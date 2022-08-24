The Best Labor Day Furniture Deals to Shop at Ashley: Save Up to 40% on Home Furniture and Decor
Ashley's Labor Day Sale is sure to have something that suits your home decor style. The furniture retailer has kicked off their holiday weekend deals — taking up to 40% off select items with promo code LDSAVINGS now through August 29.
While Ashley is known for having traditional furniture, they are also brimming with a lot of options for those looking for trendy home pieces that range in styles. You'll find items for modern farmhouse, contemporary glam, sleek minimalist and more. Shop deals on furniture pieces for the living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room, kitchen, outdoor space or an entryway. Get low prices on couches, accent chairs, patio sets, home decor accessories, beds and tables.
Be sure to check out more Labor Day deals happening right now, including boots under $50, mattresses and tech.
Shop the Ashley Labor Day Sale and see ET Style's favorite deals below.
A great dupe for Meghan Markle's large French farmhouse-style table seen in her Montecito home.
Velvet furniture is a big trend right now! Add a lush green couch with clean, linear aesthetic to your home to up its cool factor.
Another velvet stunner! Add this vintage-inspired convertible futon sofa, designed by interior designer and YouTuber Mr. Kate, to the guest room.
This caramel faux leather sofa with bolster pillows and tapered legs would look great in a city apartment.
Save $105 on this versatile five-piece modular couch.
This highly-rated tufted, plush accent chair is sure to add a glamorous touch to any space.
A block wood bed frame that has a modern farmhouse look.
Display books, small art and decor on this handsome industrial design bookcase with metal frame.
Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this opulent yet refined black accent cabinet with brass inlays and metal legs.
A durable, weather-resistant outdoor dining set that comes with four cushioned wicker chairs.
We love the modern boho look of this outdoor loveseat and glass top coffee table set.
If you're continuing to work from home this fall, consider upgrading to a lift-top desk to use as a standing desk and for extra storage.
A warm, rustic wooden dresser with antiqued bronze-tone hardware.
Keep your favorite spirits, wine bottles and glassware on this beautiful metal bar cart.
Modern bar stools with contoured bucket seats and curved metal base.
A stunning table lamp with a concrete geometric base.
