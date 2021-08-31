Everything You Need for Grilling This Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend is upon us. And as we start to see friends and family more in-person, the upcoming holiday is the perfect time to make the most of your outdoor space and cook up a delicious BBQ meal for loved ones.
While summer might be behind us, many prime grilling days still lie ahead, which means it's as good a time as any to make sure you have everything you need for grilling up a storm. This of course means a grilling apron, stainless-steel spatula set and a meat thermometer. But don't forget about a cooking glove made for outdoor use, a grill brush and the perfect sauces to take your grilled masterpiece over the edge. Having trouble deciding exactly what to grill? Not to worry: You can sign up for a meat subscription service and taste selections you might not have discovered otherwise. Your Labor Day weekend just got a whole lot yummier!
To help you find all the essentials you need, ET Style gathered a bunch of staples for outdoor grilling like accessories, tools and, of course, grills if you don't already have one.
To further prep for more end of summer fun, check out our top picks of swimsuits, patio furniture and camping gear. Shop the best grilling season staples, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Outdoor Furniture Is Up to 50% Off Right Now
Macy's Labor Day Sale: Select All-Clad Cookware Is 30% Off
Labor Day 2021: Backyard Games for the Whole Family
12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok
The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day
The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer
Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon
15 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021
The Best Camping Gear for Summer
Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear