The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day

Labor Day weekend will be here soon, which means it's almost time for the end of the summer season. While we're nearing the last days of relaxing by the beach and pool, there's still time to soak up the summer sun and celebrate before we cozy up indoors.

To keep the summer energy going and to help you find something to wear for the holiday weekend and beyond, we have rounded up stylish white dresses to shop for the celebration. Whether you're hosting a backyard dinner party or taking a weekend getaway, you're sure to need a new gorgeous summer dress to end the season with a bang. And despite the rumors, there is no official rule that we cannot wear white after Labor Day. In fact, we say embrace the neutral shade in a variety of silhouettes for summer and beyond.

Our top picks include a variety of lengths and silhouettes from breezy maxis to flirty minis. We have rounded up all of our favorite best-selling styles from brands like Reformation, Lulu's, Free People, Revolve and more.

Ahead, shop the chicest white dresses to wear on and after Labor Day.

