The Best Camping Gear for Summer

If you haven't already started thinking about your summer vacations, there's no time like the present -- Memorial day is just a few weeks away!

Just in case you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season, camping is a great option to get away and spend time with yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family. After all, getting outdoors is more needed than ever -- especially when you've been spending so much time within the confines of your home.

Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips or a camping novice, it's never a bad idea to have trusted gear on your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors, or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who enjoy getting outside, ET Style gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear you'll need to comfortably (and safely) enjoy days under the sun and nights under the stars, even if it's your first camping trip.

You don't have to go all out -- you can pack your bags and hit the road for a car camping trip nearby a national park (and maybe bring a swimsuit or two while you're at it). Or, create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique opportunity for a staycation. Either way you do it, now you'll have the gear to make your camping Spring Break experience complete.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below.

Coleman Dome Tent with Screened-In Porch (6-Person) Amazon Coleman Dome Tent with Screened-In Porch (6-Person) Go Camping in luxury with this Coleman screened porch Dome Tent. Don't want a mess in the tent or a place to sit and play a game of cards while feeling the cool breeze? At 40% off, that's a steal! $120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) Buy Now

Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Amazon Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag If you're into winter camping, this Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. $35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Coleman Camp Wagon Amazon Coleman Camp Wagon If your next camping adventure is a family affair, this Coleman Camp Wagon makes transporting your camping gear a bit easier. $77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack Amazon CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Amazon Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite. $91 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler Amazon CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler This wine tumbler is like no other -- especially when it comes to camping. The shape is elegant and keeps your beverage at the right temperature -- whether it's chilled wine, hot coffee or cold water. It's also light-weight if you're concerned about over-packing. $25 AT AMAZON Buy now

GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Amazon GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker If you're in the market for camping chairs, this one tops the list of cool camping gear: a collapsible rocking chair for sitting around the campfire. Great for backpacking or taking on quick trips to the beach, this chair has more than 500 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. $77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy now

Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator Amazon Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike. $98 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag Backcountry ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag Whether you're RV camping or you're pitching a tent at a campground, a sleeping bag is one of the basic camping accessories for outdoor adventures. This one is on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last. $64 AT BACKCOUNTRY (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Amazon Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Amazon Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment This is a complete survival kit to keep you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency. $34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33) Buy Now

YETI Tundra 75 Cooler Amazon YETI Tundra 75 Cooler YETI is known to be the outdoorsman's best friend. Whether you're headed into the woods for the weekend or hitting the road for a few days, the YETI Tundra 75 Cooler will keep your food and drinks fresh. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, no-sweat design to eliminate condensation and bearfoot non-slip feet. The YETI Tundra Cooler outperforms the average cooler and this one can be yours for $250 off the regular price. $450 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $700) BUY NOW

SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press Amazon SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it. $26 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank Amazon F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It features a flashlight and compass in case you get caught in the dark. $23 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Amazon Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup If you're ready for a night in the woods, the Coleman 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent is great for a family camping trip or a couple's weekend getaway in nature. The best part: It only take 60 seconds to set up. $147 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Solo Stove Titan Solo Stove Solo Stove Titan The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier camp stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This camping stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire. $90 AT SOLO STOVE (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera Amazon GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over. $300 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $349) Buy Now

Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit Amazon Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit Whether you're a novice camper or outdoor activity is part of your lifestyle, this set makes cooking easy when you don't have the creature comforts of home. This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Repel 100 Insect Repellent Amazon Repel 100 Insect Repellent A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late. $7 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10) BUY NOW

ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock Amazon ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $70 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife Amazon Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife. $34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52) Buy Now

Coleman LED Lantern Amazon Coleman LED Lantern A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours. $48 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle Nordstrom Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle Don't get dehydrated on your next camping trip or beach visit. $35 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Zappos Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 33% off, while supplies last. $91 AT ZAPPOS (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case Amazon UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. They're not just good for camping -- having them on hand in emergency situations like tornados and hurricanes can be a lifesaver. $12 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp Amazon ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp You don't want to get caught in the dark in the woods without a good headlamp. This lamp has almost 1,000 5-star reviews and there's no wonder: it's rechargeable, waterproof and super light-weight. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

