Beauty lovers, prepare your wallets! The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening now -- and it's epic, with deals on products from top brands like Kylie Skin, Keys Soulcare and more.

There's no doubt that Ulta has become one of the top go-to beauty retailers for everything, whether it's must-have hair and beauty tools, luxury makeup brands or drugstore favorites and more. And for the brand's blowout beauty sale, Ulta is offering 50% off of hundreds of its best products. So, whatever your skincare, makeup and haircare needs may be, this is the time to stock up on it all.

Ulta's 21 Days Sale means three weeks of daily beauty steals, with each day highlighting up to five different products or brands and each item is 50% off. And after getting a preview of what's on the line, there's no denying that this year's hair, skin and beauty deals are worth adding to your cart.

Now, considering that there are hundreds of items available during the retailer's major sale, we took the liberty of finding the best beauty steals for each day. That way, you can spend less time paging through each day from the sale and more time grabbing all of your favorites (before they sell out, of course).

From tried-and-true makeup products from household names (think Benefit Hoola Bronzer, MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot, Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara) and anti-aging skincare staples to items from cult-favorite brands like Sunday Riley, Kylie Skin and Tula, it's safe to say that the Ulta Beauty sale truly has everything you could be looking for.

To get a head start on your shopping (and see what'll be included as the sale goes on), scroll down to shop the must-have picks from each day of the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale below. Plus, today only, take 50% off the Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask and Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream.

Sept. 14

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

Sept. 17

Sept. 18

