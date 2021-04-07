23 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Heading somewhere warm and sunny for your next vacation? We thought so, especially after nearly a year of cozying up in your most comfortable loungewear. In which case, there's no doubt you're going to need a chic, new swimsuit to wear while you're there.

Whether you're currently planning for a cool and fun (and socially distanced) spring break getaway with your closest friends, opting for a warm and relaxing time in isolation, planning a nearby camping trip or even looking forward to a staycation at home, the right bikini or one-piece will be just the thing to get your mind in the mood to turn on those out-of-office emails and turn off everything else.

As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for swimsuit season, ET Style pulled together the coolest spring break swimwear on Amazon to add to your luggage (whether it be a trusted duffle or a hard-sided suitcase). From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you. That way, all your time and energy can go toward planning the itinerary for your upcoming trip.

Scroll down to shop the best swimwear for spring break -- from two-piece bikinis and tankinis to one-piece swimsuits -- from Amazon, below.

CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit Amazon CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit A high-cut back and low-cut front with a snug fit makes this bathing suit great for curves. $28 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Holipick Tankini Swimsuit Holipick Tankini Swimsuit Holipick Tankini Swimsuit There's a lot to love about this adorable floral print tankini -- it's a #1 Best Seller on Amazon and it comes in 23 other prints and patterns. $23 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

RUUHEE High Cut Bandeau Strapless Swimsuit Amazon RUUHEE High Cut Bandeau Strapless Swimsuit Tie dye is spilling over into swimwear trends. If that's not your style, the bandeau comes in 34 colors and patterns. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit The high-waist trend meets timeless polka dot bikini for an unstoppable look at the beach. $28 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Swimwear Monokini Amazon SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Swimwear Monokini If you've been wanting to try the one-shoulder style, this swimsuit is rated an average of 4 stars out 5 from more than 3,000 reviews. $23 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

CUPSHE High Waist Two Piece Bathing Suit Amazon CUPSHE High Waist Two Piece Bathing Suit A high waist with tummy control, this swimsuit is slimming in all the right places. $25 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts Amazon Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts If you haven't tried a tankini, they give you the coverage of a one-piece suit with the convenience of a two-piece. REGULARLY $49.99 Buy Now

Body Glove Smoothie Kate Crop Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottom Amazon Body Glove Smoothie Kate Crop Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottom A bright white bikini is the perfect alternative to your statement-making swimwear, and this 2-piece swimsuit option from Body Glove will be one to keep in your collection for years. TOP: $23 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now BOTTOM: $20 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set Amazon ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set This pretty, high-waisted tankini set features adjustable ties at the back, which means you can create the perfect fit for your beach body with this bathing suit. $18 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Plus Size Bikini Amazon Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Plus Size Bikini Animal print is one swimwear trend that'll never go out of style -- especially when it comes in a classic cut like this two-piece swimsuit. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini Amazon Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places. $22 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set Amazon Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in a bathing suit. This high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style for your spring break trip and beyond. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Magicsuit Deep Dive Coco One Piece Swimsuit Amazon Magicsuit Deep Dive Coco One Piece Swimsuit Sporty surfer vibes ooze from this spring break bathing suit that will flatter any figure. STARTING $162 AT AMAZON Buy Now

SHEKINI Deep V-Neck High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit Amazon SHEKINI Deep V-Neck High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit If you're looking for a monokini, the plunging neckline on this bathing suit is one style that never gets old at the beach. Amazon shoppers give it an average 4 out of 5 star rating. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Firpearl One Piece V Neck Swimsuit Amazon Firpearl One Piece V Neck Swimsuit With a fit that flatters, the ruching on this one-piece swimsuit provides tummy control. Amazon customers praise it as the perfect fit for women with curves. $24 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit Amazon Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit This understated one-piece swimsuit comes in 38 colors and patterns. $13 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

LALAGEN Halter Swimdress Amazon LALAGEN Halter Swimdress Nothing beats the comfort of a swim dress. This tankini set provides plenty of support where you need it -- it has an underwire bra with moulded cups to keep everything in place. $33 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

CUPSHE High Waisted Bikini Amazon CUPSHE High Waisted Bikini Don't underestimate the slimming power of this high waisted bikini set. The high waist striped bottoms paired with the ruffle top with adjustable straps is flattering on just about any figure. $29 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Jolyn Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Jolyn Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit Love an open back situation? This swimsuit from Jolyn has exactly that, along with an adorable print. $49 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Urchics Womens One Piece High Neck Mesh Swimsuit Amazon Urchics Womens One Piece High Neck Mesh Swimsuit Your spring break destination is calling out for this sassy mesh monokini. $26 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

