has an underwire bra with moulded cups to keep everything in place.  
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON
CUPSHE High Waisted Bikini
CUPSHE Women's High Waisted Bikini Swimsuit Ruffle Stripe Two Piece Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE High Waisted Bikini
Don't underestimate the slimming power of this high waisted bikini set. The high waist striped bottoms paired with the ruffle top with adjustable straps is flattering on just about any figure.   
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON
PrettyGarden Women’s Simple Low Cut Sides Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Simple Low Cut Sides Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
PrettyGarden Women’s Simple Low Cut Sides Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
When it comes to a one-piece swimsuit, you'll never go wrong with a style featuring a scoop neck, a scoop back, and high cuts.
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON
Jolyn Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit
JOLYN Women’s Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Jolyn Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit
Love an open back situation? This swimsuit from Jolyn has exactly that, along with an adorable print.
$49 AT AMAZON
Urchics Womens One Piece High Neck Mesh Swimsuit
Urchics Womens One Piece High Neck Mesh Swimsuit
Amazon
Urchics Womens One Piece High Neck Mesh Swimsuit
Your spring break destination is calling out for this sassy mesh monokini.
$26 AND UP AT AMAZON

