Shopping

Kylie Skin Is 50% Off During Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ulta 21 days of beauty
Ulta

Beauty lovers, prepare your wallets! The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening now -- and it's epic, with deals on products from top brands like Kylie Skin, Keys Soulcare and more.

There's no doubt that Ulta has become one of the top go-to beauty retailers for everything, whether it's must-have hair and beauty tools, luxury makeup brands or drugstore favorites and more. And for the brand's blowout beauty sale, Ulta is offering 50% off of hundreds of its best products. So, whatever your skincare, makeup and haircare needs may be, this is the time to stock up on it all.

Ulta's 21 Days Sale means three weeks of daily beauty steals, with each day highlighting up to five different products or brands and each item is 50% off. And after getting a preview of what's on the line, there's no denying that this year's hair, skin and beauty deals are worth adding to your cart.

Now, considering that there are hundreds of items available during the retailer's major sale, we took the liberty of finding the best beauty steals for each day. That way, you can spend less time paging through each day from the sale and more time grabbing all of your favorites (before they sell out, of course). 

From tried-and-true makeup products from household names (think Benefit Hoola Bronzer, MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot, Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara) and anti-aging skincare staples to items from cult-favorite brands like Sunday Riley, Kylie Skin and Tula, it's safe to say that the Ulta Beauty sale truly has everything you could be looking for. 

To get a head start on your shopping (and see what'll be included as the sale goes on), scroll down to shop the must-have picks from each day of the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale below. Plus, today only, take 50% off the Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask and Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream.

Sept. 14

Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask
Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask
Ulta
Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask
This Kylie Skin face mask is formulated with Kaolin Clay, Bentonite clay and charcoal and mineral-rich sea silt.
$11 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $22)
Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream
Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream
Ulta
Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream
This Alicia Keys-approved cream helps to plump and nourish skin for a more radiant appearance.
$15 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $30)
LORAC PRO Palette Noir
LORAC PRO Palette Noir
Ulta
LORAC PRO Palette Noir
The LORAC PRO Palette Noir is what you need for a night out.
$18 (REGULARLY $35)
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Ulta
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum is worth the hype. 
$49 (REGULARLY $98)

Sept. 15

Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray
Ulta
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray
$17 (REGULARLY $33)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
This long-lasting foundation from Anastasia Beverly Hills is breathable and feels weightless on. 
$19 (REGULARLY $38)

Sept. 16

StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum
StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum
Ulta
StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum
Tighten and brighten with this serum from StriVectin.
$50 (REGULARLY $99)
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer
Ulta
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer
Smooth out your skin with Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer.
$16 (REGULARLY $32)

Sept. 17

Clinique All About Eyes Original
Clinique All About Eyes Original
Ulta
Clinique All About Eyes Original
Reduce puffiness with this eye cream from Clinique. 
$18 (REGULARLY $35)

Sept. 18

KYLIE COSMETICS Matte Lip Kits
KYLIE COSMETICS Matte Lip Kits
Ulta
KYLIE COSMETICS Matte Lip Kits
$15 (REGULARLY $29)

RELATED CONTENT:

Labor Day 2021: The Best Sales to Shop Right Now

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 55% on UGG Boots & More

Ashley Homestore Has a Ton of Deals on Trendy Furniture for Labor Day

The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale

The Best Fall Jackets on Sale for Labor Day

This Peloton Dupe Is 20% Off During Walmart's Labor Day Sale

 