The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day: Shop Top Styles to Soak Up the End of Summer

By ETonline Staff
Labor Day weekend will be here soon, which means it's almost time for the end of the summer season. While we're nearing the last days of relaxing by the beach and pool, there's still time to soak up the summer sun and celebrate before we cozy up indoors. 

To keep the summer energy going and to help you find something to wear for the holiday weekend and beyond, we have rounded up stylish white dresses to shop for the celebration. Whether you're hosting a backyard dinner party or taking a weekend getaway, you're sure to need a new gorgeous summer dress to end the season with a bang. And despite the rumors, there is no official rule that we cannot wear white after Labor Day. In fact, we say embrace the neutral shade in a variety of silhouettes for summer and beyond. 

Our top picks include a variety of lengths and silhouettes from breezy maxis to flirty minis. We have rounded up all of our favorite best-selling styles from brands like Reformation, Lulu's, Free People, Revolve and more.

Ahead, shop the chicest white dresses to wear on and after Labor Day.

Reformation Aleyza Knit Dress
Reformation Aleyza Knit Dress
Reformation
Reformation Aleyza Knit Dress

This breezy lightweight jersey knit sundress is perfect to pair with a woven bag and colorful sandals for the ultimate end-of-summer look. 

$148
BP. Shirred Puff Sleeve Prairie Dress
BP. Shirred Puff Sleeve Prairie Dress
Nordstrom
BP. Shirred Puff Sleeve Prairie Dress

For a more casual look, this breezy cotton-blend mini prairie dress is the perfect option.

$39
MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress
MagicLinen Toscana Dress
MagicLinen
MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress

This relaxed, loose-fit linen dress worn by Meghan Markle would be perfect for an end-of-summer picnic. 

$95
Lulu's Sweetly Romantic White Smocked V-Neck Mini Dress
Lulu's Sweetly Romantic White Smocked V-Neck Mini Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Sweetly Romantic White Smocked V-Neck Mini Dress

Lulu's white smocked v-neck mini dress feature puffy sleeves with tying cuffs for a unique summertime look. 

$68$49
Free People Marina Mini Dress
Free People Marina Mini Dress
Revolve
Free People Marina Mini Dress

This adorable puff-sleeve dress will keep you comfortable from day to night.

$88
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress

Great for an active day (or a lazy one), this comfy, sporty exercise dress from Abercrombie has built-in shorts, a hidden cellphone pocket and adjustable straps. 

$69$55
More to Come Lola Midi Dress
More to Come Lola Midi Dress
Revolve
More to Come Lola Midi Dress

This simple white mini dress can easily be dressed up or down for end-of-summer dinners, brunches and more. 

$88
Urban Outfitters Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress

For a night out with the girls, this satin-finish slip dress with a draped cowl neck is a no brainer. 

$49
Anthropologie Moon River Square-Neck A-Line Dress
Anthropologie Moon River Square-Neck A-Line Dress
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Moon River Square-Neck A-Line Dress

Head to brunch in this simple yet stylish design. 

$148
Reformation Evianna Linen Dress
Reformation Evianna Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Evianna Linen Dress

Feel feminine and flirty in a linen mini dress with a tie back detail and puffed sleeves.

$248

