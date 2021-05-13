The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More
With summer well on its way, temperatures are rising. And you know what that means: The time has come for us to uncover and sink into our patio furniture (in a cute dress, no less) for al fresco dining and happy hour. And with Memorial Day -- which marks the unofficial start to the season -- around the corner, you have all the reason to invest in some new outdoor seating and decor.
If you're looking for new additions for your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space.
Our selects include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart and more, including a sling chair lounge set from Christopher Knight Home -- the brand that made the chairs featured in Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Whether you're planning on hosting a Memorial Day barbecue or you just want to take your outdoor space to the next level, be sure to browse through ET Style's selection of the best deals on outdoor furniture -- each priced under $200.
RELATED CONTENT:
Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More
See the Hottest Etsy Decor Trends for Spring 2021
13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning
The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break
Everything You Need to Work From Home
Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home
These Are the Highest-Rated Items on Amazon
Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty, Home and More