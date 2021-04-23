8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

It's almost summer, which means it's time to start shopping for swimsuit season. Whether you're heading to the beach, sunbathing by the pool or finally taking a vacation that takes you outside your four walls and close to a body of water, we're here to help you find the perfect swimsuit.

When shopping for a new bathing suit, we tend to look to our favorite celebs for the latest swim trends and stylish women's swimsuits. Thus, we've gathered eight cute swimsuit options to shop, inspired by what the stars are wearing to soak up the sun.

From seersucker fabric swimwear to retro-style bikini looks in solid colors, you're sure to find something to add to your existing collection among these celeb-approved swimsuit styles.

Shop this summer's hottest swimsuits, worn by Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham and more stylish stars.

Kylie Jenner shares plenty of head-turning swimsuits on Instagram, such as this black bikini from Frankies Bikinis, featuring a ruched top and skimpy thong bottoms.

Addison Rae proves Frankies Bikinis is a consistent celeb favorite. The TikTok star rocked a string bikini top that boasts a vibrant '70s-inspired flower pattern -- aptly called the "groovy" print.

Chrissy Teigen's adorable bubblegum pink one-piece is sold out, but you can still score a chic one-shoulder bikini in the same bright shade, designed by Hunza G, known for their stretchy, crinkly, seersucker swimwear.

Ashley Graham looked red hot last summer in a classic triangle bikini set from her collection with Swimsuits For All -- an awesome brand if you're looking for plus size swimwear. This suit is currently 50% off!

Olivia Rodrigo looked beautiful in a blue '80s-inspired bikini, featuring a balconette bra top and mid-rise bottoms, from swimwear brand, Peony -- a sustainable favorite among the fashion set.

Amelia Gray Hamlin exuded vacation vibes in a colorful, swirly marble print bandeau top. It's from Boohoo, which means it's super affordable, and right now it's on sale for $8. If you like the matching set look, the style is available in three different bottoms, including a thong-style bottom, hipster brief and mid-rise bikini brief.

Kourtney Kardashian brought disco vibes to the pool in this sparkly gold Oseree two-piece look. This isn't the first time the Poosh founder has worn swimwear from the fashion-forward label.

Sofia Richie's orange zebra print bikini from TRIANGL is so fun! But, if you're looking for something more affordable we found a dupe on Amazon that starts at $18.

