The 21 Best Early Walmart Labor Day Deals: Save on Tech, Home, and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Prime Day Deals
One thing we know about Walmart is that it offers some great deals all year long, especially on Labor Day. Walmart is currently dropping prices on popular items across all categories for fall. There are major markdowns on furniture, fashion, tech and more that are some of the best deals we've seen this year. 

Whether you're in the market for a high-quality TV, looking to freshen up your patio with new outdoor furniture, or finally ready to invest in a better kitchen appliance and cookware set, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs. If you want free shipping with all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, then you'll want to check out Walmart+.

Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals from Walmart. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro
PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro
PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro

Family meals will be prepared quicker and more conveniently with this air fryer without the need for multiple back-to-back cooking cycles. You can also cook two different foods simultaneously with this device, which alerts you when it is time to add more food.

$149$69
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender

Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.

$66$40
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

$199$149
Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven
Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven
Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

An air fryer, convection oven, and toaster oven all in one. Get XL capacity without sacrificing counter space with Ninja's unique design that allows you to flip it up against your backsplash when not in use.

$199$179
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Just add fresh water, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. 

$90$60
Ninja Nutri-Blender Personal Blender
Ninja Nutri-Blender Personal Blender
Ninja Nutri-Blender Personal Blender

Ninja's personal blender comes with a 20 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cup and a spout lid. This 600-watt blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.

$40$25

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

HP 11.6" Chromebook
HP 11.6" Chromebook
HP 11.6" Chromebook

With this durable HP Chromebook, students can keep up with their active lifestyles. It features a metal-reinforced corner, and is 122 cm drop tested—higher than most desks. The Chromebook is resistant to spills, key removal, and is equipped with a spill-resistant keyboard. 

$199$98
65" Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV
65" Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV
65" Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV

TV when it’s on, and art when it’s off.  Showcase artwork, watch television, movies, or display photos on this beautiful QLED screen.

$1,800$1,598
Evercross Electric Scooter
Evercross Electric Scooter
Evercross Electric Scooter

Now is the time to save at the pump by using your car less and scooting around more. This electric scooter folds and is lightweight for easy portability.

$1,000$660
Canon EOS 2000D/T7 DSLR Camera
Canon EOS 2000D/T7 DSLR Camera
Canon EOS 2000D/T7 DSLR Camera

This a great entry-level camera kit. Not only does it come with a Canon EOS 200D/T7, it also includes a shoulder bag, deluxe cleaning set, a memory card and more.

$675$440
Sony 55" 4K Smart TV
Sony 55" 4K Smart TV
Sony 55" 4K Smart TV

The Sony 4K smart TV boasts lifelike picture quality that'll enhance your viewing experience.

$1,105$598
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
Beats Studio Buds

With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling blocks unwanted outside noise while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you at the press of a button. 

$150$100

The Best Home Deals at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

This upright vacuum has a detachable pod for portable cleaning power. With the push of a button, you can lift the pod for easy access to hard-to-reach areas, and it has a Swivel Steering system for increased maneuverability, along with HEPA filters to trap allergens. 

$199$98
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.

$270$150
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa

This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.

$600$315
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set

Outdoor hosting season is here. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.

$1,260$470
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.

$997$897
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Hard floors are no problem for Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum. The multi-directional hardwood floor cleaner is perfect for quick pickups on hard floors. You'll also save $200. 

$450$250
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$199$144
KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Outdoor Swing Set
KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Outdoor Swing Set
KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Outdoor Swing Set

With this outdoor swing set, your little ones will have the time of their lives this Labor Day.

$399$269
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair

Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.

$124$97

