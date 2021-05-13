The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

With summer well on its way, temperatures are rising. And you know what that means: The time has come for us to uncover and sink into our patio furniture (in a cute dress, no less) for al fresco dining and happy hour. And with Memorial Day -- which marks the unofficial start to the season -- around the corner, you have all the reason to invest in some new outdoor seating and decor.

If you're looking for new additions for your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space.

Our selects include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart and more, including a sling chair lounge set from Christopher Knight Home -- the brand that made the chairs featured in Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Whether you're planning on hosting a Memorial Day barbecue or you just want to take your outdoor space to the next level, be sure to browse through ET Style's selection of the best deals on outdoor furniture -- each priced under $200.

Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug A stylish patterned outdoor rug is a great complement to outdoor furniture sets. Rugs USA always has awesome deals, like this neutral herringbone printed style. This rug specifically designed for outdoor use, so it'll withstand use and weather. $99 - $207 AT RUGS USA (REG. $181 -$415) Buy Now

Andover Mills Pendergast 3 Piece Seating Group with Cushions Wayfair Andover Mills Pendergast 3 Piece Seating Group with Cushions Wayfair has awesome deals on patio furniture sets. This three-piece patio set is a solid choice with cozy cushions for your al fresco chats among your outdoor decor. $144 AT WAYFAIR Buy Now

Kingso Fire Pit Amazon Kingso Fire Pit Keep warm while enjoying outdoor living with this affordable fire pit available on Amazon. It has 4.4 stars out of 5 and over 8,500 global ratings. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Mainstays 9' Outdoor Tilt Market Patio Umbrella Walmart Mainstays 9' Outdoor Tilt Market Patio Umbrella You'll thank yourself later for grabbing this tilting patio umbrella to go with your outdoor dining set or lounge chairs when you're facing the hottest days of the season. $40 AT WALMART Buy Now

W Home Cabana Outdoor Square Bistro Cushion Bed Bath & Beyond W Home Cabana Outdoor Square Bistro Cushion For those who want to lounge around for an outdoor movie night (with plenty of snacks, of course!), we suggest stocking up this cushy piece. $40 AT BED BATH & BEYOND (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Ceramic Drum Indoor/Outdoor Side Table Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Ceramic Drum Indoor/Outdoor Side Table Urban Outfitters is a great shop to browse through for modern outdoor furniture that's on-trend and a little bit unique. We found a really cool painted ceramic stool, which can also be used as an accent table. $109 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench Amazon Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench Whether you use this to organize your outdoor tools or hold the plates for a backyard meal, this will be a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection. $119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

H&M Rattan Plant Pot H&M H&M Rattan Plant Pot Rattan is a big trend right now. Use this artful rattan design to pot your favorite plant outside. $30 AT H&M Buy Now

Christopher Knight Home Lucca Outdoor Rocking Chair Overstock Christopher Knight Home Lucca Outdoor Rocking Chair Sit back and relax in the shining sun on this wood rocking chair, which will go well with any outdoor patio furniture you might already have at home. $114 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $161) Buy Now

Best Choice Products Outdoor Indoor Folding Hanging Table Amazon Best Choice Products Outdoor Indoor Folding Hanging Table If you don't have a lot of outdoor space, this adjustable hanging table latches on to balconies and fences and can be folded up when it's not in use. $55 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing Walmart Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing A hammock is the one piece of garden furniture you need for ultimate relaxation. Unlike a camping hammock, this one comes with a cushion for extra comfort. $34 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Pottery Barn Indoor/Outdoor LED String Lights - Black Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Indoor/Outdoor LED String Lights - Black We love the idea of the string lights along your front porch or back patio to create the perfect patio dining setting. $59 - $169 AT POTTERY BARN Buy Now

Segawe Wicker Barstools Rattan Cooler Bar Table Walmart Segawe Wicker Barstools Rattan Cooler Bar Table This wicker outdoor table has dual functionality: it's a bar table and ice cooler. It's also one of the best patio furniture deals at $66 off the original price. $97 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $139) Buy Now

