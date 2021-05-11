Shopping

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Justin Lewis/Getty Images

If you haven't already started thinking about your summer vacations, there's no time like the present -- Memorial day is just a few weeks away! 

Just in case you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season, camping is a great option to get away and spend time with yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family. After all, getting outdoors is more needed than ever -- especially when you've been spending so much time within the confines of your home.

Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips or a camping novice, it's never a bad idea to have trusted gear on your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors, or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who enjoy getting outside, ET Style gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear you'll need to comfortably (and safely) enjoy days under the sun and nights under the stars, even if it's your first camping trip.

You don't have to go all out -- you can pack your bags and hit the road for a car camping trip nearby a national park (and maybe bring a swimsuit or two while you're at it). Or, create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique opportunity for a staycation. Either way you do it, now you'll have the gear to make your camping Spring Break experience complete.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below. 

SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump
Amazon
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump
If you like to camp in comfort, this highly rated air mattress is almost like sleeping in your own bed. 
$120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Coleman Dome Tent with Screened-In Porch (6-Person)
Coleman Dome Tent with Screened-In Porch
Amazon
Coleman Dome Tent with Screened-In Porch (6-Person)
Go Camping in luxury with this Coleman screened porch Dome Tent. Don't want a mess in the tent or a place to sit and play a game of cards while feeling the cool breeze? At 40% off, that's a steal!
$120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
If you're into winter camping, this Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot
These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots are a hiker's staple. 
$70 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Coleman Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon
Amazon
Coleman Camp Wagon
If your next camping adventure is a family affair, this Coleman Camp Wagon makes transporting your camping gear a bit easier. 
$77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50 oz
Amazon
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking. 
$50 AT AMAZON
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
E-Z UP Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Amazon
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.
$91 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler - Insulated Stainless Steel - Tri-Mode Lid
Amazon
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler
This wine tumbler is like no other -- especially when it comes to camping. The shape is elegant and keeps your beverage at the right temperature -- whether it's chilled wine, hot coffee or cold water. It's also light-weight if you're concerned about over-packing. 
$25 AT AMAZON
GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker
GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair with SunShade
Amazon
GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker
If you're in the market for camping chairs, this one tops the list of cool camping gear: a collapsible rocking chair for sitting around the campfire. Great for backpacking or taking on quick trips to the beach, this chair has more than 500 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. 
$77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Amazon
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike. 
$98 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag- 35F Synthetic
Backcountry
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
Whether you're RV camping or you're pitching a tent at a campground, a sleeping bag is one of the basic camping accessories for outdoor adventures. This one is on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last. 
$64 AT BACKCOUNTRY (REGULARLY $90)
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Amazon
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
Amazon
Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
This is a complete survival kit to keep you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency.
$34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33)
YETI Tundra 75 Cooler
Yeti Tundra 75 Cooler
Amazon
YETI Tundra 75 Cooler
YETI is known to be the outdoorsman's best friend. Whether you're headed into the woods for the weekend or hitting the road for a few days, the YETI Tundra 75 Cooler will keep your food and drinks fresh. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, no-sweat design to eliminate condensation and bearfoot non-slip feet. The YETI Tundra Cooler outperforms the average cooler and this one can be yours for $250 off the regular price. 
$450 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $700)
SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press
PATENTED Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro
Amazon
SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press
This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.
$26 AT AMAZON
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Amazon
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It features a flashlight and compass in case you get caught in the dark. 
$23 AT AMAZON
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
If you're ready for a night in the woods, the Coleman 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent is great for a family camping trip or a couple's weekend getaway in nature. The best part: It only take 60 seconds to set up.
$147 AT AMAZON
Solo Stove Titan
Solo Stove Titan
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Titan
The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier camp stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This camping stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire.
$90 AT SOLO STOVE (REGULARLY $110)
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
Amazon
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over.
$300 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $349)
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Amazon
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Whether you're a novice camper or outdoor activity is part of your lifestyle, this set makes cooking easy when you don't have the creature comforts of home. This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate.
$13 AT AMAZON
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Amazon
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late.
$7 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10)
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
Amazon
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
$70 AT AMAZON
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.
$34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52)
Coleman LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern
Amazon
Coleman LED Lantern
A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours.
$48 AT AMAZON
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
hydroflask
Nordstrom
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
Don't get dehydrated on your next camping trip or beach visit.
$35 AT NORDSTROM
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
Zappos
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 33% off, while supplies last.
$91 AT ZAPPOS (REGULARLY $150)
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
Amazon
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. They're not just good for camping -- having them on hand in emergency situations like tornados and hurricanes can be a lifesaver. 
$12 AT AMAZON
ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp
ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp
Amazon
ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp
You don't want to get caught in the dark in the woods without a good headlamp. This lamp has almost 1,000 5-star reviews and there's no wonder: it's rechargeable, waterproof and super light-weight. 
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)

