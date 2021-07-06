Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis are gorgeous in chic swimsuits as they model together in a new campaign for Andie.

The Hollywood mother and daughters wear the brand's hero suits, including the Amalfi one-piece and the Havana bikini top with high-waist cheeky bottoms. Fans can also shop Moore's handpicked favorites on the Andie website. Andie uses feedback and wear tests from thousands of women to create great fits, available in an expansive range of sizes and lengths.

Moore shared the exciting news and beautiful images on Instagram, saying, "It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

Andie/Cass Bird

The 58-year-old actress is an investor of the inclusive swimwear line. The new campaign, titled "Together," was shot by fashion photographer Cass Bird. The campaign celebrates strength, confidence and connection between women across generations.

Shop the star's top picks from Andie below.

Andie The Amalfi Andie Andie The Amalfi The Amalfi one-piece is an instant classic. The brand's signature maillot has a scoop neck, adjustable spaghetti straps and medium coverage. $95 Buy Now

