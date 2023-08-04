The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day: Shop Top Styles to Soak Up the End of Summer
Labor Day weekend will be here soon, which means it's almost time for the end of the summer season. While we're nearing the last days of relaxing by the beach and pool, there's still time to soak up the summer sun and celebrate before we cozy up indoors.
To keep the summer energy going and to help you find something to wear for the holiday weekend and beyond, we have rounded up stylish white dresses to shop for the celebration. Whether you're hosting a backyard dinner party or taking a weekend getaway, you're sure to need a new gorgeous summer dress to end the season with a bang. And despite the rumors, there is no official rule that we cannot wear white after Labor Day. In fact, we say embrace the neutral shade in a variety of silhouettes for summer and beyond.
Our top picks include a variety of lengths and silhouettes from breezy maxis to flirty minis. We have rounded up all of our favorite best-selling styles from brands like Reformation, Lulu's, Free People, Revolve and more.
Ahead, shop the chicest white dresses to wear on and after Labor Day.
This breezy lightweight jersey knit sundress is perfect to pair with a woven bag and colorful sandals for the ultimate end-of-summer look.
For a more casual look, this breezy cotton-blend mini prairie dress is the perfect option.
This relaxed, loose-fit linen dress worn by Meghan Markle would be perfect for an end-of-summer picnic.
Lulu's white smocked v-neck mini dress feature puffy sleeves with tying cuffs for a unique summertime look.
This adorable puff-sleeve dress will keep you comfortable from day to night.
Great for an active day (or a lazy one), this comfy, sporty exercise dress from Abercrombie has built-in shorts, a hidden cellphone pocket and adjustable straps.
This simple white mini dress can easily be dressed up or down for end-of-summer dinners, brunches and more.
For a night out with the girls, this satin-finish slip dress with a draped cowl neck is a no brainer.
Head to brunch in this simple yet stylish design.
Feel feminine and flirty in a linen mini dress with a tie back detail and puffed sleeves.
