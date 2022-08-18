One thing we know about Walmart is that it offers some great deals all year long, especially on Labor Day. Walmart is currently dropping prices on popular items across all categories for fall. There are major markdowns on furniture, fashion, tech and more that are some of the best deals we've seen this year.

Whether you're in the market for a high-quality TV, looking to freshen up your patio with new outdoor furniture, or finally ready to invest in a better kitchen appliance and cookware set, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs. If you want free shipping with all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, then you'll want to check out Walmart+.

Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals from Walmart. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro Walmart PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro Family meals will be prepared quicker and more conveniently with this air fryer without the need for multiple back-to-back cooking cycles. You can also cook two different foods simultaneously with this device, which alerts you when it is time to add more food. $149 $69 Buy Now

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

HP 11.6" Chromebook Walmart HP 11.6" Chromebook With this durable HP Chromebook, students can keep up with their active lifestyles. It features a metal-reinforced corner, and is 122 cm drop tested—higher than most desks. The Chromebook is resistant to spills, key removal, and is equipped with a spill-resistant keyboard. $199 $98 Buy Now

Evercross Electric Scooter Walmart Evercross Electric Scooter Now is the time to save at the pump by using your car less and scooting around more. This electric scooter folds and is lightweight for easy portability. $1,000 $660 Buy Now

Beats Studio Buds Walmart Beats Studio Buds With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling blocks unwanted outside noise while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you at the press of a button. $150 $100 Buy Now

The Best Home Deals at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum This upright vacuum has a detachable pod for portable cleaning power. With the push of a button, you can lift the pod for easy access to hard-to-reach areas, and it has a Swivel Steering system for increased maneuverability, along with HEPA filters to trap allergens. $199 $98 Buy Now

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $199 $144 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Already Shop Now

The Best Labor Day Amazon Mattress Deals to Shop Now

The Best Early Labor Day Furniture Sales You Can Shop Now

The 12 Best Early Labor Day Grill Deals 2022

15 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear

Warm Up Your Home With Our 15 Favorite Candles for Fall 2022

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

The 34 Best Amazon Home Deals — Fall Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More

The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills

The Best Mattress Toppers and Bedding for Back to School 2022

The Smart Oven on Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Now On Sale for $49

Shop for School Supplies at Amazon's Back to School Sale

Selena Gomez Launches Kitchenware Collection With Our Place

How to Save Money on Gas at Exxon and Mobil Stations with Walmart+

The Best Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now

The Chicest Gap Home Furniture at Walmart

Look Inside the ’Golden Girls’ Pop-Up Kitchen (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore Destroys a Kitchen With a Hammer During Home Renovation